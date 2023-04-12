State News
Democratic senator says he’s meeting with Youngkin to discuss rights restoration
A key Democratic senator said he’s meeting with Gov. Glenn Youngkin Wednesday morning to discuss the governor’s stance on restoring voting rights to people with felony convictions.
The meeting comes as Democrats and progressive advocates continue to blast the administration’s slower pace of rights restorations and lack of clarity about its process.
“We’ve got to appeal to his heart,” Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, said during a news conference at the Capitol after revealing he was granted an audience with the governor Wednesday morning to discuss the issue.
Many Democrats have been sharply critical of Youngkin’s reversal of a bipartisan trend of making rights restoration automatic for at least some offenders as they leave prison, a policy that began under the administration of former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell and ramped up dramatically under Democratic Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam.
Youngkin administration now requires felons to apply to get their voting rights back
Virginia and Kentucky are the only two states with constitutional rules dictating that a felony conviction brings a permanent loss of voting rights unless the governor decides a person is worthy of regaining that right.
The strongly worded rebukes of Youngkin’s approach continued at Tuesday’s news conference, which more than a dozen Democratic General Assembly members attended.
House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, referenced racist comments attributed to former Virginia lawmaker Carter Glass, who was quoted as saying the voting rules in the 1902 Virginia Constitution he helped draft would “eliminate the darkey as a political factor in this state.”
“The progeny of Carter Glass sits up there in the governor’s mansion,” said Scott, who has a felony drug conviction but regained his rights to vote and hold public office under McDonnell. “And now he has decided on his own that he is judge and jury when it comes to restoration of rights.”
Youngkin’s office took exception to Scott’s comment.
“The comparison of the governor to a segregationist of Del. Scott’s own party is beneath a leader of Virginia’s General Assembly,” said Youngkin spokesman Rob Damschen.
The governor addressed the issue directly Tuesday while speaking to reporters in Petersburg, saying he was “excited” to meet with Spruill and have the opportunity “to listen to one another and exchange views.”
“The restoration of rights situation is one where our Constitution and a Supreme Court ruling in 2016 have made it very clear that what I have to do is give every formerly incarcerated Virginian an individual review,” Youngkin said. “And that’s what we’re committed to do. And it just hasn’t been happening. And so I wanted to come in and make sure we did this by the book.”
In 2016, the Supreme Court of Virginia overturned an executive order from McAuliffe that restored rights to more than 200,000 people at once, with the majority opining that governors do not have the power to issue blanket restorations for entire groups without an individual review of each person’s case.
Under Virginia’s system, the governor has broad leeway to set their own policy on rights restoration. Theoretically, a governor could refuse to restore rights to anyone, but recent Democratic governors have tried to make the process as automatic as possible so that people leaving incarceration regain the right to vote almost immediately.
In his first year in office, Youngkin restored rights to more than 4,300 felons, but criminal justice reform advocates say there’s been a noticeable slowdown in how many petitions are granted, as well as a lack of transparency about what criteria the administration is using to make its decisions. During his four-year term, Northam restored rights to more than 126,000 people. McAuliffe approved more than 173,000 restorations.
After Spruill sent a letter seeking more information about what process the Youngkin administration is using to evaluate restoration requests, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James responded with a letter of her own indicating the governor is reviewing each case individually and not automatically restoring rights to any subset of former inmates.
“The governor firmly believes in the importance of second chances for formerly incarcerated individuals as they look to become active members of their community and citizenry,” Coles James wrote in the March 22 response.
On Tuesday, Spruill characterized that response as inadequate, saying it mostly restated what the Constitution says on the matter and how the Supreme Court of Virginia has interpreted the rule.
“Hell, I know that,” said Spruill, who chairs the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee.
Asked if he’s considering any other ways to get more information from the administration, such as questioning the administration in a formal committee hearing, Spruill said his plan is to first meet with the governor.
“And then we’ll decide on it,” Spruill said.
Democrats have long pushed for a constitutional amendment scrapping the felon disenfranchisement rule, an idea some Republicans have started to champion as well. For the last two years, that effort has been blocked by the GOP-led House of Delegates.
At Tuesday’s news conference, voting rights advocates repeatedly said governors shouldn’t have the power to decide who can and can’t vote and indicated they intend to make the issue a recurring topic heading into this year’s General Assembly elections, which will decide the majority control of both narrowly divided legislative chambers.
“Voting is a sacred right,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton. “Not a privilege as the governor would have you believe.”
Duane Edwards, a former inmate who now helps others navigate the rights restoration process through his work with left-leaning advocacy group Virginia Organizing, said that for the first time in a while, he’s now having to tell some ex-offenders they probably won’t get their rights back.
When he went into prison, Edwards said, he didn’t have children. Now he has two, he said, and being able to vote is part of shaping the community where he and his kids live.
“When they do something wrong, I say I forgive them, I’m not going to hold it against them every day. This is a message that we teach our kids,” Edwards said. “So why are we treating each other like this with these policies?”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Viable male birth control options could be on the horizon
Heather Vahdat has been advocating for male contraceptive options for nearly a decade, but she is the first to say it is a lonely space to occupy in the health science field.
Vahdat is the executive director of the Male Contraceptive Initiative, based in Durham, North Carolina, which has been working with a single donor to provide up to $1.5 million in grants per year for emerging male birth control technologies since 2017 — and that makes it the second largest funder of that type of research in the U.S., second only to the National Institutes of Health.
At the moment, the options for men are limited to condoms and vasectomies, Vahdat said, and while vasectomies can potentially be reversed, it doesn’t always work.
Vahdat says demand for male contraceptives was already stronger than most would guess, but the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022 was a tipping point.
“After Roe fell, women looked around and said, ‘What can you do?’ and men looked around and said, ‘Crap, what can I do?’” Vahdat said. “Men are waiting for this; I think it’s really underestimated how much attention men are paying to this.”
Cody Romero, a 32-year-old single Idaho resident, said he will be happy to take any method of male contraception once it is available, especially in the current environment of abortion restrictions.
After all, even with the birth control methods that are available for women, a recent estimate showed half of the world’s yearly pregnancies are unplanned. In the United States, as of 2019, data from the Guttmacher Institute, about 45 pregnancies out of 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44 were unintended.
“I don’t like the idea of getting someone pregnant. That’s scary,” Romero said. “I always feel bad for the ladies that do get on birth control and struggle with some of them. It’s like, ‘Well, this is my fault as well.’”
Romero had only heard of a study on hormonal pills for male birth control that was cut short after some of the participants experienced adverse psychological effects — that was in 2016. But he said he is open to any method, particularly since he does want children at some point and doesn’t want a vasectomy at his age.
Romero said among the men he knows, subjects like contraception are rarely talked about. But if more options became available, he thinks many of them would be interested in taking the contraception burden on themselves.
“Right now, it just feels like that’s not something they need to take care of. ‘It’s someone else’s problem’ sort of thing, that’s the impression I get,” Romero said.
Potential 10 years of birth control with injectable gel
Although male contraceptives have been discussed and researched since as early as the 1950s, Vahdat said there has been little interest from pharmaceutical companies to invest in options for men. The Male Contraceptive Initiative has provided grant funding for research at institutes such as Emory University, Baylor College of Medicine, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Yale University.
The initiative also partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to produce research released in February that assessed the demand for potential contraceptives for men across various regions of the world, including the United States, India, Africa, and Vietnam. Two thousand men were surveyed in each country, and in the U.S., 78% of those surveyed said they would use male contraceptive methods if available. That included options such as hormonal pills, a gel that is rubbed into the shoulder, a nasal spray, and implants or injections.
The organization is planning to replicate the survey in the U.S. to assess interest after the fall of Roe and the return of abortion regulation to the states.
One of the grants the Male Contraceptive Initiative provided in the last few years was for a hydrogel developed by Virginia-based business Contraline called ADAM, which is similar to technology in development by a company called NEXT Life Sciences.
Contraline representatives could not be reached for comment, but the ADAM technology is in use in a clinical trial in Australia that is expected to be completed by 2025.
L.R. Fox, CEO of NEXT Life, said his California-based company acquired rights to vasalgel from the Parsemus Foundation. Vasalgel is a technology derived from a hydrogel that has been used in clinical trials in India for about 30 years called Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Guidance, or RISUG, according to Fox. NEXT Life is calling their product Plan A.
The non-hormonal contraceptive method involves the injection of a substance called vasalgel that forms a small, flexible filter inside the vas deferens — the duct that produces sperm — and filters sperm out while allowing other fluids to pass through.
The injection would take place during a quick doctor’s visit with a local anesthetic, Fox said, and he said it could potentially provide up to 10 years of birth control that could be reversed at any time. He likened it to non-hormonal IUD implants.
The company will begin clinical trials with Plan A at the end of this year, so those numbers are preliminary, according to Fox, but they are based on data from trials in India and animal studies, which he said have been promising so far. That length of time, if it holds true in clinical trials, will be much longer than similar hydrogel formulations, Fox said.
“Since the overturn of Roe, the only effective contraceptive option for men is currently a vasectomy, which solves the long-lasting problem, but is designed to be permanent,” Fox said. “Therefore, it’s primarily only used by men who are child complete at 45 or often 65 and older, so what we see is this massive demand from men who are in their 20s and 30s who are in committed relationships and who are saying they want to be able to participate in the family planning process.”
Contraception takes two, initiative leader says
The lack of investment into the development of male contraception hasn’t gone unnoticed by Fox, who said he grew up in the foster care system and saw firsthand the “devastating consequences” that can occur when someone can’t choose when to have a child.
“People aren’t recognizing the problem because they sit back and say, ‘Well, is it really needed?’ because women have a solution,” Fox said. “The assumption is we can just burden women with contraception that clearly is not sufficient.”
Fox said 50,000 people have expressed interest in the product, and if all goes as planned, he hopes Plan A will have approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and roll out on the market by 2026, which is “just right around the corner,” he said.
Fox believes Plan A represents the best option because of its simplicity and potential effectiveness.
“Of course, those (pills and creams) are incredibly valuable contributions to science, but at the same time, one of the big concerns is how can you ensure effectiveness and also how do we remove user error?” Fox said. “That’s why something long-lasting and reversible is so key.”
From Vahdat’s perspective, it is unrealistic to expect an option to hit the market by 2026, given all of the bureaucratic hurdles involved in clinical trials and approval that can take years to complete. A 2018 study from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development showed FDA-approved drugs and biologics spent an average of nearly 90 months — more than seven years — in the clinical trial phase, although Fox points out that Plan A is a medical device, which averages a faster timeline of three to seven years.
But Vahdat does think the market, in general, is on a steady upward trajectory.
“What we can’t do is slow that momentum,” she said.
Vahdat said she’d love to see more investment from donors and organizations, but what will also aid the speed of bringing products to market is individuals demanding more options. Because, in the meantime, the options remain limited.
“We have to stop looking at contraception as either for men or for women. Like conception, you need two people,” she said. “So with the onus being on women, we’ve kind of gendered that term, but really contraception is about two people preventing an unintended pregnancy.”
by Kelcie Moseley-Morris,
Virginia Mercury
Virginia groups struck a deal on biomass plants. Amendments from Youngkin are more controversial.
As the General Assembly prepares to reconvene Wednesday to vote on bill amendments recommended by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, legislation that would allow the continued use of biomass to generate electricity is firing up some last-minute debate.
That legislation, House Bill 2026 from Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, and Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, would get rid of retirement dates for biomass facilities outlined in the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which seeks to decarbonize the electric grid by 2050.
Biomass is the term used for wood products and waste burned to produce electricity. In Virginia, only “woody” products have historically been burned to generate electricity, although a 2022 law now allows biowaste to be turned into natural gas.
Today, four power plants operated by Dominion Energy in Virginia burn biomass to produce electricity. Under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, three of them must close by 2028. Appalachian Power Company doesn’t have any biomass facilities operating in Virginia. Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative operates an additional plant in Halifax County that isn’t subject to the 2028 closure date.
The Virginia Forestry Association initially pushed for the removal of the retirement dates for the remaining plants to allow the continued burning of biomass, which the industry says provides an outlet for waste.
“Biomass is an important outlet for our sawmills,” said Corey Connors, executive director of the Virginia Forestry Association, at a January hearing. “It allows us to do good forest management in the forest with wood that would otherwise be considered waste wood.”
A Dec. 6 report from the Virginia Department of Forestry reached a similar conclusion, stating: “Utilizing forest residuals for energy can also prevent this material from being burned on-site in the forest in preparation for reforestation.”
While initially wary of the legislation because of the possibility it could encourage clear-cutting of forests that sequester carbon, environmental groups backed off their opposition this winter following an agreement with the forestry industry to set up a work group to study the future of biomass in the state. The final bill that passed the General Assembly also got rid of a provision that would have classified electricity from NOVEC’s Halifax biomass plant as renewable.
Southern Environmental Law Center Senior Attorney Will Cleveland said the bill that passed the General Assembly earlier this year “will not increase biomass generation in Virginia.”
“When you’re negotiating a bill with somebody, and they make some concessions based on your concerns, you can’t really continue to oppose the bill,” he said.
But Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s amendments, which restore the provision classifying the Halifax plant’s electricity as renewable as well as make broader changes to state energy policy that environmental groups say would slow Virginia’s transition to renewables, have revived their opposition.
“Generally speaking, there will be efforts to oppose those amendments,” said Cleveland.
Some of those efforts come from the forestry and agriculture industries, which on March 7 sent Youngkin a letter opposing changes to the legislation.
“This legislation went through a lengthy negotiating process with stakeholders from the environmental community,” wrote the Virginia Forestry Association, Virginia Loggers Association, Virginia Agribusiness Council, Virginia Forest Product Association, and Virginia Farm Bureau. “As a part of that agreement, which led to the bill’s passage with overwhelming support, our coalition members have agreed to oppose any further amendment to the language as passed by the General Assembly.”
Biomass bill
The bill that passed the General Assembly unanimously this session would do three things.
First, it would remove from the Virginia Clean Economy Act language that states Dominion and Appalachian Power must retire all biomass plants not co-fired with coal by the end of 2028. For Dominion, that includes plants in Altavista, Hopewell, and Southampton but excludes the Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center that co-fires biomass with coal.
Second, the bill would allow biomass to be classified as renewable if it meets specific definitions of forest-related materials like mill residues, agriculture-related materials like orchard trees, and solid “woody waste” like landscape trimmings. That classification would make industrial facilities, including the WestRock paper mill in Covington and the International Paper mill in Franklin, eligible to sell credits for the electricity they produce from those types of biomass for their own use.
Lastly, it would create a workgroup under the Department of Forestry to study the carbon footprint of biomass electricity generation.
Connors called the final legislation a “thoughtful agreement balancing the concerns expressed by the parties involved.”
Many of the concerns environmentalists have about biomass center on its carbon impacts, as well as air and water quality issues linked to wood pellet facilities.
According to a study from the SELC, the harvesting of hardwood for the production of wood pellets used in biomass electricity generation is likely contributing to overall declines in the ability of trees to sequester carbon in a region containing three pellet mills along the Virginia-North Carolina border.
“When you are burning wood to generate electricity, generally speaking, you can’t replant trees at a fast enough rate to make that energy truly carbon neutral,” Cleveland argued.
Governor’s amendments
Despite compromise between environmental and forestry groups, Youngkin is recommending amendments to the bill that would resurrect Republican proposals defeated by Senate Democrats during the session.
One amendment would alter the schedule for when carbon-emitting plants need to close by requiring utilities to petition the State Corporation Commission for their closure and have regulators conduct a grid reliability analysis. Another would define hydrogen and nuclear as renewable sources of energy.
Advocates for the amendments say they will ensure grid reliability.
“The Governor believes strongly that the SCC should have the final say in whether a utility retires a facility because maintaining our grid reliability is of utmost importance,” said Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter. “This view is shared by PJM, Virginia’s regional transmission organization, who has warned of the risks posed by accelerating generation retirements without proper regulatory oversight”
But critics say the VCEA already allows the State Corporation Commission to intervene in any decision that threatens reliability. Furthermore, they argue alternative electricity generation sources like hydrogen haven’t been proven to be viable yet.
A more technical but still controversial change would allow the Halifax biomass plant operated by Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative to qualify as renewable and sell credits for the electricity it produces.
The Halifax biomass plant’s 49.9-megawatt generation capacity is capable of providing enough energy to power the equivalent of 16,000 homes, the co-op’s website states.
The facility only uses waste wood products, primarily in the form of wood chips, and doesn’t accept clear-cut, whole logs, said NOVEC President and CEO David E. Schleicher.
When the Virginia Clean Economy Act was crafted, Virginia’s 13 electric cooperatives — member-owned electricity providers that supply power primarily to rural parts of the state — were not required to comply with the law’s renewable portfolio standards, the timelines for how much of a utility’s electricity must come from renewable sources like solar and wind.
To meet those standards, Dominion and Appalachian Power are required to obtain renewable energy certificates, or RECs linked to energy being produced by renewable sources.
The VCEA, however, prohibits the utilities from counting toward their renewable goals any energy from biomass plants that were operating in Virginia as of 2020 and supply most of their power to the grid.
Youngkin’s amendment would let a “waste-wood” biomass plant operated by a utility other than Dominion and Appalachian Power “that also has online at least 148 megawatts of resources producing renewable energy” count toward the large utilities’ renewable portfolio targets.
No other electric cooperatives in Virginia operate waste-wood biomass plants.
Porter said that “currently, NOVEC is the only utility that is unable to sell RECs generated by renewable energy.”
“This amendment gives them parity with other utilities and increases the number of RECs in the marketplace to help lower prices, thereby lowering the cost of REC purchases that are passed on to ratepayers,” she said in an email.
Schleicher said the amendment “will support jobs and economic development in Southside, strengthen the REC market in the Commonwealth, and increase the use of renewable energy – all laudable objectives that we hope will win bipartisan support.”
But environmental groups said they are concerned NOVEC would be able to benefit from selling the RECs from the Halifax biomass plant to Dominion and Appalachian Power without being required to follow the renewable portfolio standard commitments outlined in state code.
“I don’t see any reason why Dominion customers and Appalachian customers, who have seen their costs go up in recent years, should be required to underwrite NOVEC’s investment decisions that have turned out to not be very good from an economic standpoint,” Cleveland said. “It doesn’t do well in the markets unless it gets a subsidy.”
Dominion declined to comment on this story. Appalachian Power, which said it is neutral on the topic, said the policy would only affect its customers if the utility chooses to purchase RECs from NOVEC.
“Depending on price, the RECs could be cheaper than investing in solar and wind,” Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hall said in an email.
by Charlie Paullin,
Virginia Mercury
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces record-high for Virginia’s agricultural and forestry exports in 2022
On April 10, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a record value for Virginia’s agricultural and forestry exports as he unveiled the 2022 export data at the Virginia Inland Port facility in Richmond. Newly released data by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) values Virginia’s 2022 agricultural and forestry exports at more than $5.1 billion dollars. The 2022 export total eclipses the previous record set in 2021 by 25%, which totaled more than $4 billion.
“I am excited to announce the 2022 agriculture and forestry export data, as it is a clear indication of the strength of the Commonwealth’s first and third largest private industries,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The 2022 export data provides a tremendous foundation to work from as I prepare to embark on my first international trade mission.”
Governor Youngkin recently announced plans to lead the Virginia delegation in visiting Tapei City, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea in April. Taiwan and Japan are two of Virginia’s top export destinations.
“These export numbers speak to the high quality and value of Virginia products and the success of our agricultural and forestry producers to establish fruitful international commercial relationships,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Virginia producers also benefit from the strategic advantage of the Commonwealth’s premier transportation system, which is anchored by the Port of Virginia.”
Virginia’s top agricultural and forestry exports in 2022 were soybeans at over $2.3 billion, animal products at over $960 million, tobacco at $215 million, wood products earned more than $509 million, and beer exports totaled over $145 million. One of the largest increases in 2022 was wood pellets which increased by 1,379% versus the yearly average. This was likely driven by increased demand in Europe and Asia. All categories related to soybeans showed increases, and tobacco exports remained strong, with most exports going to Asia.
The VDACS Office of International Marketing assists Virginia’s agricultural, food, and forest product producers in assessing market potential, understanding international regulations, identifying buyers, and learning about product-specific export programs and marketing events. In addition, the office promotes Virginia agricultural commodities, wood products, seafood, and specialty food and beverage items through a global network of trade representatives.
Click here for other facts and figures about Virginia agriculture.
Lack of transparency from ghost kitchens spooks state officials
Scrolling through UberEats offerings in the Richmond neighborhood of Shockoe Bottom can make the area seem like poultry heaven: The app shows six similar-looking chicken restaurants available to order from all within a stone’s throw of the community’s main street.
However, finding “Tender Luvin” or “CHIC CHICK” on foot is an impossible task. That’s because the six chicken joints are ghost kitchens — restaurants that only exist online.
All six share almost identical menu items and come from the kitchen of one restaurant called CHIC’N & BEER, owned by entrepreneur and realtor Tysean Ford.
“We just want to make sure that we get more of a market share. We could make more profits and reach more people,” Ford said. “More people are ordering delivery now than before.”
A phenomenon that took off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ghost kitchens, cloud kitchens, and virtual restaurants are umbrella terms for restaurant brands sold exclusively for delivery and sometimes pickup through third-party apps like UberEats, Grubhub, and Doordash. There’s an array of forms ghost kitchens can take, but Gary Coggins, an environmental health manager with the New River Health District who oversees restaurant inspections, said the most common model he encounters is a brick-and-mortar restaurant that operates under a different name online.
Examples of these models include Ford’s business, as well as restaurants like Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, which comes from the kitchen of Chuck E. Cheese, and Cosmic Wings, which comes from Applebee’s.
The National Restaurant Association says ghost kitchens have become extra revenue sources for restaurants and were especially vital for businesses struggling to stay open during the beginning of the pandemic.
But Coggins said local and state officials are struggling to keep tabs on the kitchens due to the sheer amount of them popping up across the state. That surge, coupled with the lack of transparency that characterizes many ghost kitchens in Virginia, raises questions about the ability of officials to enforce the laws and regulations that have long been used to protect consumers in traditional restaurants and food service establishments.
In many cases, government agencies say they simply aren’t aware of the businesses’ existence, even if they readily appear on takeout apps. And while some ghost kitchens say they are simply an alternative restaurant model keeping up with the times of an evolving industry, oversight systems in some instances haven’t caught up. The ability of ghost kitchens to fly under the radar has stoked fears that less scrupulous businesses could mislead customers, lead to foodborne illness outbreaks through unpermitted food handling and cause confusion for tax collectors.
Multiple models
Besides traditional restaurants running ghost kitchens as extra revenue streams, other ghost kitchen models include virtual food halls, where multiple restaurants have individual kitchens operating under the same roof or a shared commercial kitchen where multiple online restaurant brands without storefronts make orders.
Each food delivery app has its own conditions for businesses setting up ghost kitchens on the platform, which Ford said can include requirements that 15% of the menu be different from that of the original restaurant.
Several ghost kitchens also operate out of convenience stores that have delis. Approximately 20 ghost kitchen brands, like “Croissant Club” and “Freaking Good Pizza,” come from just two convenience stores in Richmond, but similar operations can be seen in other stores across the state.
Food establishments have the option to franchise and sell ghost kitchen brands from national chains such as Acelerate, which owns brands such as “Super Smash Burgers” and “Egghead Breakfast Burritos,” the latter of which can be found in Richmond. A more high-profile venture known as MrBeast Burger, a ghost kitchen brand created by YouTuber MrBeast in partnership with national chain Virtual Dining Concepts, similarly franchises the recipes for its brand for food establishments to make across the country.
How closely these brands oversee the quality and consistency of what’s being served is unclear. The Mercury found noticeable differences between three of the same menu items ordered on the same day at the same time from two different MrBeast Burger ghost kitchens, ranging from packaging to seasoning to the type of ingredients used.
Neither MrBeast nor his publicist at advertising firm Kovert Creative responded to comment requests from the Mercury.
Invisible to the health department
The exact number of ghost kitchens that operate in Virginia is unknown. Olivia McCormick, director of the Division of Food and General Environmental Sciences with the Virginia Department of Health, said that’s because the department doesn’t track ghost kitchens as a distinct type of food establishment.
Fewer than 30 of the 665 food establishments permitted in Coggins’ district, which covers five localities in Southwest Virginia, are for ghost kitchens, but he said he suspects that number is “way underreported and recognized.”
“Some of the ones we are aware of have multiple virtual storefronts,” Coggins said, “so it can be a little bit hard to quantify sometimes because is that six restaurants or is it one restaurant also operating as these five other places?”
Restaurants are expected to let the health department know when they change operations or start a ghost kitchen, especially when introducing new menu items that may require additional permits or inspections. But he said the department usually becomes aware of ghost kitchens during inspections of existing businesses or through foodborne illness complaints.
“During an inspection, we’ll start seeing foods that we’ve never seen in that facility before,” Coggins said. “Like all of a sudden, they’re doing egg rolls, and they’re traditionally an Italian or kind of a pasta joint maybe, and it’s like, ‘All right, why are these here?’”
Tracing foodborne illness complaints back to the ghost kitchens from which they originated can also prove difficult when their physical address is unknown to the department, Coggins said, leading to a much slower response and the potential for more people to get sick.
Some ghost kitchen operators may assume they don’t need to notify the health department when opening a ghost kitchen. Ford said his understanding is his menu can change as long as his establishment operates within food safety standards reviewed through inspections.
State laws and regulations require all restaurants and food service businesses to make their inspection reports available to customers. The idea, said McCormick, is that consumers should be able to look up inspection reports and see if there have been any instances of foodborne illness complaints or outbreaks from a ghost kitchen before ordering.
But it’s unclear how customers of ghost kitchens with neither a storefront nor a website can access this information.
Furthermore, businesses that repeatedly fail to comply with state laws and regulations can face fines and a misdemeanor charge. Coggins said that, fortunately, doesn’t happen very often, but such penalties can be easy for ghost kitchens running multiple operations to hide.
“The scariest of the bunch are these ones that are really just kind of the whack-a-mole example,” Coggins said. “They just go and hide, and they run and pop up someplace else.”
Coggins said, “it goes back to knowing them by all of their various aliases and making sure that they’re all matched together with where the food is physically being prepared.”
Complicating the situation further is those ghost kitchens operated out of convenience store delis are regulated not by VDH but by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. While VDACS says, it holds these establishments to the same permitting and inspection standards as the VDH, the division of oversight could potentially cause confusion.
Unseen by the SCC and tax collectors
Businesses that operate ghost kitchens out of their establishments under a different name — like Ford’s various ghost kitchens running out of CHIC’N & BEER — are legally required to register these fictitious names with the State Corporation Commission.
Registration of a fictitious name is important because it allows the public to know the actual owner of the business they’re buying from, said Andy Farmer, director of the SCC’s Division of Information Resources, in an email.
A local commonwealth’s attorney can bring charges against a business for failing to register a fictitious name, said Farmer, which can result in a misdemeanor conviction and a fine of not more than $2,500, jail time, or both.
In practice, though, searches by the Mercury of several ghost kitchens operating in the Richmond region alone reveal many owners aren’t registering their fictitious names as required.
Officials may not be aware of the extent to which registrations aren’t occurring. Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys Administrator Amanda Howie said cases against businesses that fail to register fictitious ghost kitchen names had not been brought up in any of the organization’s meetings.
Kyle Wingfield, an attorney, and chair of the Taxation Section Council at the Virginia Bar Association, said unregistered fictitious names could also be a source of confusion for state and local tax auditors who may have trouble enforcing tax collections from a ghost kitchen business when its true owner is nowhere to be found online.
It’s possible, Wingfield said, that an unregistered ghost kitchen could also be removed from a delivery app and disappear without a trace when it comes time to pay taxes.
“The way it should be working is that whatever ghost kitchen is operating, that’s what the LLC is: the ultimate owner of the ghost kitchen,” Wingfield said. “Everything should be rolling up and being reported on the LLC’s sales tax returns, meals tax, and a business license and income tax returns.”
Wingfield also emphasized that some businesses simply aren’t fully educated on tax laws and may not have any malicious intent behind not registering their ghost kitchens.
Heather Cooper, director of communications and training with the Virginia Department of Taxation, said in an email that agency staff who work in the field review data like SCC business registrations, VDH inspection reports, and information provided by local tax officials on a regular basis.
In the case of an unregistered ghost kitchen, Cooper said the department might partner with local officials to explore available data and determine what steps need to be taken next.
‘Transparency is key’
Not all ghost kitchens fly under the state’s radar. Some businesses like ChefSuite, a virtual food hall in Richmond that houses several local restaurants with a storefront offering delivery or pickup options for orders, pride themselves on transparency.
Longtime friends Jarnail Tucker and Jay Modi envisioned ChefSuite as an alternative ghost kitchen model with an emphasis on supporting local restaurants with affordable options.
Latin Quarter Kitchen, A Pinch of Sugar, and On A Roll Italian Subs occupy three of the storefront’s 16 kitchen suites available for rent, each of which can be fully customized to install whatever equipment each restaurant needs. The pair said ChefSuite works with the restaurants “every step of the way” when it comes to setting up their business, from getting required permits and licenses to registering on food delivery apps.
“Transparency is key not just for the customer and the end user in the community, but even for our tenants and making sure that everybody understands what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” said Tucker. “Because at the end of the day, it’s a partnership between tenants and us. They are renting space from us, but their success is our success.”
Ultimately, the challenges state officials face with ghost kitchens all boil down to proper communication, Coggins said.
“It’s a very simple process,” he said. “It really wouldn’t burden anybody, and we’d have the awareness that we need.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia bus driver shortages continue, but determining how bad they are is complicated
Virginia’s public schools continue to face challenges transporting students to school amid ongoing bus driver shortages spurred by factors such as low pay and strict safety and retirement regulations.
At the same time, divisions have also found creative ways to stay ahead of the driver shortage. Shannon Grimsley, superintendent of Rappahannock County Public Schools, said she is becoming a part-time bus driver in hopes of alleviating transportation barriers for students.
“The best way for me to get in there to see what’s going on is to understand the whole process myself,” said Grimsley.
Last school year, the Virginia Department of Education began collecting bus driver vacancy data from school divisions. The most recent numbers collected by the department for the 2022-23 year appear to show some improvements, with vacant roles falling from almost 16% of full-time driving jobs across the state to a little over 12%. Central Virginia, which includes the city of Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, and Goochland counties, has seen the largest uptick in bus drivers over the past year, decreasing its vacancy rate by 10.8 percentage points.
However, those data also reveal the situation is far more complicated, making it difficult to determine whether shortages are actually improving.
For example, many school divisions significantly changed the number of full- and part-time drivers they require, citing declining enrollment and logistical changes like route consolidation. Divisions were also required to provide the number of car and van drivers for the first time this year.
The Tidewater and Eastern Shore region offers a good illustration. In 2021-22, divisions in the region reported needing 2,240 full-time bus drivers. In 2022-23, however, that number decreased to 2,091. Similarly, in Northern Virginia, the required number of full-time drivers declined from 3,742 to 3,327 over the past year.
Virginia is not alone in facing driver shortages. Some 88% of school officials who responded to a survey by Hop Skip Drive, an organization focused on transportation access for children, said shortages had constrained their school transportation operations in 2021-22.
According to the group’s data, the top reasons for the driver shortage are low pay and drivers retiring, contracting COVID-19, or leaving for jobs in the private sector.
In Virginia, data collected by the Virginia Education Association indicates school divisions with high rates of students in poverty and students of color have high bus driver vacancy rates. Vacancy rates were also found to be nearly three times as high at schools with the highest share of Black students, averaging 18% compared to just 6% at schools with the lowest shares of Black students.
“Our state funding formula doesn’t take student needs into account, which means that divisions with the most need often don’t have the capacity to offer competitive pay needed to attract and retain workers,” said Chad Stewart, a policy analyst for the Virginia Education Association.
Grimsley, who has been in contact with her counterparts in Northern Virginia on the issue, said her experience also indicates there are many reasons for the shortage. She believes her decision to join the ranks of bus drivers has helped: Recently, the division attracted three applicants.
“I think there’s a whole lot of reasons why people don’t at least step through the door, but that’s what we’re trying to find out, and that’s why I’m going through it myself to see if there’s any way I can help the training process, and make it less intimidating for people who want to join,” she said.
Issues for applicants
Some drivers and education experts have said disruptive student behavior could discourage people from applying to be school bus drivers.
There’s some evidence behavior problems may be worsening in Virginia. A November report from Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which conducts analysis and provides oversight of state agencies on behalf of the General Assembly, found school staff reported more students exhibited disruptive behavior when they returned to in-person learning in 2021-22 compared to the years prior to the pandemic.
“Behavior on the school bus has gotten totally out of hand,” said Brenda Riddell, a bus driver, during a Feb. 23 Henrico County School Board meeting.
“Riding the bus is a privilege. It’s not a right,” she continued. “Please listen to bus drivers. We’re your eyes and your ears. If it’s going to happen on the bus, sooner or later, it’s going to happen in the school.”
A bill that would have required bus drivers to complete one mental health training program to help support students with special needs failed in a 4-4 vote during the last session.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, said she introduced the bill to protect students with special needs and give bus drivers the training they need to do their jobs.
She said parents shouldn’t be worried about their children being mistreated because of their mental health condition, and drivers should be set up to succeed.
“Parents shouldn’t be worried about their children being mistreated because of their mental health condition,” Guzman said in a statement. “We also want our bus drivers to be set up to succeed.”
Over the past 20 years, Virginia’s criteria for school bus drivers, which are in addition to the national requirement that drivers hold a commercial driver’s license, have also become stricter, requiring more hours on a school bus and greater familiarity with the parts of the bus.
Jerry Goebel, a school bus driver for Rappahannock County Schools, said he remembered when the test to become a driver covered a single piece of paper, front and back. Now that test has expanded to eight or nine pages, Goebel said, testing applicants on more technical parts of the school bus, such as how far the push rod can extend and the operation of air brakes compared to hydraulic brakes.
“You just never had to know all of that detail,” Goebel said.
Under state law, bus driver applicants must obtain a commercial driver’s license with various classifications and endorsements, which permit licensed drivers to operate certain vehicles like school buses or those carrying hazardous materials. If drivers don’t have all the endorsements, they can’t drive.
Then in 2018, the law was updated, requiring applicants in the process of getting their commercial driver’s license to undergo 24 hours of classroom training and six hours of behind-the-wheel training on a school bus with no students. Applicants who begin training with a CDL only need four hours of classroom instruction and three hours behind the wheel. The Virginia Department of Education also provides training and development for bus operators.
Changes in the past year
One of the factors complicating divisions’ efforts to fill driver positions is the significant drop in students Virginia has seen over the past five years.
In 2019-20, Virginia recorded 1.298 million students enrolled in public schools. Enrollment was down to 1.261 million in 2022-23 — a difference of almost 30,000 students. Some of those decreases are due to aging populations and declining youth in areas like Charlotte County, where the fastest growth has occurred among residents aged 65 and older.
While enrollment picked up in 2021-22 as the pandemic eased, many families still decided not to send their children back to school or found other ways of getting there besides the bus, such as walking with other students in areas like Arlington and Charlottesville. Chronic absenteeism is also still unusually high across divisions.
Due to strict laws governing retirement, former bus operators who want to help fill shortages are also finding it more challenging to rejoin the roster of drivers.
Under state law, any retired employee must wait 12 consecutive months after retirement before being rehired by the district to continue receiving a retirement allowance.
Legislation that passed this February reduced the waiting period from 12 months to six. The Virginia Retirement System is tasked with providing a report to the House and Senate finance committee chairs by Nov. 1 to determine whether retired school employees could return to work earlier than six months after retirement.
New incentives for drivers
With shortages remaining, school divisions are experimenting with new ways to attract drivers.
William Pettus, an elementary school principal in Charlotte County, said school divisions like Charlotte are offering driving training to instructional aides to supplement their income. The school division also hired instructional aides with bus-driving experience as well.
Across the commonwealth, some divisions are offering signing bonuses to new school bus drivers who meet eligibility requirements. Others have relaxed the application process and created incentives such as referral bonuses.
Last January, the federal government gave Virginia and other states the option of temporarily waiving the portion of the commercial driver’s license skills test that requires applicants to identify “under the hood” engine components.
Pettus, who has split his time as an educator and bus driver for over 20 years, said drivers should be commended for their work.
“Student safety is paramount, and that’s always in drivers’ minds as they’re driving, but it’s not easy transporting kids every day,” Pettus said. “It takes a lot to be a driver and to focus on the road and to keep kids safe.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Report: Making longer prison sentences ‘More Effective’
A new report outlines ways that states like Virginia could rethink long prison sentences and how to use them more sparingly.
The Council on Criminal Justice Task Force on Long Sentences makes a series of policy recommendations for more judicial discretion in sentencing and for promoting more individual accountability.
They focus on allocating more resources to rehabilitation through behavioral healthcare or trauma services.
Virginia is among the states where more people serve long sentences, and John Maki – the director of the task force – described what’s causing the uptick nationwide.
“What we’re seeing is that the nation’s overall share of people serving long sentences is growing,” said Maki. “And that’s not primarily because the nation is increasing its use of long sentences – but rather, we’re slightly decreasing our use of shorter sentences. And people serving longer sentences are stacking up.”
He added that it’s an important point because the perceived public safety advantages of longer prison terms diminish as people tend to “age out” of criminal behavior.
A bill this year in the Virginia General Assembly would have allowed eligible people who’ve served at least 15 years to petition a court for a second look at their sentence. But it failed to advance out of the committee.
While these recommendations are designed to make better use of long sentences, Maki noted that they are a framework for policymakers. He said more could be done to ensure that long sentences are only used when necessary.
“Ultimately,” said Maki, “this is on legislators, governors, to take a look at their long-sentence populations – to ask themselves, ‘Are our laws and policies calibrated to achieve the best outcome that all people want, which are safe communities?'”
Upon release, the report says people serving longer sentences often have different needs that can be challenging – from aging to having been separated from family for so long.
While there are numerous prison programs, few target this group of people.
