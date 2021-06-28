Demolition projects: DIY vs. hiring a pro

If you want to renovate your home, you may need to remove some existing structures and fixtures. However, when it comes to knocking down load-bearing walls, there’s no room for error. Here are some things to consider before you start a demolition project.

The risks of doing it yourself

Even if you have experience as a handyman and strong friends to help you, there’s a lot that can go wrong. Without the proper equipment and knowledge, you risk causing major structural damage and exposing yourself to hazardous materials. Plus, there’s a chance your insurer won’t cover you if an accident occurs.

The perks of hiring a professional

Demolition contractors have the training to safely and efficiently tear down a wide range of structures. From their initial inspection of the site to the removal of waste material, you can count on a professional demolition crew to take care of everything. Since they have the right equipment, there’s much less risk of damage or delays.

If you’re looking to hire a demolition contractor, take the time to find an expert in your region with the right credentials and a reliable track record. Make sure the company is insured and doesn’t have any warnings or violations from health and safety authorities.

Putting safety first

Diligent demolition contractors take numerous precautions to protect bystanders and onsite crew. Among other things, they may erect temporary fencing and install shelters over sidewalks and walkways.