Denied Educational Opportunity by ‘Massive Resistance’ 1954-1964 – Your Family May be Eligible for New Scholarship Opportunities

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about October 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlos Guillermo Quiroga did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed a previous violation of Section 18.2-36.1, 18.2-36.2, 18.2-51.5, or a felony violation of 18.2-266, in violation of Section 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5493-F6

On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dorsey Luke Peacemaker did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about September 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jose Armando Valdez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about May 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Dalton did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5

On or about August 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Don Waverly Bailey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about October 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Timothy Earl Shanks did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about September 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of L.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about September 8, 2023 in the County of Warren, Britney Nicole Pettit did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of K.R., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

On or about June 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Alan Jesus Pinon-Santos did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Dempsey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about October 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Darlene Locklear did unlawfully feloniously and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Ashley Dutton, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of § 18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3

On or about September 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Barrington Allen Moore did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about October 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., while a prisoner in a local community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did feloniously, unlawfully and intentionally secrete or have in his possession a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent unlawfully and feloniously, being a person having the custody of U.D., a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of such child to be injured, or caused or permitted such child to be tormented, beaten, or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about September 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krista Marie Dent did unlawfully and feloniously violate a protective order issued pursuant to §16.1-279.1, in violation of Section 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR- 3659-F6

COUNT THREE; On or about April 7, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6

COUNT FOUR: On or about June 17, 2023 in the County of Warren, Edward Michael Pollock, Sr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly as a person subject to Chapter 9 (Section 9.1-900 et seq.) of Title 9.1, but who has not been convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register or re-register, or verify registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection A of 18.2- 472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3659-F6