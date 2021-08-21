Dennis Michael Bailey (1948 – 2021)

Mrs. Cliffie Adeline Scott Thomson, “Scottie,” 94, resident of Rockland in Warren County, VA, deceased August 14, 2021.

She was born January 13, 1927, in Glen Alpine, North Carolina, one of nine children of Paul Hampton Scott and Linnie Louise Stacy Scott of Burke County, North Carolina.

She is survived by one sister, Mrs. Rosemary Renstrom of Virginia Beach, VA, and four sons: Augustus Pembroke Thomson III, Paul Hampton Thomson, John Scott Thomson, James Stacy Thomson; and three grandchildren.

She spent her youth in Glen Alpine and moved to Washington, D. C. just after WWII and worked as a civil servant in the Bureau of Prisons and Navy Department.

She married Augustus Pembroke Thomson II in Arlington, Virginia, on October 12, 1951. They later moved permanently to the Rockland area of Warren County, VA, and established Golden Acres Orchard. After her husband’s death in 1986, she continued the orchard business as a bookkeeper, apple grader, and apple juice bottler. She graded apples up to the age of 90.

She was a Warren County Supervisor 1989-1995, 41st President of the Garden Club of Warren County, and was on the Board of Directors of the Warren Memorial Hospital.

In 1993, she was given the elected public official award by the Friends of the Shenandoah River, of which she was a charter member.

She was active in the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company #10 and was a Lady Waltonian of the Izaak Walton League. She was recognized by the NAACP with a Community Service Award in 2019. She was a volunteer at Belle Grove, the Second Chance store in Front Royal, and at the Rockland Arts & Crafts shop.

Her main love was the people of Rockland Community Church where she served as a church deacon, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school. She also enjoyed being on the Altar Flower Committee and was a member of the Rockland Singers.

A walk-through memorial service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 11:00, am to 12:45 pm at the Parish Hall across from Rockland Community Church, Warren County. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a gift in honor of Scottie Thomson to the Rockland Community Church “Feed a Family for Jesus Thanksgiving Dinner Campaign.”