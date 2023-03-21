Dental flossing tips everyone should know

Daily flossing is essential to good oral health. It does more than remove unsightly or annoying pieces of lettuce or popcorn stuck between your teeth. It removes plaque before it turns into tartar, which can cause cavities and gingivitis. Flossing also helps clean the areas your toothbrush may struggle to reach. What’s more, it helps remove bacteria and prevent bad breath.

Here are a few tips on how to use dental floss correctly.

Which one to choose?

There are various types of dental floss, including monofilament, multifilament, waxed, unwaxed, and mint-flavored varieties. Select the product you prefer. You can purchase a floss holder or threader if you have difficulty using floss because of braces or limited dexterity.

Using a brush may be more appropriate if your teeth are widely spaced. Talk to your dental hygienist for personalized advice.

How to use it

It’s best to floss at night rather than in the morning, as salivation decreases while you sleep. You should floss before you brush your teeth. This way, your brush can completely remove the residue the floss displaces. It also makes it easier for the bristles and toothpaste to flow between teeth.

Follow these steps to floss effectively:

• Cut off about 12 inches of floss

• Wrap the floss around your middle fingers, leaving about two inches between them

• Tighten it with your thumbs and forefingers

• Slide it between your teeth, forming a “C” at the base of the tooth, under the gum

• Gently scrape the surface by passing two or three times from the gum to the top

It’s normal for your gums to bleed a little at first. However, if the bleeding persists after a few days, it could indicate that you have gingivitis. In this case, consult your dentist.