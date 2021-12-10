Department of Energy Services Building and Wastewater Treatment Facility will be closed to the public on Monday, December 13th, 2021

The Town of Front Royal is having contractors, Hydrostructures and Snyder Environmental, do some sewer investigative work. They will be flushing and camera sewer lines throughout areas of Town from December 6, 2021 – February 28, 2022, between the hours of 7 am – 5 pm.

If flushing sewer lines are needed, the contractor will put door hangers out the day before to advise the resident of work being performed.

Residents should keep their toilet seats down when not in use to prevent any issues.

Contractors will have signs in place while working. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.

We apologize for any inconvenience. If any questions, contact Public Works, Monday-Friday, 7 am to 3:30 pm at 540-635-7819.