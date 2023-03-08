State News
Department of Environmental Quality revises air pollution exception for data centers
After opposition during a public hearing and comment period, Virginia regulators are scaling back a proposal to allow data centers in Northern Virginia counties to run diesel generators over a three-month period to alleviate potential electric grid strains.
Initially, the Department of Environmental Quality proposed the temporary lifting of air emission limits, a change known as a variance, for data centers in the counties of Loudoun, Prince William, and Fairfax. But on Monday, DEQ restricted the variance to facilities in Loudoun.
“DEQ takes the public participation process very seriously and is making appropriate revisions to the proposal based on that input,” said DEQ Director Michael Rolband in a statement on the revised variance.
In January, DEQ proposed the short-term change after PJM Interconnection, which operates the regional electric grid, had flagged in its five-year forecast rising electricity demand in Dominion territory due to data center development.
The variance would exempt from short-term air emission limits for those data centers located in areas for which PJM issues a warning that there are acute strains on the transmission system. Those facilities would then be allowed to run their backup generators. The variance would be in effect until July 31.
At a public hearing in Woodbridge on Feb. 27, dozens of residents and groups opposed the temporary change, saying it could have negative health, environmental, and noise impacts.
At the same hearing, Josh Levi, president of the industry group the Data Center Coalition, requested that DEQ narrow the variance to Loudoun.
“We recognize that DEQ proposed the variance extend to the counties of Prince William and Fairfax out of an abundance of caution,” Levi stated. “However, given Dominion’s assurance that the impact of the transmission constraint is limited to Eastern Loudoun County, we believe there is an opportunity to be more precise in addressing potential risks.”
The region of Loudoun County, known as Data Center Alley, is home to the world’s largest concentration of data centers. Almost 300 data centers in Northern Virginia support about 70% of the world’s internet traffic.
The revised notice also includes DEQ estimates of how the variance could impact emissions from the approximately 4,151 diesel generators located at data centers in Loudoun County.
A single generator at a Loudoun data center, on average, emits every hour almost 45 pounds of nitrous oxides and non-methane hydrocarbons, 24 pounds of carbon monoxide, and 3 pounds of particulate matter. Particulate matter is tiny particles that, if ingested, can lead to heart and respiratory issues.
DEQ said it does “not anticipate that any data center will need to use this variance.”
“History indicates that those PJM events” that would trigger the variance “are rare, averaging approximately 24 hours per year over the past five years,” the agency wrote.
Along with the Data Center Coalition, a number of commenters also supported the variance, saying it will help facilities maintain the reliability of the internet.
The comment period on the variance has been extended through April 21. Another public hearing will be held on April 6.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia saw more than 25,000 ballots cast via same-day registration in law’s first year
More than 25,000 Virginians tried to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections under same-day registration rules, a new process that had the most impact in college towns, according to statewide data obtained by The Virginia Mercury.
A total of 25,353 ballots were cast via same-day registration in its first year of implementation, found a post-election report that state officials presented Tuesday. Of that amount, 24,297, or 96%, were counted as legitimate votes.
Locality-specific data shows Williamsburg, Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Harrisonburg and Lynchburg saw the highest usage when measured as a percentage of total votes cast. Those localities are home to William & Mary, the University of Virginia, James Madison University and Liberty University, respectively.
The city of Richmond, home to Virginia Commonwealth University, and Montgomery County, which contains the town of Blacksburg and Virginia Tech, also saw strong same-day registration numbers.
In recent interviews, several local election officials said same-day registration, which took effect last fall after Democrats approved it in 2020, seemed particularly popular on college campuses that are often hubs of student organizing and get-out-the-vote outreach.
Charlottesville Registrar Taylor Yowell said the few dozen people who used same-day registration during the early voting window were mostly people who had just moved to the city. The surge on Election Day, when more than 800 people cast ballots via same-day registration according to state data, was different.
“Election Day was absolutely college students,” Yowell said. “It was a lot more intense and a lot busier than what we expected. … I still think it was very successful here in Charlottesville.”
Williamsburg Registrar Tina Reitzel said William & Mary students drove “most” of the nearly 400 ballots cast in her city via same-day registration. Being able to address registration issues on Election Day, Reitzel said, was particularly helpful for people affected by data transfer problems last year that prevented some voter registrations initiated through DMV offices.
“Those that utilized it were happy that it was there,” Reitzel said.
Under Virginia’s old law, the voter registration window closed about three weeks before Election Day, freezing the state’s voter rolls in the final runup to an election. Under the new system, eligible voters can still register after that deadline, enabling late-deciding voters to register and cast a ballot at the same time, including on Election Day. Ballots cast via same-day registration are treated as provisional, meaning they’re set aside for further vetting by local election officials and are only counted if deemed legitimate.
The state’s post-election analysis doesn’t list a primary reason more than 1,000 same-day registration ballots weren’t counted, but that number could include people attempting to register and cast a ballot at the wrong polling place or anyone who had already registered or voted elsewhere.
The extra convenience for voters meant extra work for local election officials, many of whom had to sort through twice as many provisional ballots last year than they did in 2021. According to the state report, in a post-election survey of Virginia registrars, over 75% of respondents listed same-day registration as their top challenge in 2022. Ballots cast via same-day registration made up almost 65% of the provisional ballots election officials had to spend additional time on to ensure there were no problems with a voter’s identity, residency, or eligibility.
Several local election officials said adding same-day registration sometimes felt overwhelming for frontline election workers.
“General registrars noted that the increase in provisional ballots put pressure on operations both at polling locations and in general registrars’ offices,” the report from the Virginia Department of Elections says. “In particular, many general registrars reported delays and/or confusion for officers of election in administering the same-day process.”
Still, a post-election survey found voters “had an overwhelmingly positive experience at the polls,” the report says, with over 88% of respondents saying they were confident their votes would be counted accurately.
Republican lawmakers — most of whom favor tougher voting rules regardless of whether they do or don’t espouse baseless theories about widespread fraud or stolen elections — have never been huge fans of same-day registration. Hard-right conservatives like Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, and Del. Dave LaRock, R-Clarke, filed bills to repeal the process entirely this year. Neither of their bills, which would have made broader changes to the election system, got much traction in the recently finished 2023 General Assembly session.
However, the Republican-led House of Delegates approved a bill proponents said would put more guardrails on the process, with support from the advocacy group representing voter registrars who do the ground-level work of accommodating people trying to cast a ballot.
The bill would’ve required Virginians registering after the normal registration deadline has passed to sign a form promising they are not trying to register and vote twice in multiple jurisdictions. That form would also remind would-be voters that intentionally voting twice amounts to felony election fraud.
“We just want to make sure that the person that is registering and then voting is clear once they come in on that day that they understand what’s happening,” said Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, the bill’s sponsor and chair of the House Privileges and Elections Committee.
Democrats were skeptical of the proposal, asking repeatedly if there was any evidence of anyone trying to exploit same-day registration to cast multiple ballots in multiple jurisdictions.
“I’m hoping if there were problems, you can tell us which commonwealth’s attorney got that report and how that prosecution’s going,” Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said at a committee hearing before Senate Democrats voted to kill Ransone’s bill. “I don’t want to hear about innuendo. I want to hear about facts.”
Responding to Deeds, John Ambrose, a Republican member of the Richmond Electoral Board, said he was aware of four cases of people trying to vote twice in 2022. He told legislators those cases had been referred to the office of Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin. McEachin did not respond to inquiries this week about Ambrose’s comments.
It’s unclear if the new process has resulted in any investigations or prosecutions of people whose ballots were rejected.
Asked if the election integrity unit created by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares was looking at any issues related to same-day registration, Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said the office “cannot comment on specific election practices that may or may not be subject to inquiry or investigation.”
Deb Wake, president of the League of Women Voters of Virginia, urged lawmakers to keep the same-day registration law as is, noting numerous voter documents already include clear warnings that intentionally voting twice is a crime. Adding a new form and a new warning, she said, “is both redundant and would intimidate voters.”
“Same-day voter registration is an overall success and should not be discouraged,” Wake said.
At a Tuesday State Board of Elections meeting, board members seemed concerned with ensuring local election offices would be equipped to handle even bigger same-day registration numbers in next year’s presidential election.
“The workload is exponentially expanded with this much early voting,’ said Republican board Chairman John O’Bannon. “I think those are all important things that we need to be aware of and see what we can do to try to make it as easy as possible and prevent pitfalls going forward.”
Board member Donald Merricks, also a Republican, asked that the post-election report be forwarded to General Assembly members to help them see how voting laws they’ve passed are working in practice.
“I think they need to hear some of the comments from the people that have to put this in place,” Merricks said. “I think they’d think twice about some of the stuff they come up with.”
“That may or may not be true,” O’Bannon replied.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Execution tapes returned to Dept. of Corrections and more Va. headlines
After a news story revealed the existence of execution recordings at the Library of Virginia, the state Department of Corrections asked for the tapes back. The library granted the request, returning materials donated in 2006 by a former prison employee.—Associated Press
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., will play a key role in an upcoming congressional debate over whether to reauthorize a warrantless surveillance program used by America’s intelligence community. “One of the things the community’s got to do a better job of is explaining, in practical nonclassified terms, how valuable this tool is,” Warner said. “And they’ve not done that as well as they should.”—POLITICO
Highland County’s Maple Festival won’t have a Maple Queen this year because the tiny county doesn’t have enough young women interested in entering the pageant.—Cardinal News
Virginia could be getting its first Buc-ee’s travel center after the Texas-based chain of supersized convenience stores revealed plans for a 74,000-square-foot store in New Kent County.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
A hot air balloon was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday at a Hopewell middle school.—Progress-Index
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia lawmakers meet mixed success with housing reform bills
Legislative efforts to tackle spiking eviction notices, housing, and utility costs were mostly shot down during the Virginia General Assembly session.
Almost 193,000 eviction filings have been made in Virginia since March 2020. The monthly-updated data comes from the Princeton Eviction Lab, a group that makes nationwide eviction data public to increase awareness about housing, eviction, and poverty. Not all eviction filings lead to an eviction, according to the lab. Among the ten states tracked by the lab, Virginia ranks second, behind Pennsylvania.
Eviction filings and judgments are below pre-pandemic levels in Virginia, but Alexandria and the city of Richmond surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 7% and 6%, respectively, from October to December 2022. That is according to a quarterly data report from the RVA Eviction Lab, an organization at Virginia Commonwealth University that gathers eviction data.
“Virginia renters and landlords deserve common-sense and clear rules of the road to ensure everyone gets the money they’re owed and to prevent unnecessary evictions,” stated Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan via a text statement in reference to two housing bills. McClellan announced her resignation as a state senator, effective March 7.
Utility costs are also increasing, but the General Assembly passed legislation aimed at protecting consumers from rate hikes.
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, introduced House Bill 1604, which allows the SCC to regulate utility rates when revenues exceed the utility’s authorized rate of return. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 1321, introduced by McClellan.
“The passage of HB 1604 and SB 1321 reflects the success of many efforts over the years to restore the authority of the SCC to lower electric rates when utilities overcharge customers,” stated Kajsa Foskey, economic justice outreach coordinator for the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, had her bill SB 839 passed, which allows the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development director to conduct a comprehensive statewide housing needs assessment at least every five years. The director will develop a statewide housing plan with updates.
This bill is an important first step in documenting the need for affordable housing in Virginia, said co-patron Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax. It could help the General Assembly be more willing to allocate more money to affordable housing, Kory said.
FAILED HOUSING AND UTILITY BILLS
Capital News Service also reached out to lawmakers and advocates to get their take on the legislation that did not advance.
Bills to protect tenants that did not advance this session included:
— SB 941: Required landlords to fully refund security deposits to tenants within 15 business days, instead of 45 business days of a move-out inspection — if the tenant attended the inspection and they don’t owe rent as of the inspection date. There must not be damages beyond wear and tear.
“I’m encouraged by the momentum, and I hope to see them pass both chambers in coming years,” McClellan stated about SB 1330 and SB 941.
— SB 1127: Assembled a work group to evaluate policies to protect vulnerable rental occupants if facing eviction for noncompliance. Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
— SB 1141: Authorized any locality in Virginia to provide an affordable housing program by amending the locality’s zoning ordinance. The bill would help bring jobs and housing into balance to make them more accessible and affordable, said Kathryn Howell, associate professor and co-director of the RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“We’ve got all these jobs for people who are earning … less than 60% of the area median income,” Howell said. “We want to have housing that matches that.”
— SB 1330: Increased from five days to 14 days the mandatory waiting period after a landlord serves a tenant a written “pay or quit” notice.
Emergency provisions were put in place during the pandemic to expand the waiting period. Advocates have made repeated efforts to make the mandatory waiting period permanent, said Laura Dobbs, a housing advocacy attorney with the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
— SB 1340: Prohibited a landlord from performing background and credit checks on a rental applicant unless the landlord met the outlined requirements. One requirement was an established written rental application policy that included disclosure of all nonrefundable application fees and deposits.
— SB 1447: The SCC would establish limitations on the authority of investor-owned utilities to disconnect service for nonpayment of bills or fees during a statewide emergency declared by the governor, during temperature weather extremes, or on a Friday, weekend, state holiday, or the day immediately before a state holiday.
“During instances of public emergency … everyone needs access to water, everyone needs access to heat in a snowstorm, everyone needs access to AC during a heatwave,” said Sheila Herlihy Hennessee, faith organizer with the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy. The organization primarily lobbies in support of racial, social, and economic justice policies.
It is more efficient to keep people in their homes and “protect folks where they are,” Herlihy Hennessee said.
— HB 1532 is similar to SB 1278: It allowed localities to adopt rent stabilization provisions.
Despite the bills failing, “at least we were able to … start having that conversation about out-of-control rent in Virginia,” Dobbs said.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, did not respond to multiple requests for comment about SB 1278.
— HB 1875: Delayed utility disconnection for residential customers with certain serious medical conditions and households, including residents under 12 months old, over 65 years old, or with disabilities.
This bill would directly benefit all consumers, said Foskey with the Virginia Poverty Law Center. Utility shut-off data should be more accessible to see who is being affected because it is an essential measure for consumer protection, she said.
Change takes time, Del. Kory said. Even if a bill is only heard in a subcommittee, it is a good first step. She said the information being shared could still help change legislators’ minds.
“We just have to work towards it and elect people who think it’s an important goal,” Kory said.
By Darlene Johnson
Capital News Service
By Darlene Johnson
Capital News Service
Attorney General Miyares announces top 10 consumer complaints
As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the Top 10 consumer complaints received by his Office today. By highlighting these complaints, the Attorney General hopes Virginians will be wary of any suspicious offers and actively report any consumer concerns.
In 2022, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section received and processed 5,471 consumer complaints. The Top 10 complaint subjects were:
1. Automotive Sales
2. Home Improvement, Service & Repair
3. Internet Sales & Service
4. Credit, Loans & Debt Collection
5. Warranties & Rebates
6. Automotive Service & Repair
7. Medical/Health Professions
8. Transportation & Freight
9. Other Professional Services
10. Timeshares & Recreation Property
The Attorney General’s Office serves as the central clearinghouse in Virginia for the receipt, evaluation, and referral of consumer complaints. It also operates a Consumer Protection Hotline.
Last year, the Office handled 17,932 calls from consumers needing assistance.
“My Consumer Protection Section is dedicated to protecting consumers and enforcing Virginia’s consumer protection laws. Unfortunately, there are bad actors who seek to take advantage of Virginians through a variety of sophisticated scams and fraudulent behaviors. This hurts both consumers and the overwhelming amount of Virginia businesses who play by the rules,” said Attorney General Miyares. “If you have a complaint regarding a consumer issue, please contact my Office to see how we can help you. If the matter falls under the jurisdiction of another agency, we will help get you to the right place.”
In addition to serving as Virginia’s clearinghouse for consumer complaints, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section also offers dispute resolution services to individual consumers and businesses to assist them in resolving consumer complaints. The Dispute Resolution Unit can serve as a neutral facilitator and point of contact between consumers and businesses as they voluntarily work toward a mutually agreeable outcome.
Last year, the Dispute Resolution Unit and the Section’s investigators resolved or closed 3,823 consumer complaints, with consumers recovering $421,954.
Attorney General Miyares encourages consumers to check out our Consumer Complaint Database to learn more about consumer complaints in Virginia.
Individuals can find the number of complaints filed against a specific business, whether the complaints are open or closed, a description of the complaint topic, the outcome of individual complaints, and other information. The database can be searched by company name, industry, or complaint topic, among other categories. Searches also can be limited to geographic areas.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Complaint Form
• Online Contact Form
Youngkin signs universal license recognition law at Richmond barber shop
Dot Reid’s barber shop used to have 20 employees and two floors of space in Richmond’s Fan District. Coming out of a pandemic when many people treated haircuts as optional or more of a do-it-yourself thing, she’s down to five employees on one floor.
As she cut a customer’s hair Friday morning, Reid explained the trouble she’s had in recruiting new barbers and hairstylists as she tries to rebuild her business. She said she had a qualified job candidate with over a decade of experience, but because he would’ve been coming from Maryland, it would’ve taken a while for him to get licensed to cut hair in Virginia.
“That was a huge challenge for me to actually have qualified candidates right there in front of me,” Reid said. “But then I knew we had to deal with the regulation challenges.”
Reid’s customer, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, chimed in to say it’s harder for people to move to Virginia if they know they can’t work and make money immediately.
“The income that you had where you were coming from generally stops,” Youngkin said as he sat in Reid’s chair at Refuge for Men. “And if there’s a long gap before you can start working again, you can’t move.”
A few minutes before the haircut, Youngkin signed universal occupational licensing legislation that will make Virginia recognize many professional licenses issued by other states, a shift supporters say will remove regulatory red tape that can be an obstacle for out-of-state workers trying to get started in a new place.
The bill passed the General Assembly with unanimous support and is the first major piece of 2023 legislation Youngkin has spotlighted with a formal bill-signing ceremony.
State officials project the streamlined process could lead to as many as 500 additional people per year applying for licenses from the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, which oversees dozens of professions, including barbers, interior designers, auctioneers, body piercers, home improvement contractors, tattooists and professional wrestlers.
“What this means is that in 85 different occupations, if you have a license in another state and you’re coming to Virginia — making sure that of course you’re up-to-date and don’t have any problems where you’re coming from and making sure you understand the laws of Virginia — you can go to work right away,” Youngkin said. “This is my first official signing because this bill will change lives.”
The bill doesn’t apply to more strictly overseen “professional services” jobs like accountants, architects, lawyers, doctors, and engineers.
The new law requires applicants to have had an equivalent license, certification or work experience in another state for at least three years. It also allows Virginia regulatory boards to require newly arrived applicants to pass an exam on Virginia-specific laws and regulations in their field. Virginia regulators would not automatically grant licenses to anyone facing major disciplinary action in another state or applicants with unresolved investigations or complaints about their work elsewhere.
“We put some common-sense provisions [in] to make sure that people are not coming from other states that have issues with their licensure,” said Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, who sponsored the bill in the state Senate. “We have protections for Virginians.”
Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Delegates, called the legislation part of an effort to “bring common sense back to the government.”
“Often the more sense something makes, the more complicated the government can often make it,” Morefield said as he and other statehouse notables gathered by a neon-green octopus mural and star-spangled barber chair to watch the governor sign the bill.
In addition to giving Youngkin a haircut, Reid, the owner of Refuge for Men, presented the governor with a straight razor as a gesture of appreciation.
“Thanks for coming to my shop,” Reid told the crowd. “I’ve never done anything like this before.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Green Book historic sites project underway, with signs and website coming soon
Historical sites from a book that guided safe travel for Black Americans will be represented through a network of markers around Virginia, and also a website that will launch later this year.
Three state agencies will have a role in the effort to note historic sites listed in Victor Hugo Green’s “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” written during the Jim Crow era.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will absorb costs for road signage directing travelers to the historic sites. Existing interstate exit signs will be updated to note the location of a Green Book historic site. The Department of Historic Resources, or DHR, will install historic markers at the sites.
The Green Book identified resources for Black travelers to find safe spaces during legal racial segregation, and included listings of service stations, drug stores, hotels, barber shops, taverns, restaurants and guest houses, according to the bill.
The book started in 1937 and initially focused on the New York vicinity, but had expanded to nearly all 50 states by the late 1940s. The book was published internationally in the 1950s, according to the Green Book website created as a University of Virginia project.
The Virginia Tourism Corp. will partner with DHR to educate the public about the Green Book designations through the Virginia’s Black Heritage Trail, according to Virginia Tourism Communications Director Andrew Cothern.
“We have developed a number of marketing opportunities to promote the state to the Black traveler as well as sharing the Black heritage stories for a more authentic experience,” Cothern said.
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, introduced House Bill 508 last year, which did not pass but was turned into an approved budget line allowing the tourism agency to move forward with the website.
Mullin introduced HB 1968 in the recent session, after working on the legislation in the off season, and with support from the governor’s office, according to the delegate’s chief of staff Randall Riffle. The bill passed unanimously through the General Assembly. The bill signs off on the coordinated effort between agencies, who will absorb project costs, according to the bill impact statement and the delegate’s office.
Almost $100,000 from the state’s general fund was earmarked for DHR to further study and categorize buildings and locations listed in the Green Book. The General Assembly ended without amending the budget, so this part of the Green Book project has support, but does not yet have funding unless lawmakers are able to finalize a budget.
Over 300 Virginia properties were listed as safe for Black travelers, according to Julie Langan, the DHR director and state historic preservation officer. There are approximately 60 of those properties left, she said.
“We need to go out and field check and see, ‘OK, which ones are still here, which ones aren’t’ and with that additional funding, which hopefully will make it into the final budget, we will be able to do that,” Langan said.
The University of Virginia project identifies Green Book locations throughout Virginia, many of which have been demolished, are vacant or have been transformed into new businesses. For example, the site of Williams Prof. Druggist on Third Street in Jackson Ward was listed in the 1938 Green Book, and is now the Richmond Lyft headquarters.
“We will place those signs on those markers that are already out there that have a connection to Green Book properties, but future markers with that connection, even if they make reference in the text of the marker, they too will have this special sign on the post that calls attention — and over time what this will do is create a network,” Langan said.
The bill makes telling this aspect of Virginia’s long and diverse history a priority, Langan said.
“It gives us a wonderful opportunity to educate the public about a period of time that maybe they didn’t personally grow up in or during,” Langan said. “It’s kind of hard to understand what it would feel like to live during Jim Crow and be African American if that’s not your own personal experience.”
Hollywood created a film about the book that won a best picture Oscar in 2019, but the book’s legacy has impacted artists like Connecticut-based Calvin Alexander Ramsey. Ramsey is the author of the 2010 children’s book “Ruth and the Green Book,” and also wrote “The Green Book” play.
U.S. letter carrier Hugo Green and his wife Alma Green, who was from Richmond, Virginia, “created a safe haven” for families and children, Ramsey said.
“Sometimes people like Victor Green and Alma Green get overlooked, because they weren’t really what you would say, a cornerstone of the Harlem Renaissance period,” Ramsey said. “They were ordinary people who did extraordinary things.”
Ramsey has worked to chronicle the Greens’ story in a documentary that has yet to be released.
The Greens hoped the book would cease to exist, Ramsey said.
“Then they would know that the African American person would have full access to travel on the open road,” he said.
By Samuel Britt
Capital News Service
By Samuel Britt
Capital News Service
