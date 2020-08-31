Local Government
Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress bids farewell
Royal Examiner paid a visit to retiring Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress on his final day on the job, Monday, August 31st. Here Childress is pictured working his fingers to the bone right up until the end in his office at the Warren County Government Center.
Well, maybe not to the bone – we posed him for this photo after he graciously invited us into his office.
Like County Administrator Doug Stanley, who reached a Separation Agreement with the Board of Supervisors and left the county government just weeks prior to his long-time deputy’s departure, Childress stressed the positive relationship he has had with county staff over his year’s here. With Childress’s departure on the heels of Stanley’s, the County is losing a significant amount of institutional knowledge from the top of its administrative hierarchy in a very short span of time.
And while our conversation was brief as he really did have some level of a final day’s responsibilities, including we imagine some fond farewells, we may have talked Childress into a future video retrospective on his time in Warren County handling a variety of administrative responsibilities from Sanitary Districts, road improvements, including competing for VDOT – for whom he previously worked – revenue sharing dollars, and oversight of the County’s Front Royal Airport.
Stay tuned for that next episode when and if it occurs – we failed to get a signed contractual commitment to a video from the close-to-the-vest deputy administrator as he ponders retirement and its options.
But until then, farewell to Deputy Warren County Administrator Robert Childress, whom this reporter remembers covering when he was making the monthly VDOT reports to the county supervisors. But that was just a couple years ago, right Bob ……
Warren County to provide financial assistance using CARES Act funds
Warren County has appropriated a portion of the funds that the County has received under the CARES Act to the Front Royal and Warren County Chamber of Commerce (the “Chamber”). There are two Chamber programs that are being funded by the County: A business and non-profit grant program, and a grant program to help individuals to pay their utility bills.
The business and non-profit grant program will provide a total of $2,065,096 in funds to eligible local small businesses and local non-profit organizations. Grants vary from $5,000 to $40,000 depending upon the size of the entity measured in accordance with its revenue. The grants do not need to be repaid.
The utility program will provide case by case assistance to individuals who have been affected by COVID-19 and who are having difficulty paying their electricity, water, sewer, gas or propane bills. There is a total of $413,020 available under this program, and the grants do not need to be repaid.
Both programs require that the entity or individual must have been adversely affected by COVID-19, and only apply to entities and individuals who are located within Warren County but outside the Town of Front Royal. The County provided $2,478,116 in funds to the Town so that the Town may administer its own programs for in-Town residents, and the Chamber is providing grants to Town residents as well in a separate program.
“My hope is that these grant programs will enable those most affected by these trying times to successfully ride out the storm. I’m excited about it; this is a positive thing for our community,” said Walt Mabe, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Director of Emergency Services.
Niki Foster, President of the Chamber said, “The Chamber’s Vision Statement is, ‘To be recognized as the leading resource for business in Front Royal-Warren County.’ That is why we are so honored to be able to not only help the Town of Front Royal and Warren County administer their financial assistance grant programs, but more importantly, help our local small businesses who are the backbone of our community. We are also honored to be able to assist our local non-profits and citizens that were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Chamber will begin receiving applications for CARES Act financial assistance to small businesses, non-profit organizations, and individual utility assistance on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 9:00 am. An online application can be completed and submitted at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares, or a paper copy application can be picked up at the Warren County Government Center Administration Office or at the Chamber. All paper copy applications must be returned to the Chamber. The application window will close on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 5:00 pm.
Further details can be found at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares.
Town ponders CARES Act money for new EDA’s work on business retention
During the August 24th open town council work session discussion of its options in creating a new unilateral Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FR-EDA) to work toward business retention, the matter of using set-aside funds earmarked for other specific commercial uses was raised.
After Councilwoman Letasha Thompson observed that not all derelict buildings impacted by a new Blighted Building ordinance were residential, but commercial as well, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick commented on Town Contingency funds set aside for Blighted Building enforcement efforts.
“If you remember, we do have money in our budget that’s sitting in Contingency right now for blighted buildings. It wasn’t specifically for residential blighted buildings,” Tederick began. Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, chairing the evening’s meeting and work session for vacationing Mayor Tewalt, interrupted to question the process for redirection of such funds.
“We’d have to discuss that at a different meeting, pull it out (of Contingency) and re-focus it, re-purpose it,” the interim town manager replied to the chair’s inquiry.
Councilman Jacob Meza then lobbed a potential bombshell into the discussion: “What about the CARES Act funding?” he asked of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant money. That funding has been coming to the Town through Warren County’s qualifying for the federal funding through a state government application and distribution process. The Town received approximately $1.2 million of $3.5 million in first-round CARES Act grant money based on a County-Town population split. The County is in the process of applying for a second-round $3.5 million grant from the $2 trillion in federal CARES Act funding committed to local business and economic recoveries nationwide.
“Um Yes,” Tederick began to respond before pausing hesitantly for a few seconds before gathering himself to say, “CARES Act funding would most likely be allowed to be used. I have to hedge that statement because the County basically needs to approve how we spend the funds.”
“Oh, it might be a little contentious,” Meza observed of the involved municipal dynamics surrounding the Town, County and existing EDA. Those dynamics involve, not only the Town’s move toward a second EDA, but also the Town’s litigation against the existing, half-century-old joint Town-County EDA the County is having to pick up the EDA’s legal defense tab on; as well as council’s refusal to assume its debt service obligation on the EDA-financed $9-million police station and two other capital improvement projects estimated to total around $12 million dollars.
“It might be,” Tederick acknowledged, adding, “I think if you look at the CARES Act grant I believe you could definitely say it’s for – that if the businesses are leaving, closing down because of the Coronavirus, it’s no different than the grant we’re giving businesses now. So, I think for the first few months until December some of the funding is most likely, but I have to qualify and hedge that statement.”
The conversation then veered back to Councilmen Gillespie and Holloway’s statements of support of funding an independent Town EDA cited in our lead story on council’s August 24th work session discussion of its EDA options. The CARES funding discussion occurs about six to seven minutes into the work session’s EDA options conversation in the exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Council work session consensus is to move forward with new EDA
Following adjournment to a work session, closed session to discuss its litigation with the existing Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA), the Front Royal Town Council minus Mayor Tewalt and Councilwoman Cockrell went into open work session discussion of its EDA options on August 24.
In the wake of its decision to sue the existing, half-century-old joint Town-County EDA for virtually all the $21-million-plus the EDA was initially trying to recover in its own civil litigation against former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and 14 amended complaint co-defendants, the primary option has been movement to create its own second EDA to handle future in-town economic development. That movement was authorized with the Virginia General Assembly’s granting the Town of Front Royal permission to become the first Virginia municipality to concurrently become part of two co-existing EDA’s.
Following that authorization, on July 13th council voted 4-1, Thompson dissenting, Holloway absent, to move forward with creation of a new unilateral Front Royal EDA. And on the August 24th work session agenda was open meeting discussion of that new EDA.
However, during a tracing of his perspective of the evolution of the joint EDA in the wake of the County’s assumption of 100% of the operational funding in 2012, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick introduced an unexpected variable. That variable was the option of returning to a jointly operationally funded EDA at the former “fair-funding formula” percentage split of approximately 70/30 – discussion indicated the split was actually 72/28% based on populations at the time.
Tederick told council that based on the County’s Fiscal Year-2021 EDA Operational Budget allowance of $406,000, the Town’s share would be $121,808, an amount he equated generally to the Town funding its own, new EDA. There was no clue given as to why the Town would consider giving up its no operational funding status with the joint EDA achieved in 2012 as part of ongoing Town-County negotiations on eliminating double taxation burdens on town citizens for countywide services they have been taxed for as both town and county residents.
However, in the wake of Tederick’s historical summary of the post 2012 EDA he termed “the Warren County EDA”’s increasing focus on industrial prospects and businesses outside the town limits, while moving away from maintenance of in-town businesses as the town wrestled with increasing numbers of empty storefronts, a council consensus, including Thompson and Holloway, appeared to be that the Town’s expenditure of $121,000 or so would be better spent with its own EDA, rather than the Town-County EDA under joint financing and management.
“In looking at the numbers, you mentioned $121,000, and that would provide us with some very general support, whereas we could use that money to specifically work on redeveloping in town and that could also help us with some of these commercial properties because blighted buildings aren’t just residential, they’re commercial as well,” Letasha Thompson responded to the interim town manager’s situational summary.
Gary Gillespie agreed with the unilateral approach – an approach discussion on the County and EDA side has indicated is against a growing trend toward regional EDA’s – saying he wanted to move forward with applications to the new EDA board and staff.
“And I agree, us spending $121,000 with the County when we can fund our own EDA for practically the same price and concentrate on us, especially our redevelopment, I think it’s a win-win situation for us,” Chris Holloway chimed in, adding, “And I agree with everyone else, I think we ought to do the application process.”
Chairing the meeting for the mayor, absent on an annual camper vacation according to the vice mayor, Bill Sealock said council’s direction seemed clear for the interim town manager to move ahead with advertising for EDA board and staff positions.
Moving on, Sealock raised the issue of the permanent town manager search. It was cited that there had been 41 applicants on the second go-round of Baker Tilly’s executive search process, the final two applicants in the first round having been rejected by council. Tederick drew laughter, saying he had been a 42nd applicant but had decided against the application to remove the “interim” from his title.
And if there was consensus on the incumbent council side on the EDA process during the work session, at the earlier meeting one candidate for council seeking to break that consensus again made his case against the path council is pursuing.
Veering away from the dominant weekend walking mall public comments discussion, Bruce Rappaport called council’s pursuit of a second, unilateral EDA an unnecessary exercise in redundancy.
“We have a Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority in place. It is a retooled group and I see nothing but big things starting to happen. And the redundancy of the additional salary that we’ll have to bring in … at least at $99,000 a year or more to be the director and the redundancy of an assistant that will have to help the director. And the time that council has been spending on this as well … I believe we have other places that we need to spend our time and efforts – and I think it’s time we move on from this,” Rappaport told council.
He said “collaboration” with the County and existing EDA would be “the best step forward” for all involved in both municipal governments.
A little less than an hour later a seemingly united council decided that re-tooled or not, and despite the new EDA executive director’s stated co-emphasis on business retention and recruitment inside and outside the town limits, as a future priority, decided that a unilateral Town EDA is its preferred path forward at this point.
See the entire work session discussion in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Independent candidates in ‘non-partisan’ Town Election explain absence from Republican Candidates Forum
As reported in our lead story on the August 19 Warren County Republican Committee Candidates Forum, only four of the 11 candidates on the November Town Election ballot showed up at the Villa Avenue Community Center for the first formal candidates question and answer event. And those four were the four active county Republican Committee members likely to receive the committee’s four planned endorsements – three for council, one for mayor – anyway.
Royal Examiner decided to inquire of those forum no shows about their absence. Due to easy proximity down the National Media hallway from the Royal Examiner office, I first inquired of our publisher and mayoral candidate Mike McCool, a former committee member, about his decision.
“The Republican Forum is where the local committee will select the candidates they will endorse in the upcoming election. Front Royal elections are non-partisan. As elected local officials, we should be about doing the citizen’s business, not the interest of any political party whose interest may not be in the best interest of all the town citizens,” McCool said, further observing of the non-partisan aspect of Town Elections, “Also, cooperation between elected officials belonging to different parties is more likely. As mayor, I will work for all citizens of Front Royal, not for the Republicans or Democrat’s interests as it appears now.
“Even California, as liberal as it is, doesn’t allow political parties to endorse candidates in non-partisan local elections,” McCool concluded with a not-too-subtle jab at the county Republicans’ stance on partisan endorsements in what by Town Charter is designed to be a non-partisan election resulting in municipal government by common sense, rather than partisan ideology.
It was not the last we would hear on that theme.
We next spoke by phone to another former county Republican Committee member, current Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt. Tewalt won a Special Election victory over another former mayor, Hollis Tharpe, last November. He left his council seat at the beginning of the year to assume the vacant mayor’s chair that had been manned by Vice-Mayor William Sealock since Tharpe left council in early May of 2019 to deal with later dropped misdemeanor legal charges.
Council’s current Republican Committee majority appointed fellow committee member Lori Athey Cockrell to fill Tewalt’s vacant council seat. Cockrell did attend the Republican Candidates Forum with fellow council incumbent Chris Holloway, running for mayor this election while his council seat is not up for re-election, and new council challengers Joseph McFadden and Scott Lloyd.
Tewalt has elected (pun intended) to run to regain a voting council seat after often finding himself in a non-voting minority, other than tie-breaking votes, against the Republican-endorsed council majority this year on various issues, particularly the hostile and litigious stance council and its interim town manager have taken against the existing and re-tooled EDA; and corresponding move to create a second, unilateral, Town-funded EDA in competition with the County-overseen EDA the Town continues to keep a legal membership stake in.
Of his decision to skip the Republican Forum Tewalt said, “The main reason is our Town Charter says we’re to be non-partisan. I’ve stressed that since I’ve been on council. Last year when I ran for mayor they asked to endorse me and I told them I was running as a non-partisan candidate but they went ahead and endorsed me anyway. But that’s what I told them and it holds true today as well.”
The rest of the responses we received were by email following daytime phone inquiries. Next we heard from Fussell Florists proprietor Betty Showers.
“I received an email from Mr. Kurtz in July letting me know about the Republican forum and inviting me to attend. I thanked him for including me but informed him I was not interested in being endorsed by the Republican Committee, that I was running as an independent, therefore I would not be attending.
“My understanding is that the Town Election is supposed to be non-partisan, therefore I do not want to be endorsed by either Republican or Democratic Committees,” Showers told Royal Examiner.
“My reason for not attending the Republican Committee forum was purely simple,” long-time town resident and military equipment manufacturing company employee H. Bruce Rappaport told us, continuing a recurring theme and observing that the endorsement all candidates should be seeking will come on November 3rd.
“I am a non-partisan candidate running to serve my hometown and if elected I will serve our constituents to the best my ability. I am not looking for an endorsement from any particular party, rather the people of the Town of Front Royal will let all the candidates know who they will endorse on November 3rd. The goal is to be a champion for all of Front Royal, rather than for one particular party.”
Then it was former Town Planning Department land surveyor, cartographer and local Blue Ridge Heritage Project Chairman Darryl Merchant’s turn.
“I was invited by text message from Steve Kurtz to participate in the recent Republican Party candidates forum. I was informed by Mr. Kurtz that candidates for Town Council would be queried on various topics and then the committee would select three individuals for endorsement by the local Republican Party.
“I informed Mr. Kurtz that I was an independent candidate and was not seeking the endorsement of any political party or group, and therefore I would not be attending the event. I strongly believe that by being an independent candidate I can best represent the interests of the Town of Front Royal and its citizens, without the undue influence of political dogma.”
Our final council candidate to weigh in was electronic security integrator project manager Josh Ingram, who put an exclamation point on the theme of political partisanship’s negative impact on the conduct of current town government.
“Although I’m a Republican, I chose not to seek the endorsement of the Warren County Republican Committee because of the disenfranchisement they’ve caused the residents of Front Royal at the local level. The overwhelming sense that I’ve gathered from the people here is that the current political establishment has put its own interests ahead of the residents’.
“By running as an independent candidate, I want the people of Front Royal to know that I’ll truly represent THEIR interests,” Ingram told Royal Examiner by email, capitalized emphasis in context.
The only non-attending candidate we did not get a response from by publication was mayoral candidate James Favors, a recent Frederick County transplant whom we first contacted by phone about an emailed reply as he was heading into meetings the morning of Monday, August 24. This story will be updated with his response when and if it is received.
Given other side of story, council bends toward the ‘other side of the street’
The other side of the weekend East Main Street downtown walking mall story slapped an abrupt about-face to the Front Royal Town Council’s initial impetus to end the Coronavirus recovery-driven initiative after hearing from two business owners on August 10, urging an end to the practice.
On August 10th Kelly Walker (The Studio: A Place for Learning) and Inna Kolesnik (Nicolle’s Jewelry Designs) gave the council a petition with 20 signatures, representing seven downtown businesses and eight residents in support of their call to reopen Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District’s East Main Street to weekend vehicular traffic.
But what may have helped sway council from too hasty a decision on August 24th was Chris Kenworthy (ViNoVa tapa bar and restaurant), one of the 10 business owners of 11 speaking in favor of maintaining some semblance of the walking mall on a more permanent basis, handing council a counter-petition in support of the weekend walking mall. Kenworthy told the council that the petition contained 594 signatures, representing 15 downtown businesses and numerous town and county residents and tourists supporting the weekend walking mall idea.
Kenworthy called the weekend walking mall opposition “short-sighted” coming from a “small number” of downtown businesses.
C&C Frozen Treats William Huck, who took the lead in assisting the Town in getting proper permitting for the weekend walking mall street closures, told council they had given pandemic emergency management-strapped and struggling downtown businesses “hope” with their initial proactive approach and implored them not to pull the rug out from under that hope.
“You all have given us an opportunity as business owners to continue to move along as we saw fit within reason on Main Street, to advertise our business, our community, and our love for one another,” Huck told the council, pointing to the symbiotic relationship that had grown between the downtown business community and the town government during a time of social and economic chaos.
“But there’s hope. You all have given us hope. So, allow us as the chance as Main Street merchants and downtown organizations to come down together and find a way through to the other side.
“It’s not me against them or her against me … or I don’t like this person because of something he said 20 years ago, that’s not what this is about. This is about the here and now and the community … as one as a community. And let’s show the world what Front Royal is,” Huck concluded.
Only one person, Main Street Pawn’s Ralph Waller, spoke against maintaining some form of the walking mall at least through the fall tourist season. “Boy, I feel out of place here tonight,” Waller said as he reached the podium after six consecutive speakers urged council not to prematurely abandon a proactive and overall successful reaction to council’s late May idea to stimulate downtown businesses, particularly restaurants, as the governor’s Phase 2 COVID-19 Emergency Management reopening guidelines kicked in.
Waller acknowledged the honest emotion on display by proponents of the walking mall street closures but suggested local government must deal in facts, rather than emotion. Waller said that while the East Main closure didn’t impact him since he had previously closed on Saturdays, he noted others were impacted more directly.
“Maybe we can reach a compromise,” Waller suggested, adding that he believed the Friday afternoon to Monday morning closure was “totally wrong” and too oppressive for some businesses.
Perhaps taking up Waller’s challenge to deal in facts, rather than emotion, Kenworthy’s ViNoVa business partner Rachel Failmezger presented some numbers to council. She told town officials that through the entire month of April ViNoVa had made $4,900 with a zero payroll overhead, surviving on owner and staff volunteer work. During the last three days of May when the walking mall plan was first implemented for the Memorial Day weekend, the business took in $10,000. And over the past month ViNoVa’s payroll had climbed back to $20,000, she said, largely on the back of the added walking mall outdoor seating.
“We need your help to keep Main Street alive,” Failmezger told council, adding that more than numbers, “This is about people – I don’t want to have to let them go again,” she said of her staff.
Following her husband and business partner Tim to the podium, Vibe Properties and Front Royal Brewery’s principal Kerry Barnhart became emotional several times, first in recalling having to lay off 85% of her staff when the state COVID-19 Emergency Management directions went into place in April; then again in talking about being able to bring them back as Phase 2 Emergency Management reopening under pared-back social distancing guidelines kicked in, in conjunction with the Town’s walking mall initiative.
Others speaking in favor of some level of continuation of the downtown walking mall concept were Keith Menefee of the Down Home Country Bakery; Arlene Link of The Kiln Doctor; Virginia Beer Museum proprietor David Downes, though Downes primary topic was a revisiting of his opioid drug crisis initiative, reporting the local death of a 14-year-old girl since his appearance two weeks earlier, Edwin Right, Claire Schmidt and Tim Ratigan.
Jacob Meza told council he thought their collective “half-hearted” commitment to the walking mall plan was partly responsible for the impasse, leaving business owners and patrons unsure of the Town’s long-range plan for its Historic Downtown Business District. Meza suggested a more long-range commitment to whatever potential compromise strategy might be reached.
Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, chairing the meeting for the vacationing Mayor Tewalt, reiterated his call for maintaining a partial opening with all variables on individual businesses taken into consideration. One suggestion he added was the consideration of some aspect of handicap parking as close as feasible to the walking mall area.
In the face of lost community festivals, a financial bonanza for many downtown businesses, Meza lauded the council’s initiative to stimulate a return to out-of-the-home dining and the occasional socializing toast “to remind us we’re human”.
In the end a unanimous council consensus – with Lori Athey Cockrell and Mayor Tewalt absent – appeared reached to seek a mutually viable compromise on portions of East Main Street to remain closed to weekend vehicle traffic, likely through the fall tourist season, and possibly as a recurring annual seasonal initiative.
See this sometimes riveting public imploring of the council not to undo an overall positive initiative believed to be taking hold as fall weather and the tourist season approaches, and council’s discussion of a more permanent path forward in this Royal Examiner video.
Other Monday meeting topics included final approval of a non-binding franchise and pole agreement with LUMOR Networks Inc, doing business as SEGRA, to provide and maintain a fiber optics communications network; passage without discussion of three-item Consent Agenda including the recently presented 2nd Amendment Resolution committing the town government not to exercise the authority granted to it by new state legislation authorizing municipalities the right to ban firearms from certain government buildings, properties and meetings; and a resolution on the naming of the Town Wastewater Treatment facility for recently retired 40-year employee Timmy W. Fristoe.
Also, see council candidate Bruce Rappaport’s work session prequel call for the council to abandon its plan for a second, unilateral Economic Development Authority, which was the topic of a post-meeting work session closed session and open session discussion. That work session will be covered in a second Royal Examiner story on Monday’s town council business.
Supervisors go on ‘magical mystery’ public hearing tour on Linden Heights road/law enforcement issue
As to where the August 18th “government overreach” debate began for the Warren County Board of Supervisors – it was in the Linden Heights Sanitary District. The fourth August 18th public hearing appeared as a somewhat innocuous matter of designating the district’s roads and streets as “highways” as they had been before Linden Heights broke away from the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District six years ago.
Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan explained that Linden Heights had been allowed to break off from the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District by court order in January 2014. By county code approved in 1980, all the Farms “platted roads and streets” were designated “highways” to facilitate law enforcement and patrols without calls to a specific situation on those roads.
The requested change would clarify that Linden Heights roads are not private roads and remain open to law enforcement patrols despite their 2016 split from the Farms Sanitary District, Jordan explained.
“Currently they are included – but the ordinance is not clear because of the changes that happened in 1980,” Jordan told the supervisors of the Linden Heights roads inclusion on tax map designations facilitating law enforcement patrols by ordinance dating to the original Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District roads designation.
As he would also do in the Dungadin subdivision shooting ban public hearing, Joe Andrews spoke to the issue of governmental overreach in opening the public hearing.
“I think this is clearly government overreach. I’ve spoken to a couple of people who have lived in this subdivision that are not fans of this,” Andrews began. “What this basically says is, if law enforcement can come in there and patrol without being called, that is your question. Law enforcement can go anywhere as long as they got phoned. So, if your neighbor doesn’t like what you’re doing or thinks that you’re breaking the law, law enforcement can still go in this area.
“What this is changing is that now law enforcement can go in there without being called. And I don’t think anyone wants that,” Andrews said, despite his admittedly limited neighborhood survey.
Asked about Andrews assessment by Board Vice-Chair and South River Supervisor Cheryl Cullers, Jordan elaborated on her perspective of the clarifying code designation.
“I would disagree that with this ordinance law enforcement can now go in and patrol. What this says is, that law enforcement can, let’s say if somebody is speeding down the road, law enforcement can enforce the speed limit on these roads. It’s not an open ticket where now, law enforcement can come in and patrol … I believe there is a distinction to be made saying that law enforcement can enforce and treat the roads in Linden Heights as highways for the purposes of law enforcement,” Jordan told the three supervisors present. Tony Carter and Delores Oates were absent on August 18.
Dazed and Confused
At this point the public hearing took some confusing turns, seeming to leap forward in time to either a future Linden Heights public hearing on noise, guns and public safety or the evening’s next public hearing on the Dungadin recreational shooting ban request.
First, Jeannie Anderson expressed confusion about what was proposed. “I didn’t understand what was taking place tonight, so I cut my survey of the neighborhood short,” she told the board. “So, the questions that I have are what benefit does it provide to the community – and why is it being brought up?”
Anderson continued to say that if Linden Heights residents didn’t want to be part of Shenandoah Farms, they also do not want the same codes for roads that the Farms have. However, Anderson then pointed the finger at Shenandoah Farms residents utilizing Linden Heights roads as a thru point from their neighborhood for the speeding problem in the Heights.
“That disturbs the residents there, some have small children, it’s dangerous. I think there was a high-speed chase through there at one point,” Anderson said of past road issues.
She then pivoted to rumors of legal involvement and noise issues, including the firing of guns in the area.
“I started surveying my neighborhood because I had heard that there were attorneys involved, and they were going to come and ban guns and I saw this … being added. And I thought, why don’t you guys just take care of the whole problem and put in like a noise ordinance or something … instead of taking the freedoms away from others, who you know, they’ve had a very stressful workload and that’s how they like to maybe take shots at target practice at the end of the day or on their day off. There’s nothing wrong with it,” Anderson concluded having somehow taken the Linden Heights road designation discussion into a preview of the next public hearing on the Dungadin Subdivision shooting ban request (see related story).
The following speaker was Nancy Lynn, who said she hadn’t planned to speak on this issue, before trying to ease Linden Heights residents’ anxiety over the road designation.
“I live in Shenandoah Farms – we call law enforcement, and then they don’t show up, and we have (the road designation). They can come any time they want … We never see law enforcement … So, I don’t think having law enforcement having permission will change anything for Linden Heights, in my opinion,” Lynn told the board before commenting on speeding issues, then following Anderson into the recreational shooting aspect not yet on the table.
“I’m not going to be very popular with people for this one because your bullets have to go somewhere. And if there are people who shoot in Linden Heights, they’re shooting within a mile of a home … the bullets have to go somewhere and if they don’t have a proper drop it’s not safe, you just can’t recreation shoot,” Lynn reasoned of a public safety issue slated for the next public hearing and a different subdivision.
Then as she would in the coming Dungadin public hearing, Noel Williams rose to the podium to put a brief, succinct perspective on what she had heard from three speakers over the previous 15 minutes.
“Let’s just be adults here: don’t speed, don’t shoot, and we’ll be fine,” Williams said, exiting with a “Thank you” to some appreciative laughter.
Final public hearing speaker Kevin Smith wondered at an end result of speed traps in the subdivision and asked the supervisors not to overcomplicate what was before them.
“Individual solutions for individual problems and complex solutions for complex problems,” Smith told the board.
“We’re still talking about Linden Heights, correct?” Board Chairman Mabe said, drawing a smattering of laughter, if not at the level Williams achieved before him.
After asking for clarification that the sheriff’s office does not enforce property owner association rules – they do not – Archie Fox made a motion to approve the amending of the code section on the Linden Heights roads. That second was met with a 13-second stretch of silence with Cullers being the only supervisor present positioned to second the motion on the call for a motion by the board chair.
“I’m at an impasse here,” Cullers said, suggesting more discussion “to have a more clear” here she hesitated perhaps having second thoughts on that line of thought before continuing, “I don’t think everybody included here are … whether, how much power this gives the sheriff’s department versus just gives them the ability to, not necessarily go in there, but when they go in there if there’s a problem it’ll end up in the court versus, you can’t issue a ticket or anything if they don’t have this – and maybe I’m wrong, and that’s where I’d almost rather postpone the action until I have a more clear understanding so that I know that I’m doing the right thing from our part.”
And with that dizzying end to a dizzying public hearing, the matter was forwarded to a September 8 work session after Fox amended his original motion to a tabling of action, which Cullers then seconded. That motion passed by a 3-0 vote.
And if you think this reporter made this story up, watch the linked Royal Examiner video for the 26-minute public hearing comments, board reactions, and staff explanations (remember there is a fast forward option), including Interim County Attorney Jason Ham’s response to Culler’s confusion over law enforcement authority implications with a “real world” example of the issue before them. Without a video spoiler alert on Ham’s response, I will observe that it involves at what point on roads drunk driving becomes a crime.
Watch the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting of August 18, 2020, in the following videos. The meeting is in two parts.
