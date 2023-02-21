Design ideas for small kitchens

Small kitchens can be difficult to use well. However, a few design hacks can make a small space more maneuverable. Consider these layouts and design ideas.

Small kitchen layouts

Your kitchen layout can have a significant impact on efficiency and comfort. Try these styles in your home:

• Galley. A galley kitchen utilizes a middle aisle flanked with cabinets and appliances on one or both sides. Ensure there’s enough room for your kitchen cabinet doors to swing open all the way.

• U-shaped. This horseshoe-shaped layout features cabinets and appliances on three sides. You can place an island in the middle for extra workspace if you have room.

• L-shaped. This layout efficiently utilizes a corner of the room with cabinets and appliances on two sides. It gives you a triangle-shaped workspace with everything you need within easy reach.

Space-saving ideas

Incorporate these space savers into your kitchen design to maximize efficiency.

• Small appliances. Standard-sized appliances can take up a lot of room. Choose a smaller dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove to free up space.

• Accessories. Under-cabinet storage containers and slide-out pot organizers can increase the functionality of your kitchen and keep it organized.

If you’re designing a new kitchen, talk to an expert at your local home improvement store for more space-saving ideas.