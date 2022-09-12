State News
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies
Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state.
In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models developed by the Virginia Department of Education for the treatment of transgender students no later than the 2021-22 school year.
As of early September, however, only 10% of school boards have adopted the model policies, according to Equality Virginia. The LGBTQ+ advocacy group, which is tracking districts’ rollout of the law, said 13 school divisions have fully adopted the VDOE model policies, while 90 have opted to follow guidance put forward by the Virginia School Boards Association that contends existing policies fulfill the law’s requirements. Still other districts have rejected new policies outright.
“I’m a little disappointed with the reluctance of some school boards to follow the laws,” said Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, who carried the legislation along with Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, in 2020.
The 2020 law, which Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman called “landmark legislation,” lacked an enforcement mechanism, however.
Simon said while he hopes school boards in Virginia will adopt the policy, he is considering revisiting the legislation in the future and including some incentives or penalties. An attempt during the last legislative session to remove the requirement for school divisions to adopt the policies failed in committee.
Model policies
The model policies developed by the Virginia Department of Education sought to minimize discrimination against and maximize academic opportunities for transgender and nonbinary students in public schools.
The 2020 law, which was signed by former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, identified eight key areas policies should address. Conversations since then have most notably focused on how students are identified and the use of bathrooms and locker rooms that conform to a student’s gender identity.
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been more critical of the effort. He recently criticized Fairfax County for its transgender student policies policies and said parents should be informed about students’ gender identity or sexual orientiation.
“I cannot believe that bureaucrats and administrators can tell teachers to engage in these discussions and allow these decisions to be made without informing a parent,” Youngkin said at an Aug. 31 rally in Northern Virginia. “It cannot happen.”
Simon said the model policies were designed to give school boards and administrators guidance on evidence-based practices, while Boysko said they had been developed with “lots of public input” from teachers, administrators, students and parents across the commonwealth.
The most recent National School Climate Survey conducted by GLSEN, a group formerly known as the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network that advocates for LGBTQ+ students, found that most LGBTQ+ secondary school students felt unsafe in school in 2019, largely because of their sexual orientation and how they expressed their gender. Many also said they lacked access to resources, such as an LGBTQ+-inclusive curriculum, and were not protected by supportive and inclusive school policies.
In the wake of the 2020 law, groups including the Christian Action Network attempted to block these policies, including in Lynchburg City, where a judge dismissed their suit.
James Fairchild, an attorney who represented the plaintiffs in the case, wrote in court documents that Virginia’s model policies went beyond treating all students “compassionately and with great care.”
He said the policies “venture into an unscientific and ideological anti-biology bias that present a false reality land by embracing and imposing upon everyone an unworkable framework and by accepting transgender activists’ fictional unsustainable social construct that denies the biological character of sex and instead treats sex as somehow a mere ‘label’ assigned at birth.”
Different approaches
School districts in Virginia have taken different approaches to addressing the state requirement.
Some, like those in Loudoun and Fairfax, have adopted the model policies. Newport News initially rejected the state recommendation but later reversed that decision.
A handful, including Augusta, Bedford, Pittsylvania and Russell counties, have rejected the policies outright, while the school board in the city of Chesapeake never allowed the policies to come up for a vote.
Russell County School Board Chair Cynthia Compton said last summer during the board’s vote that she believes the school division is in compliance with state law and is in the business of “trying to keep every child safe while they are at school.”
Last summer, the Warren County School Board declined to adopt any of the policies.
Warren School Board Member Ralph Rinaldi said it was important to be a model for other counties and come up with a solution that’s “good for the students of Warren County first and everybody else second.”
School board chairs in Chesapeake and Russell did not immediately respond for comment.
The Hanover County School Board recently passed a policy requiring transgender students who seek access to a restroom, locker room or changing facility that aligns with their gender identity to submit a written request to the school principal.
The request must include signed statements that the student has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria or consistently expresses a binary gender identity, statements from the student’s parent or guardian and the student’s disciplinary or criminal records.
Rahaman said Hanover’s policy is “invasive” and unnecessary and will further stigmatize and potentially bring harm to transgender and non-binary students.
Many other divisions have argued their current policies are aligned with the response provided by the Virginia School Board Association, which they say are in compliance with state law. VSBA’s five-page document outlines how the association believes its policies meet the requirements of the 2020 law, including being in compliance with non-discrimination law and having a safe and supportive learning environment free from discrimination and harrassment for all students.
Consequently, schools that have already adopted those policies listed by VSBA have contended they are in compliance with the 2020 law and don’t need to take further action.
Lexington City Schools, for example, stated last summer that “the law is clear that transgender students must be allowed to use the restrooms and locker rooms for the gender with which they consistently identify and assert. Any student may request to use a private restroom within the school. Lexington City Schools will follow the law.”
But Rahaman said VSBA’s policies are insufficient, and do not mention the word “transgender.” She also said that VSBA’s policies do not address eight areas identified by the commonwealth including dress code, student identification and facility usage.
VDOE’s policies are a guide for creating “affirming school environments,” she said, while VSBA’s policy updates are simply “an attempt to achieve legal compliance with state law.”
Gina Patterson, executive director for the Virginia School Board Association, did not respond to a request for comment.
“It has been disappointing to see some other school districts who have not obviously understood the importance of treating students with respect and dignity, and the privacy concerns that they may have,” Boysko said.
Rahaman said transgender and non-binary students exist everywhere in Virginia and that they deserve school boards who are going to affirm and support their identities on equality.
“We want teachers to be able to focus on teaching and so these model policies, and the guidelines are there to help teachers better understand how to create affirming classrooms and learning environments for students, so that they can focus on teaching things like math and science and history,” she said.
Boards may face legal consequences for not adopting model policies
The Department of Education was granted little enforcement authority by the 2020 law to penalize school divisions for not adopting the model policies.
James Lane, former superintendent of public instruction, said in a memo to superintendents dated last summer that nondiscrimination policies alone may be insufficient to meet the full scope of this legal mandate.
“Like all other mandates on local school boards resulting from General Assembly action, local school boards must fulfill this directive in order to be in compliance with state law,” Lane wrote. “Local school boards that elect not to adopt policies assume all legal responsibility for noncompliance.”
A spokesperson from the governor’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about school districts’ failure to adopt the model policies.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Future of Virginia air board committee in question
The future of a committee convened by the State Air Pollution Control Board to improve public engagement and transparency in environmental permitting is in doubt with new leadership on the panel.
Board Chair James Patrick Guy said he was “not disposed to … continue the committee at this time.”
“If there’s a need for it in the future we can certainly discuss it,” he said.
The Committee on Public Engagement was created in 2019 in the wake of the panel’s controversial approval of an air permit for the now-canceled Chickahominy Power Station in Charles City County.
Its inception also followed the granting of an air permit for a compressor station in the predominantly Black community of Union Hill in Buckingham County that was intended to be part of the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The permit was later overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit on the grounds that the air board and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality had neglected to consider environmental justice impacts and less polluting measures.
Both cases spurred months of tense meetings often packed with angry citizens opposing the permits.
After several years of tumult, Air Board members reexamine public engagement process
Board members Hope Cupit and Lornel Tompkins, both appointees of former Gov. Ralph Northam, said the committee had been created to explore ways to better engage communities impacted by certain projects, in addition to providing transparency.
After the committee’s creation, “the public seemed to be more open and the atmosphere changed toward board members.,” Cupit said.
Former Vice Chair Roy Hoagland had previously stated that prior to establishing the committee, the board ensuring the public was aware, educated and transparent weren’t sufficient. Current board member Staci Rijal also previously noted that the board’s typical weekday meetings during the workday required members of the public to request time off, giving greater input to advocacy groups that pay employees to comment on particular issues and projects.
The Virginia Manufacturers Association had previously cautioned that increased public engagement requirements could be costly for businesses and could directly impact the Virginia economy.
Attempts to reach members of the Air Pollution Control Board for comment were unsuccessful Thursday. According to a DEQ spokesperson, the committee is “not planning to meet at this time.”
Legislative changes
Questions about the committee’s future come just two months after a new law went into effect transferring permitting powers from the air board to DEQ.
Under the legislation, patroned by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, DEQ will have authority over the approval of all permits.
Previously, decisions on controversial permits could be elevated from the agency to the board if more than 25 people requested that action.
DEQ can now convene additional public hearings on a permit if it is requested by 25 people or if a permit is deemed controversial under a new definition.
DEQ Policy Analyst Karen Sabasteanski said the board will be briefed as part of the new permit approval process and will have the opportunity to comment.
“What happens beyond that, I can’t tell you,” she told the Mercury of any board action following the briefing.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation had previously stated citizen boards are something Virginia should be proud of.
“I think it is helpful and necessary for good governance for citizens to have an opportunity to see and understand what goes on and to weigh in,” CBF Virginia Executive Director Peggy Sanner reiterated by email Thursday.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Nottoway elections board censures Republican member over argument with registrar
Ongoing tensions on the Nottoway County Electoral Board reached a new level this week as the board’s two Democrats voted to censure their Republican colleague over an altercation he had with the county registrar last month at an election training event.
Board member Tom Reynolds, who has lodged numerous complaints with the state about how the Nottoway election office is being run, was censured at a heated board meeting Wednesday, according to a video of the meeting obtained by The Virginia Mercury.
“This behavior is unacceptable,” Board Chairwoman Sarah Allen said before the censure vote. “And all staff have the right to work in an environment free of hostility.”
Late last month, Nottoway County Administrator Ted Costin also sent Reynolds a letter informing him he’s now banned from going to the registrar’s office except to carry out his official duties as a board member and to vote.
“Please be further advised that the county administration will seek enforcement of this access restriction by appropriate action under criminal and civil trespass laws,” Costin wrote in the Aug. 29 letter, which he said was written with the consent of the Nottoway Board of Supervisors. “Accordingly, this letter shows that a copy is being provided to the county sheriff.”
The censure vote doesn’t impact Reynolds’ ability to continue serving on the board and is simply a formal expression of disapproval over his conduct. By law, local judges have the power to appoint and remove electoral board members.
Reynolds said Allen hadn’t talked to him to hear his perspective on the incident that occurred on Aug. 11. He also accused the board’s Democratic majority of failing to follow the proper protocols for a censure.
“If you choose to go ahead and do this and do it incorrectly, that’s fine,” Reynolds said. “That’s your choice. You are making a decision that could have huge impacts.”
Allen shot back: “If I get sued, I get sued.”
The fighting in Nottoway, a rural county in Southside Virginia, is the latest example of what critics say is the type of dysfunction that can arise under the state’s election oversight system, which lets local political parties nominate partisan activists to oversee the work of election offices that are supposed to be nonpartisan. Officials already launched an investigation into the feud in Nottoway earlier this year after it became a recurring topic at State Board of Elections meetings.
The dispute has led to numerous warnings from local residents that the county may not be able to effectively carry out an election later this year.
The latest twist began when Tom Reynolds, who joined the board at the beginning of the year, tried to let a local Republican sit in on an election training event to “audit” the course to see if she wanted to become an election officer, according to Reynolds. The county registrar, Rodney Reynolds, objected to the presence of a visitor who was not an approved officer of election. Tom Reynolds felt the woman had the right to be there, and he announced to the group that Rodney Reynolds was trying to kick her out. That led to a confrontation between the two men, who are not related, that became so hostile the Nottoway sheriff’s office was called to the scene.
Conflicting stories have been offered on which man was the primary aggressor.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Nottoway Electoral Board Member Mae Tucker, a Democrat, said Tom Reynolds was trying to “incite the group” and Rodney Reynolds responded in kind.
“Any man is not going to let another man get in his face in public,” Tucker said.
In an interview, Tom Reynolds said it was Rodney Reynolds who became aggressive with the Republicans in the room.
“Honestly, the whole thing I believed was nothing more than an awkward situation,” Tom Reynolds said. “And I believe that I did the right thing in backing away. I never got physical. I never got up in his face.”
Rodney Reynolds declined to comment Thursday, saying he felt it wouldn’t be appropriate because there are “ongoing investigations” into the matter. The county administrator’s letter to Tom Reynolds said the incident was “the subject of a criminal complaint and investigation,” as well as an administrative review by the county.
Under Virginia’s system, partisan control of all 133 local electoral boards is determined by which party won the most recent gubernatorial election. Because of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory last year, the Nottoway board and all other boards will switch to Republican majorities in 2023.
Tom Reynolds said he’s not angling to get rid of the current registrar, but he just wants him to “do his job.”
“The whole environment is toxic,” Tom Reynolds said.
In an interview, Allen, the board’s Democratic chairwoman, said she hopes things can calm down.
“With these behaviors escalating … I feel that it actually puts our elections in jeopardy,” Allen said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia AG announces 20-person ‘election integrity unit’
Attorney General Jason Miyares is creating a new unit dedicated to ensuring “legality and purity in elections,” his office announced Friday.
The 20-person team, the attorney general’s office said, will investigate and prosecute potential violations of election law and be a legal resource for state and local election officials.
“I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections,” Miyares, a Republican who defeated former Democratic attorney general Mark Herring last year, said in a news release. “It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat. The Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth.”
The unit will not have its own budget, according to the attorney general’s office, and most of the staffers will continue working on other topics in addition to election issues.
The announcement comes as many Republicans in Virginia and elsewhere continue to echo baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen from former President Donald Trump. Earlier this year, Miyares parted ways with a top deputy he hired to oversee election issues, Monique Miles, after the Washington Post revealed Miles made social media posts that falsely claimed Trump won and praised the Jan. 6 rioters. At the time, Miyares’ office said it was unaware of the posts before the hire.
“The Attorney General has said countless times that Joe Biden won the 2020 election,” Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said Friday in response to emailed questions from the Mercury.
In Virginia, Trump lost to President Joe Biden by about 10 percentage points, or more than 450,000 votes. A post-election audit of a small sample of ballots overwhelmingly confirmed the validity of that result.
Miyares’ move drew swift condemnation from Democrats, who suggested the new election unit will be chasing flimsy voter fraud claims to appease the conservative base.
“With the creation of this unit, Attorney General Miyares has fully embraced Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ and the far-right fringes of the Republican party,” said Democratic Party of Virginia spokesman Gianni Snidle.
Some Democratic lawmakers reacted with mockery. On Twitter, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, joked Miyares would next create a “Ghost Busting Unit that will hunt for ghosts and ghouls across the Commonwealth.”
Just prior to 2020, Democrats made major changes to state election procedures designed to make voting easier, like allowing 45 days of excuse-free early voting and eliminating a mandatory photo ID rule.
Virginia Republicans vigorously opposed those changes, claiming they would open the door to fraud and other voting shenanigans. But Miyares and other Republicans went on to surprising wins in a high-turnout 2021 election under those same laws, an outcome some saw as proof the state’s election system works and isn’t susceptible to fraud. Republicans still tried to overturn many of those laws during this year’s General Assembly session, but the repeal efforts were blocked by the Democratic state Senate.
Before losing power, Democrats also passed a state-level voting rights law meant to create new protections for minority voters and prevent race-based vote suppression.
State law already gives the attorney general’s office “full authority to do whatever is necessary or appropriate to enforce the election laws or prosecute violations thereof,” and it’s not uncommon for the office to investigate misconduct claims the state’s election bureaucracy is unequipped to handle.
While praising the Miyares announcement, the Republican Party of Virginia pointed to the recent indictment of Michele White, a former top election official in Prince William County, on corruption charges. Details have been scarce in that case, which the attorney general’s office announced Wednesday. Current Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen told media outlets a small number of votes in the 2020 election may have been affected, but not enough to change any election outcomes.
“By prosecuting this individual, Attorney General Miyares is sending a strong message to election officials throughout the state to follow the law, because our election process must be held to a high standard,” the Virginia GOP said in its statement. “Today’s announcement is a continuation of Virginia Republicans’ commitment to secure elections.”
Asked if Miyares believes there was fraud in the 2020 election, LaCivita pointed to the recent indictment in Prince William and said the office “cannot comment on pending investigations.”
Though there have been no high-profile cases of fraudulent votes being cast in Virginia recently, there have been occasional complaints that some election-related laws, from campaign-finance rules to transparency requirements for political advertising, are too loosely enforced. The Virginia Department of Elections is often asked to adjudicate complaints, but it has little to no investigative powers.
Under Virginia’s election oversight system, Republicans automatically gain majority control of the state elections board and all 133 local election boards due to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory last year. The state board is already under Republican control due to the resignation of a Democratic member who became a judge. All local boards will flip to GOP majorities next year, which could mean more boards asking the attorney general’s office to look into alleged election discrepancies.
Governor Glenn Youngkin cremonially signs Veterans Tax Cut legislation
RICHMOND, VA – On September 9, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528, patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased-in rate of $10,000 in the taxable year 2022, $20,000 in the taxable year 2023, $30,000 in the taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in the taxable year 2025.
“As part of my Day One Game Plan, I’ve pledged to fight for a reduction in military veteran retirement pay taxation, and today, we are delivering on that promise. This is a great step toward making Virginia the most veteran-friendly state in the country. As we near the anniversary of 9/11, I feel honored to support our service members in this way. I want to thank the legislators for their incredible work as we continue to advocate for our military-connected communities, veterans, and their families,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“I am grateful for this significant achievement to support our Veterans and incentivize them to stay in Virginia. Veterans and their families are tremendous assets to the Commonwealth, and we must do everything to keep those families here after their service is complete. Virginia will continue to be the best state for our military Veterans and their families,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw.
“During my time as a Senator, I have consistently worked to make Virginia the most veteran-friendly state in the country. Today marks a big step toward achieving that goal to attract and retain the best of the best talent that our country produces. When it comes to those who wear the cloth of our country and risk their lives for our freedom, you will find the Virginia legislature standing shoulder to shoulder with all of us, stepping up to do our very best. I’d like to thank the 27 plus veteran service organizations and the Joint Leadership Council (JLC) who helped to get this bill passed,” said Senator Bryce Reeves.
“Many veterans have been leaving Virginia and spending their retirement in more veteran-friendly states. Last year, Governor Youngkin and I discussed the importance of cutting taxes on military veteran retirement, and this year we promised to work together to do just that. With today’s ceremonial bill signing, we celebrate the promise made to our veterans as a promise kept. This is a huge win for our veterans, and I’m thankful for the many parties that came together to make this small token of thanks to our veterans a reality. God bless our veterans. Virginia loves and appreciates you,” said Senator Amanda Chase.
“Today, we witnessed another Governor Youngkin Campaign promise kept – his efforts to make Virginia the most Veteran Friendly state. Thank you, Governor Youngkin, for trusting me to fight hard to get HB 1128, one of your campaign promises, passed in the General Assembly. Governor Youngkin’s message to Virginia veterans is clear, we appreciate your service and want you to stay. As a father, husband, Navy SEAL veteran, business owner, and legislator, I want to thank Governor Youngkin and fellow legislators for caring about Virginia veterans. Together we have achieved a great milestone – the largest veteran tax decrease in Virginia history,” said Delegate John McGuire” said Delegate John McGuire.
Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim 6 lives – juveniles account for 4 lives lost
Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim 6 lives – Juveniles account for four lives lost even with a reduction in fatal traffic crashes compared to the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend, there was still an alarming number of deaths among young people and pedestrians. Of the six traffic deaths reported for the holiday weekend, four involved juveniles; two were pedestrians, and three were not wearing a seatbelt. During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were a total of 10 traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways.
“While the reduction in traffic deaths is encouraging, six families still lost loved ones this past weekend,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Four of those tragically lost were young people with a full life ahead of them, and two of those children were not wearing a seatbelt or safely secured in a child safety restraint. I implore all Virginians to wear their seatbelts and require all those riding with you to do the same.”
During the 2022 four-day holiday statistical counting period, the six fatal traffic crashes occurred in the counties of Hanover, Henry, Pittsylvania, Shenandoah, and Sussex, along with the city of Norfolk. The two pedestrians killed were a 7-year-old female and an 85-year-old male. The two juveniles not wearing seatbelts were a 17-year-old female and a 6-year-old male. The fourth juvenile traffic death was an 11-year-old female passenger. State police investigated a total of 772 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.
The Virginia State Police participated in two annual traffic-safety enforcement programs over the 2022 Labor Day weekend: Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, the anti-DUI enforcement and education program sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program began Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 12:01 am and concluded at midnight Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
As a result of state police traffic safety enforcement efforts during the 2022 statistical counting period, Virginia troopers:
• Stopped 4,094 speeders
• Stopped 1,807 reckless drivers
• Arrested 87 drivers for DUI/DUID
• Cited 435 seat belt violations
• Assisted 818 disabled/stranded motorists
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.
Statewide Buckle Up/Slow Down Initiative kicks off this week aiming to curb startling increase in teen driver fatalities
Students, schools, and youth groups across Virginia are kicking off a statewide campaign to increase seat belt usage rates among teens and youth this week.
Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO)’s peer-to-peer campaign, Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down, is designed to encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong buckle-up habit by reminding them that seat belts are their best defense against injury and death in a crash.
The campaign also addresses speed prevention after Virginia saw an alarming 56% increase in teen driver fatalities in 2021. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), from 2020 to 2021, 60% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers (ages 15-19) were speed-related in Virginia, and 62% of teens killed in crashes were unrestrained.
YOVASO is working hard to bring change to those numbers by offering the Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign over a three-month period starting today (Sept. 6) and concluding on December 16, 2022. High schools, middle schools, and youth groups will participate by completing a monthly activity checklist that educates and reminds teens to buckle up and drive safely. There are two options for participating: non-competing and competing. Schools and youth groups that elect to compete will also be required to complete pre and post-seat belt checks and a creative project that reaches most students at their school or in their youth group. Non-competing schools may register to receive materials and complete any activities of their choice.
“Given the significant increase in teen driver fatalities in 2021, it’s now more important than ever for teens to work together in their schools and communities to lead the change for driver and passenger safety,” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager. “The Drive for Change campaign provides schools and students with the tools to educate teens about risky behaviors and influence them to develop safe driving habits, such as buckling up, obeying speed limits, and avoiding distractions. With everyone’s participation, we can save lives by helping our teens make it a priority when driving to protect themselves, their friends, families, and other motorists.”
In addition to addressing speed prevention at the high school level, the campaign will also focus on seat belt use and passenger rights at the middle school level.
The campaign also includes a Halloween component to remind all youth and teens to make good choices and celebrate safely during the celebratory weekend. Students will also be encouraged to connect with their local elementary schools to lead presentations provided by YOVASO on trick-or-treating safety and seat belt safety.
After the campaign, each competing school and youth group will be judged on the completion of required checklist activities each month, the effectiveness and creativity of its seat belt and/or speed educational programs, the percentage of students reached, and the percentage increase in the school’s seat belt usage rate by the end of the campaign.
Prizes funded by State Farm will be awarded to the top three high schools and middle schools as follows: first place, $500; second place, $250; and third place, $100. The winners will be announced on January 11, 2022.
“At State Farm, we want to keep drivers and passengers safe on the roadways,” said State Farm spokesperson Dwayne Redd. “This campaign is a creative reminder to young drivers always to wear seat belts and obey the speed limit. With these actions, the number of accidents, serious injuries, and deaths will be reduced.”
For more information or to register your school for this campaign and free materials, contact Casey Taylor, the Program Development Coordinator, at 540-739-4392 or email casey.taylor@vsp.virginia.gov. Registration can also be completed at www.yovaso.org/driveforchange.
YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Young Driver and Passenger Safety Program and is a program of the Virginia State Police with grant funding by the Virginia DMV. YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 87 schools and youth groups that actively participate in the program.
