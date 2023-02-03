State News
Despite public pushback, Board of Ed accepts draft history standards for first review
The Virginia Board of Education voted to accept for first review the newest draft of Virginia’s hotly debated history and social science standards Thursday on a 5-3 vote.
President Daniel Gecker, Vice President Tammy Mann, and board member Anne Holton, all appointees of former Govs. Ralph Northam and Terry McAuliffe, opposed moving forward with the proposal over concerns that the introductory pages were too “political.”
“I did take my time and read through the January revision,” said Mann during a Wednesday work session, referring to the latest draft. “It is improved, but it is difficult to constantly have to navigate through these coded ways of dealing with elements of our history.”
Despite the concerns, board member Andy Rotherham, an appointee of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, on Thursday made a motion to move forward with the new standards.
“This process is not over,” he said, calling the proposal “good at this point in the process.”
The vote, which followed four hours of public comment, came after months of pushback by Virginians who criticized a lack of transparency in the authorship of changes that appeared in a November draft and the absence from it of influential figures and events. The final draft will set Virginia’s expectations for student learning in history and social science in K-12 schools, as assessed through the Standards of Learning tests.
Complicating the process was the decision to separate the standards from an accompanying curriculum framework. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow has said the combination led to “vague” and “confusing information,” although one board member said the separation “created the conditions for confusion.”
The controversy over the standards, which under state law must be revised at least every seven years, has bled over into the General Assembly. Last week, legislation that would have required the Board of Education to publish a list of any consultants used in revising the standards and how much they were paid at least 30 days prior to a public hearing on a revision failed in a House subcommittee.
“This process is too important to our kids to leave it to conversations behind closed doors without transparency about who is deciding what will be taught in our schools,” said the bill’s patron, Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun.
On Thursday, Balow urged speakers to assess the standards and not base their opinions on “a specific set of talking points.”
“It’s not a long document, and it’s meant to be public-facing,” Balow said. “So I really hope that people take a look at the standards and find themselves, find their cultures, find their interests reflected in the standards because they are representative voices and work over the last two years. This is not a standalone document that was stood up over the last couple of weeks.”
January draft vs. alternative version
The board heard from dozens of speakers Thursday criticizing the newest draft, which they accused of “whitewashing” parts of history, requiring a high rate of memorization and excluding various issues such as geographical themes and the American labor movement.
“I’m concerned that this new revised standard is going to set education back in this commonwealth,” said Milton Hathaway, a parent of public school graduates. “There is no question about your commitment to education in the Commonwealth, but to pass this January standard is going to set our commonwealth back, and your name will be on the documentation.”
Martin Brown, Virginia’s chief diversity officer and director of the state’s Office of Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion, was a rare supporter to speak on Thursday.
“We believe the good, the bad, and the ugly have actually been communicated in the standards,” Brown said.
He added that the standards are “more robust” and have “more expanded content” about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Indigenous people’s movement in America.
Additional remarks by Brown that the standards honored recommendations issued by the African American History Education Commission, however, stoked pushback from former commission members in attendance.
One member, Makya Little, told the Mercury no one on the commission knew Brown.
“We literally had no idea who he was,” said Little, who served as the commission’s parent advocate and is running for the House District 19 seat as a Democrat.
“What the Youngkin administration is doing is what the DeSantis administration is doing,” she added, referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who has publicly criticized what he calls “woke” ideas and “indoctrination” in schools. “They are just being more underhanded about it.”
The January draft included content from earlier drafts produced in August and November.
An alternative version was published by the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and American Historical Association in December.
Many speakers and groups urged the board to accept that alternative version, which its crafters said aimed to “ensure that content was accurate, age-appropriate, inclusive, and vertically articulated in a manner that supports a natural progression of content, depth, and skill acquisition.”
However, a motion to substitute the alternative draft for the administration’s latest version failed 3-5, with Mann, Holton, and Gecker in favor.
‘Restoring excellence’
On Wednesday, the board spent significant time debating the opening pages of the January draft, which included a discussion of the standards’ guiding principles, background, and context.
Mann urged the board to remove the section, which she said: “has a tone that is [more] partisan than is needed in this kind of document.” She particularly objected to a statement that the new draft would “restore excellence” to Virginia education.
“The standards are not our problem, in my humble opinion,” Mann said. “This is a revision of 2015 [standards]. If we have issues with how students are performing on assessments, that deserves to be understood because that may not be due to our standards lacking, but it actually may also be associated with the fact that they may not have access to instruction that is qualified to teach the high standards.”
Holton also expressed opposition to the phrase, which she said could be interpreted as a reflection on current and future educators.
“How are we going to retain qualified teachers when we tell all the teachers across the commonwealth and all the curriculum educators that we need to restore excellence because they’ve decimated it?” Holton asked. “I think it’s the wrong way to start out this document.”
Youngkin appointees Suparna Dutta and Bill Hansen disagreed, with Dutta calling the draft “fantastic” and Hansen saying he viewed the introductory pages as “a call to action” after the recent drop in assessment scores statewide.
“I’m viewing this as more of a call to action, a call to help change things because if we keep going on the trajectory we’re going, it’s not a good one,” Hansen said.
Public hearings are scheduled to begin on March 13 and run to March 21 at five locations in Virginia, according to Virginia Department of Education staff. Final approval is expected on April 20.
Gecker said he expects line edits to be conducted after public comments.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State News
Elite cross-country runners race in Virginia for Team USA spot
Top distance runners in the country recently competed at Pole Green Park in Hanover County for a chance to land a spot on Team USA in the upcoming World Athletics Cross Country Championship in Bathurst, Australia.
Over 450 participants participated in the USA Track, and Field Cross Country Championship held on Jan. 21 as part of the Richmond Cross Country Festival. There were 12 qualifying Team USA spots between the men’s and women’s teams.
Professional runner Emily Durgin, who represents Adidas, competed in the women’s 10K and punched her ticket to the World Championships.
“I did not really prepare much for this race, but I think that’s what made it just so fun and exciting,” Durgin said.
Durgin dropped out of the New York City Marathon last November for personal reasons, she said. She decided to take care of her body and rested until three weeks before the championship qualifier race.
“Not that I was necessarily planning on putting pressure on making the team and moving forward, but I knew I just wanted to compete, and I love to front run,” Durgin said.
Her training runs felt good, and she was ready to return to her cross-country roots, she said.
“I was like, ‘all right, let’s just kind of brush off the end of last year and start on a positive note and run hard from the front,’” she said. “I knew if I did that, it would produce a good result.”
Durgin has competed in national championships, but this will be her first time competing in the World Championships. She wants to ensure she does everything to set herself up for a good performance and represent USATF, USA, and her brand Adidas.
Runners were divided into sex and age brackets for the long distance 6 kilometers, 8 kilometers, and 10 kilometers races.
The six women who placed on Team USA in the 10K category were, in order: Ednah Kurgat, Makena Morley, Durgin, Emily Lipari, Weini Kelati, and Katie Izzo.
The six 10K runners who placed on the men’s Team USA were: Emmanuel Bor, Andrew Colley, Anthony Rotich, Leonard Korir, Sam Chelanga, and Dillon Maggard.
Pole Green Park has hosted cross-country championships more than five times, such as the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships, according to the Collegiate Running Association. The USATF Championship has never been held in Virginia, according to Steve Taylor, the race organizer. Taylor founded the Collegiate Running Association and coordinates with the USATF national development team.
Taylor was excited to see six years of planning become a reality.
“Yesterday, I was out at the course, and there were Olympians out there,” Taylor said. “Just jogging the course, and they’re right here in Richmond.”
Track and field fans came out to watch and buy Team USA gear from the onsite shop.
Organizers wanted this to be a community event, Taylor said.
“We wanted it to be free so people could come in and see our nation’s best cross country runners compete and earn a spot on Team USA,” Taylor said.
The day’s first race was a community 6K race, which brought 12 people to the starting line. A race for ages ten and under followed. The competitive races were underway by 10:30 a.m., with the last one at 2:50 p.m.
Top athletes from around the globe will compete in the World Championships in Bathurst, Australia, on Feb. 18.
By Janae Blakeney
Capital News Service
State News
Animal welfare advocates disappointed bill to declaw cats failed
A proposal to outlaw the declawing of cats, a procedure that animal rights advocates call cruel and unnecessary, failed to advance from a House subcommittee last month.
House Bill 1382 would have made cat declawing a $500 civil penalty for the first violation, $1,000 for the second violation, and $2,500 for the third or any subsequent violation. The bill was tabled by a 6-4 vote in a House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources subcommittee.
The bill is important because cats’ claws are natural and used for stretching, marking territory, balance, and more, according to Molly Armus, Virginia, state director of the Humane Society of the United States.
Declawing cats is actually an “incredibly painful procedure,” according to Armus.
“I think it’s up to us, as people who are taking these cats into our homes, to learn more humane and less invasive ways to manage scratching,” Armus said.
According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, an onychectomy, or declawing, includes ten separate amputations. PETA is the largest animal rights organization in the world, according to its website.
According to the Animal League Defense Fund, declawing is typically performed for convenience. Many people declaw their cats to prevent scratching, its website states.
“Localities around the nation, a couple of states, including our neighbor Maryland, have passed a declawing ban,” said bill sponsor Del. Gwendolyn Gooditis, D-Clarke, in the committee meeting.
New York and Maryland are the only U.S. states that have outlawed declawing. According to PETA, multiple U.S. cities have passed declawing laws, with the most located in California.
“Declawing cats means, look at your hands, it would be the equivalent of your fingers and your toes being chopped off at the first knuckle,” Gooditis said.
According to PETA, the procedure can cause impaired balance, as much as a person would after losing his or her toes. Declawed cats may have to relearn how to walk.
“It’s a removal of that last bone,” Gooditis said.
In the committee meeting, Susan Seward, a lobbyist for the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association, or VVMA, testified against the bill. The VVMA strongly opposed the bill, Seward said.
“I think one of the unintended consequences would be setting up a really unpleasant and adversarial relationship between animal control and veterinarians, and that is certainly not a relationship we want to diminish,” Seward said to the committee panel.
Alice Burton, program director for nonprofit animal welfare organization Alley Cat Allies, said the organization was disappointed the bill failed.
Alley Cat Allies mission is to protect and improve the lives of cats, according to its website. The organization operates a trap-neuter-return program to help stabilize the cat population. A cat is transported to a veterinarian, spayed, and returned to its original location.
It’s an act of cruelty to declaw cats, according to Burton, who was an animal control officer for 15 years.
“They no longer have their nails as a defense, so their first instinct is to bite,” Burton said. “So all of a sudden, they’ve got these bites on their record, which obviously does not bode well for them.”
Declawed cats also struggle to use the litter box because the litter hurts their paws, she said. Burton said that many declawed cats will stop using the litter box and soil where they aren’t supposed to.
“I would say most of the time, these negative effects lead to these cats being surrendered to the shelters or rescue groups,” Burton said. “They would, in most cases, be deemed unadoptable, and they would be euthanized.”
There are many other humane options out there, according to Burton.
Humane alternatives to declawing include trimming a cat’s claws regularly, using deterrents such as double-sided tape on furniture, rubber caps for the nails, and providing a variety of scratching options, according to Alley Cat Allies.
“We’re not giving up,” Burton said. “We’re going to come back and keep fighting.”
By Cassandra Loper
Capital News Service
State News
Bill to add identifying stamp to firearms fails in subcommittee
A House bill requiring firearms to be microstamp-enabled recently failed in the Virginia General Assembly, but not without a tense exchange before the vote was called.
Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, introduced House Bill 1788, which would require firearms sold after July 1, 2025, to have a unique “alphanumeric or geometric code” that identifies the item’s make, model, and serial number. That identifier would create a micro stamp on each expended cartridge case each time the firearm was fired.
The bill would also make it unlawful to transfer a firearm that wasn’t microstamp-enabled. The altering of the stamp would be a Class 3 misdemeanor, according to the bill, which is punishable by a maximum $500 fine.
Filler-Corn called the bill “pro-law enforcement” because the identifying information could help solve crimes, she said.
“We’ll continue to introduce legislation, support legislation, and eventually, when we’re back in control, actually pass legislation that will save lives,” Filler-Corn said.
California and New York are the only states with a micro stamp policy.
According to Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, there is a lack of companies and manufacturers producing microstamp-enabled firearms now. The organization lobbies for gun rights.
Van Cleave said the measure is “totally unconstitutional” and would be difficult to establish.
“There would have been some analogy in history back in the late 1700s or the 1800s where we had things that marked gun cartridges and it was a requirement,” Van Cleave said. “There was no such thing, nothing even close.”
Firearm store owners would need to get their hands on microstamp-enabled firearms to sell them legally to the public. The bill had a delayed start period of two years.
Tony Martin is the owner of New American Arms, a local gun store in Richmond. He said his business would not be the only one affected if the bill had passed.
“My concern, I think, would be that it would affect sales of all guns,” Martin said. “Maybe this is a politically motivated attempt if we require technology that’s not available, and then they say, ‘OK, well, because of this law, you can’t sell guns.’”
The bill contained a provision that would not apply to any firearm manufactured prior to July 1, 2025.
The issue is not about the loss of firearms in society but the amount of crime committed and, most importantly, Filler-Corn said, the crime that goes unsolved.
There was a tense exchange ahead of the subcommittee’s vote on the measure. Committee chair Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, eventually declared Del. Candi Mundon King, D-Prince William, out of order when she was speaking about the bill. Mundon King, whose husband works for law enforcement, thanked Filler-Corn for introducing a “revolutionary” bill. The delegate said she grew up in a community “ravaged by gun violence and unsolved crimes.”
“It stays with you; it stains communities,” Mundon King said.
Freitas interrupted Mundon King when she said, “the only people who have an issue with this [bill] are people who are benefitting.”
Freitas had stated a few minutes before, when Filler-Corn blamed the gun lobby for preventing the bill’s passage, that it was OK to “argue passionately” on behalf of a bill but not OK to question the intentions of others being discussed.
“We will do this one day, but not today,” Mundon King said as Freitas called the vote after a back-and-forth exchange.
The final vote to kill the measure was 6-4.
Lawmakers introduced around 50 firearm-related bills this session, according to a Virginia Legislative Information System website review. Different parties represent the two chambers, and gridlock is anticipated for most gun control proposals and for measures that would roll back existing gun control policies.
“There is never going to be one bill that will answer and solve all gun violence,” Filler-Corn said. “But every single bill, every single measure, every single gun violence prevention bill, and gun safety bill that we have passed, each and every one of them actually saved lives, and it makes a difference.”
By Samuel Britt
Capital News Service
State News
Richmond man sentenced to 10 years for possession of child pornography
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the successful prosecution of Michaud Yancey for Possession of Child Pornography, Second or Subsequent Offense. After being found guilty by a jury, the Richmond City Circuit Court sentenced Yancey to three years of active imprisonment with an additional seven years suspended.
Yancey was initially investigated for uploading cartoon images depicting the sexual exploitation of minor females. Yancey permitted officers to seize and search his electronic devices, and following a forensic examination, child pornography images were found on three of his devices.
As a result of his conviction, Yancey will be on probation for an indefinite period following his release and will be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he works or resides following his imprisonment.
“Upholding Virginia law and protecting our children is one of my office’s most important responsibilities. I’m proud of our collaboration with local law enforcement to ensure justice was served,” said Attorney General Miyares.
This case was investigated by the Richmond City Police Department, as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Attorney General Miyares’ Computer Forensics Unit. Assistant Attorney Generals Cynthia Paoletta of the Computer Crime section and Ayesha Osborne of the Major Crimes and Emerging Threats section of the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth with assistance from the Richmond City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
State News
AG Miyares opposes prosecuting women who seek abortions and more Va. headlines
• Speaking to a crowd of roughly 1,500 who attended the anti-abortion March for Life at Virginia’s Capitol, Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares said he opposes the idea of prosecuting women who seek abortions and called for the movement to be centered on “compassion.”—Associated Press
• A year after 4-year-old Codi Bigsby disappeared in Hampton, local activists and residents haven’t given up hope that he could still be found alive.—Washington Post
• Legislation to prohibit General Assembly members from raising money during special sessions was killed in the state Senate after lawmakers raised concerns it could create a “trap” for them.—Roanoke Times
• The planned opening of a riverfront amphitheater in Richmond was delayed by a year, with a new projected completion date of 2025.—WRIC
• An After School Satan Club hoping to use public school space in Chesapeake said local officials are trying to “scare” the group by charging more than $600 for security costs.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Lawmakers consider limiting storage of license plate reader data to 30 days
Virginia is considering codifying a 2020 Supreme Court decision that allowed law enforcement to use and store data from license plate readers while limiting most data storage to 30 days.
Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, the patron of House Bill 1437, said the legislation intends to help law enforcement solve cases involving human trafficking, stolen vehicles, and child abductions by accessing data on the state’s roadways.
The legislation would not allow police to use readers for the enforcement of speed limits, traffic regulations, tolling requirements, or high-occupancy vehicle requirements.
The bill moved out of a House transportation subcommittee Tuesday after what Wiley said was two weeks of discussion on concerns about privacy, government oversight, and the level of enforcement.
“I don’t want Big Brother watching everything and taking data on everything we’re doing,” said Wiley. “I don’t think that’s fair, but we want to be focused on the bad actors.”
Should the legislation pass, the Commonwealth Transportation Board would be authorized to make regulations for the use of license plate reader systems on state highways and other roadways owned by the state, cities or towns. According to the bill, all devices used for public safety that record and store videos or images must be erased after 30 days unless they are being used in an active law enforcement investigation.
In Virginia, license plate readers are currently being used by law enforcement, and some neighborhoods have installed scanners. Representatives from the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association and license plate reader companies Flock Safety and Altumin briefly expressed their support for the legislation during Tuesday’s subcommittee hearing.
Tim Confroy, president of the Virginia State Police Association, said the association also supports the bill and noted the technology was used to help find the gunman who shot two journalists in Roanoke during a live broadcast in 2015. The gunman was found more than three hours away in Northern Virginia.
The use of license plate readers and storage of the data they collect sparked a major legal fight in 2015 when the ACLU of Virginia filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Northern Virginia man who learned his license plate had been photographed at least twice by the readers, and the data had been stored on police databases in Fairfax County. The ACLU argued that the Fairfax County Police Department’s use of the readers violated Virginia’s Government Data Collection and Dissemination Practices Act.
On Oct. 22, 2020, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Fairfax County Public Department, allowing law enforcement to keep their data. The department had appealed an earlier decision ordering it to erase any reader data not linked to a criminal investigation and stop using the readers to “passively” collect data on people who aren’t suspected of criminal activity.
The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law and Electronic Frontier Foundation also challenged the police department’s appeal, stating the data reveals a “highly detailed history of our movements, associations and habits” and the department “burdens our location privacy” with such data.
The groups also argued that the police department “ignored” former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli’s determination that law enforcement agencies are prohibited from “passively” collecting data under the Virginia data law.
“We need to take action, but we want to do it right in terms of the application, so our constituents don’t feel like the government is the ‘big watchdog’ monitoring everything about them,” said Wiley.
Subcommittee members voted unanimously to report the bill on Tuesday. No one opposed the legislation.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
