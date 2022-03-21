Real Estate
Despite slowing sales, Virginia home prices keep rising
According to the February 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, sales activity in Virginia’s housing market moderated in February compared to the same time last year.
In total, there were 8,160 home sales in Virginia in last month, down 8.4% from a year ago. Sales activity has been moderating in the commonwealth for much of the past six months as the market returns to more seasonal patterns.
This moderation is also due, in part, to the low inventory of available homes. At the end of February, there were 12,142 active listings across the state, which is 22.3% lower than the same time last year.
Despite the slowdown in sales, prices continue going up. The statewide median sales price was $350,000 in February. This is $28,550 higher than it was in February of 2021, which is an 8.9% increase—the sharpest gain since June of 2021. On average, homes continue to sell higher than list price in Virginia. The February 2022 average sold-to-list price ratio was 101.4%.
Another challenge buyers are facing is the rise in mortgage rates. “I’ve seen some buyers moving a little more cautiously as home prices have continued to climb. However, others are jumping into the market now, before mortgage rates rise any further,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. As of the third week in March, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 4.16%. This is the first time the average mortgage rate has been above 4% since May of 2019.
Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD says, “Rising mortgage rates will cool demand somewhat, but there are still a lot of buyers in the market. A lack of inventory and high home prices are the biggest challenges in the market right now.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full February 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.
Escalation clause: This is my offer, but it’s really higher
If you want to buy a house in a very competitive market, an escalation clause might be something to consider.
An escalation clause automatically raises your offer on a house if there will definitely be competing offers.
In a competitive market, an escalation clause could raise the bidders’ offer in increments, say $2,000, every time a higher competitive bid is received until it reaches a maximum offer.
This can be good or bad.
On the good side, your offer is automatically raised above a competitor’s authenticated offer. On the bad side, the buyer loses negotiating power. Now the seller knows exactly how much the buyer is willing to pay. The seller could just make a counter-offer at the buyer’s top price.
In some situations, the seller may ask for all offers and then make a decision on a specified day, according to realtor.com. In this situation, an escalation clause can be helpful.
For the seller, it could be better to just make counteroffers rather than accept a bid with an escalation clause.
Even if a bid is the highest with an escalation clause, there is no guarantee that the seller will accept it. Other factors could well make another offer attractive.
It’s important to be realistic about the purchase price and what you are willing to pay. In some hot markets, it may be useful to look for homes priced under what you are able to pay. This way you can bid higher.
Also remember that if your offer exceeds the home’s appraised value, the lender won’t lend above this amount. You could end up winning a bidding war, but not getting the mortgage.
Real Estate and Community News with Jen Avery, REALTOR
We have several upcoming events to put on your calendar!
COMMUNITY NEWS
- House of Hope
Empty Bowl Supper – April 30 from 12pm to 3pm
House of Hope is pleased to bring the Empty Bowl Supper to town again this year. We will be hosting the event as a “to go” event with all of our favorite pre packaged soups.
Event Link: fb.me/e/17pNYHd6w
LIVE MUSIC: Passage Creek Rising will be playing at the Main Street Gazebo.
BOWLS: Bowls will be on display up and down Main Street. The day of the event we will gather all of the bowls and set them up inside of Honey & Hops – 212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA.
ONE STOP: Honey & Hops will be the central location for tickets, bowls, and to go soups with a few cookies for good measure!!
COMMUNITY PAINTING: Please remember, the community is invited to paint bowls for this event. Arline Link of Explore Art & Clay – 501 E Main Street, Front Royal VA is the bowl queen! She will be throwing bowls and getting them ready for kids, grown ups, groups, seniors…anyone who is interested to paint in preparation for the event.
- Rotary Club of Warren County
Ride With Rotary – April 9 starting around 9am with staggered start times | Rockland Park
New fundraiser brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Beneficiaries for the ride are Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. 4 ride routes, all ages and all riding experience levels. Event Link: fb.me/e/1ngbJweEg
Registration: eventbrite.com/e/ride-with-rotary
Visit website for full details: warrencountyrotary.org
Sponsorships are needed. Contact Ellen Aders for more information on sponsorship levels. Great way to get a little exposure for your company!
- Warren Coalition
We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/wecuwc
Sign up: https://warrencoalition.org/wecuwc/
Warren County Market Report for February 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for February 2022. Inventory continues to be low compared to the number of active buyers we have looking to move into the Shenandoah Valley area. Prices are sky high for the homes that are on the market. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -19.0%.
- New Pending DOWN -11.3%.
- Closed sales are DOWN -20.7%
- Average Median Sold $345,000
- Average Days on Market 42
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: February 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated March 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC | 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Virginia’s inventory of homes for sale plummets to all-time low
According to the January 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, the supply in Virginia’s housing market continues to dwindle, setting new record lows.
There were only 12,203 total active listings in the state at the end of January, which is 4,478 fewer listings than this time last year, a drop of nearly 27%. The inventory has been shrinking for years in the commonwealth, but the pace has accelerated since the spring of 2020. The total inventory in Virginia is now about a third of the level it was three years ago.
For the first time ever, total supply in Virginia’s housing market dipped below one month. There was about 0.95 months of supply at the end of January, down from 1.41 months at the same time last year. The months of supply statistic is calculated by taking the average monthly sales over the preceding 12-month period and dividing it by the inventory of active listings. Historically, five or six months of supply has been indicative of a healthy housing market.
While most local markets in Virginia had fewer active listings than a year ago at the end of January, the largest supply reductions were seen in the parts of the Northern Virginia and Richmond markets.
Despite a strong pipeline of interested buyers, the low supply has led many would-be sellers to hold off on listing their homes. “Low inventory continues to be a major constraint on the housing market. Home sales activity would likely be much stronger, except buyers are not finding anything to purchase,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD.
“Buyers are snapping up homes very quickly knowing there is not much on the market. So far, 2022 has been very busy as some buyers are trying to get into the market before mortgage rates go higher,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey.
The demand has led to strong price growth and accelerated the speed of sales. In Virginia, homes are now selling nearly twice as fast as they were in January two years ago. It will continue to be a seller’s market in Virginia for the foreseeable future as supply remains so low.
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full January 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.
Ask the Expert: I have never applied for a mortgage. What does a lender look for in an applicant?
This is one time in life when your sparkling personality and good intentions don’t matter so much as the financial facts!
Lenders want to know: Can you afford the loan? Will you pay the loan?
The answers are calculated using documents. Mortgages are loans that span decades and require the lender to risk a lot of money on your promise to pay. Your commitment is a promise to pay back the lender over many years to come.
With that much money and trust at stake, you have to provide documentation that you can do just that.
Income, employment, assets: Just like on a rental application, you have to prove you are employed. With a mortgage, you will need copies of tax statements, paycheck stubs, and W2 forms. You want to prove steady income over at least two years in the same line of work, if not at the same employer. This tells the lender that you do work and likely will work in the future. If you are self-employed, you’ll need to provide more documents.
The best case is that you also have a savings account in which you have at least two months of mortgage payments. If you will be dead broke after you sign the mortgage, this might go against your application.
Debt: Lenders use a formula called the debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. You can figure it out yourself. Simply add up all your monthly payments (credit cards, auto loans, child support, alimony) and divide that by your monthly income. The percentage you get is your DTI ratio. That should be 36 percent or less. What you don’t want is maxed-out credit cards or applications for new credit.
Down payment: Do you have enough cash to make the required down payment? Can you document where you got the money? Best case: Equity from a home you are selling or your own savings.
Purpose: If you are buying a home, do you plan to live in it? If it is to be a rental, you may need to show more information.
Warren County Market Report – January 2022
Happy Valentine’s Day! This year I would like to add Community News to the Warren County Market Reports every month. We have several upcoming events to put on your calendar!
COMMUNITY NEWS
Warren County Market Report for January 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for January 2022. This month we have dipped back in the negative. New listings are down and Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -39.7%.
- New Pending DOWN -14.9%.
- Closed sales are UP 2.0%
- Average Median Sold $346,250
- Average Days on Market 41
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send a request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
View detail reports below.
Resource: January 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated February 2022.
An aspiring homeowner’s guide to real estate terms
If you’re looking to buy your first home, you might feel a little overwhelmed by all the real estate lingo being thrown your way. Here’s a short glossary of some common terms to get you started.
Amortization: The process of gradually paying off your mortgage with regular payments.
Appraisal: The process of determining how much a property is worth, typically used by a lender to decide how big your loan should be.
Comparables: A list of recently sold properties in the area that can be used to determine the market value of a similar property, also known as comps.
Contingency clause: A condition or action that must be met in order for a purchase offer to become binding.
Deed: A legal document that states the official owner of a property, also called a transfer.
Equity: The percentage of a property’s value owned by the homeowner (its market value minus the amount still owed on it).
Foreclosure: A legal process that allows a lender to recover money owed on a defaulted loan by taking ownership of the property and selling it.
In escrow: A period of time after a buyer makes an offer and the seller accepts during which the property is transferred to a third party until the transaction is complete.
Lien: A legal claim to a property if the owner defaults on mortgage payments or has unpaid tax debt.
Maturity date: The last day of a mortgage term, at which time the loan must be repaid in full or a new agreement must be reached.
Principal: The amount borrowed from a lending institution. In mortgage payments, this doesn’t include interest.
Title insurance: A policy that protects a homeowner against challenges of ownership to a property or other problems related to the title of a home.
Remember, a real estate agent can be an invaluable ally when it comes to navigating the language and processes of buying a home.
