Despite worries over political ‘ping pong’ town council returns draft Agreement on Building Department to County – with one more change …
At times it seemed like a 3-way “Cage Match” of the professional wrestling variety, though with only one side having access to the ringside microphone – for the most part – and one having been banished from the venue prior to the start of the match. “The match” was Front Royal Town Council consideration of Memorandums of Agreement (MOA’s) with Warren County on, first, work session discussion of joint tourism efforts involving a third party, initially the Joint Tourism Committee and ultimately a 501 c6 Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) known as “Discover Front Royal”; and second, Special Meeting discussion of – to make another sports analogy – the passing of the baton of departmental responsibility for in-town-limits building inspections and permitting back to the County from whence the Town took it on January 3 of this year.
But issues with fees soaring high above County levels quickly drew the ire of county builders, who indicated they might stop taking jobs in town due to what they considered exorbitant fees, sending council back to the drawing board.
Those fee levels were a result of council’s decision to make the department self-supporting through its fees, as opposed to what Warren County, apparently like a majority of municipalities across the Commonwealth of Virginia do. What Warren and others have elected to do is subsidize that departmental budget partially through general taxpayer revenues due to the positive community-wide economic impact of new construction on expanding a community’s residential-and-commercial-tax revenue base.
Seven local builders were patiently present through the 7 p.m. work session and an hour-and-three-quarter closed meeting convened at the 8:30 p.m. conclusion of the work session.
So, if the builders might have been spoiling for some action when the one-topic Special Meeting convened at 10:15 p.m. they might have been forgiven as the “cage match” resumed in an open meeting setting.
But they were quietly polite as they listened to council members criticize county officials, particularly County Administrator Ed Daley and Interim County Attorney Jason Ham, for the late, post-5 p.m. afternoon delivery of an adjusted MOA from the one council apparently believed had been agreed upon at the Town-County Liaison Meeting of March 3rd.
That late delivery of a post-liaison committee meeting MOA led to some speculation of nefarious motives, perhaps even sabotaging of a joint municipal solution to the council’s self-created building permitting plight. Primarily of issue for council was the inclusion of a 5-year minimum on the length of time the County Building Department would maintain the in-town permitting and inspection function. Council believed a bypassing of what was initially a 10-year-minimum timeframe offered in the County’s draft MOA, then adjusted down to five years, and finally to a 60-day notice with no minimum amount of time before that 60-day notice could be enacted, had been achieved at the four-hour liaison committee meeting of March 3.
However, the 5-year minimum was part of the draft MOA language presented to council Monday evening. Consequently much subsequent discussion revolved around the Town maintaining its own department, while subsidizing 50% of the existing fees through general taxpayer revenues to soften the financial burden on builders and their clients.
But eventually council unanimously approved a motion returning the draft MOA on the County’s re-assuming of the permitting function without any minimum timeframe other than the 60-day notice by the Town that it was withdrawing from the MOA to re-establish its own building department. That decision didn’t come before much debate over whether council should continue to play “political ping pong” with the County over MOA conditions. Some on council even wondered if the county’s elected officials were aware of the draft forwarded to them by the county administrator Monday.
Builder questions raised
As the discussion moved toward a motion to return a signed MOA to the County with the five-year minimum time frame removed, two builders were acknowledged for comment. First, Chris Ramsey rose to wonder at the agenda of the aforementioned 1-3/4-hour closed session. After acknowledging the presence of an attorney, Mr. Lloyd, on council, Ramsey wondered at the legality of discussion that took place behind doors closed to the public and media. “There’s an awful lot of discussion here that should never have been taking place in that closed session,” Ramsey theorized of apparently overlapping closed and open session topics related to the building department situation.
Town Manager Steven Hicks responded that the closed session discussion revolved around personnel matters related to the building department in flux among others, and that would become apparent as the open session discussion progressed. However, as one builder observed after the meeting, it didn’t seem that clarity ever became apparent during the subsequent discussion leading to the unanimous approval of the MOA being returned to the County without the minimum five-year timeframe reference.
The motion into closed session in question forwarded to Royal Examiner by town staff the following day – it was not in the packet copied from the town website earlier that day – cited personnel matters “specific to the Town Manager’s performance in his role as Interim Building Code Official” among other current departmental or commission vacancies.
Following Ramsey’s observation on the seeming overlap of closed/open session agenda topics, Warren County Builders Association President George Cline was acknowledged at Councilman Lloyd’s suggestion. Cline has been very critical of the Town process in creating its own department without any communication with the building community or its county association. Monday he questioned council criticism of the return of an adjusted MOA by county staff. Noting council’s critical discussion of the County drawing the Town into a “ping-ponging” of the MOA back and forth, Cline said, “Quite frankly, the County’s doing the exact same thing you all have done – if you really want to look at the ping ponging.
“I say that because on Friday, somebody from here sent another agreement over to the County. Who did that?” Cline inquired. As Lloyd began to respond with a palms up gesture, Hicks responded: “I did. It was part of the package I sent out to council to show them what’s in the package.”
“That agreement that you sent Friday had one year in it. It’s not this agreement,” Cline replied, apparently waving the MOA with the five-year minimum timeframe found in the agenda packet, presumably the one received by Hicks after 5 p.m. that afternoon that had raised such ire among some on council, including Amber Morris.
“Well, I don’t know what you have there. I know what we forwarded over to the County, the same agenda package that went out,” Hicks asserted. When Morris noted that she had not seen a draft MOA with a one-year minimum timeframe, Cline told council, “I can probably produce that for you tomorrow.”
An attempt to verify production of that version of a draft MOA received by the County was still pending at publication.
Both Mayor Holloway and Vice-Mayor Cockrell attended the meeting remotely, giving council a full complement of members for the special meeting and work session. Comments indicated the absences were due to illness.
Drug Court funding debate
In addition to the back and forth with the builders on issues surrounding the in-town permitting process and resolution of those issues, and general discontent with development of the Joint Tourism MOA, there was some in-house sparring – verbal of course – over funding a $40,000 share of a three-way $120,000 funding split (Town-County-Valley Health) to support establishment of a local Drug Court focused on rehabilitation helping opioid addicts, in particular, exit the drug recidivism lifestyle.
This in-house “Battle Royal” featured Scott Lloyd on the “not another well-intentioned governmental social safety network program draining hard-earned dollars from taxpayers” on one side; and Letasha Thompson, Gary Gillespie, among others on the “we have a serious and too-often fatal drug problem in this community that needs a unified intervention with a higher success rate than traditional court prosecution, conviction, jail and prison (12% to 15%). Nearby Winchester/Frederick County’s Drug Court success rate of 37% removed from the downward spiral of drug addiction was cited as the model for a local Drug Court a joint Town-County Committee has been researching for some time.
In the end even Lloyd seemed to come around somewhat, calling his colleagues’ advocacy “well researched” and the drug court program perhaps an exception to the type of governmental-overseen social safety net programs he began by vilifying.
See these discussions and others, including some proposed upward adjustments to Town sewer service rates, and the future of Town water utility extension into the County’s North Corridor, in the Town video.
Special Meeting – March 14, 2022
Town Council Meeting – March 14, 2022
On that latter note, it seemed resurrection of discussion of a Town annexation of some county land in the Route 340/522 North Corridor might be on the horizon.
A Drug Treatment Court in Warren County may soon be a reality
County Planning Commission forwards 4 short-term rentals among other CUP applications with recommendations of approval
At its regular meeting of Wednesday, March 9, the Warren County Planning Commission recommended approval of four short-term rental conditional use permit (CUP) requests with only one public hearing expression of concern from a neighboring property owner of one of those requests. And with those concerns being at least partially non-specific to the request in the Shenandoah Magisterial District’s Mossy Rock Way, and the more specific concerns, most prominently of dangers from open burning, being addressed by the applicant in their management plan, that application of Nicholas Webster and Morgan McCabe, along with the three others were forwarded to the board of supervisors by 4-0-vote recommendations of approval.
A fifth scheduled short-term rental CUP application public hearing was adjourned with no speakers but continued to the commission’s April meeting. That continuation was to facilitate neighboring public comment after Planning Director Joe Petty explained an error in advertising the date of the public hearing for Emelia Simeonova and Sergei Kulaev’s 5462 Browntown Road (Ag zoned) CUP application in the South River District.
Approved in order of public hearing discussion were the short-term rental CUP applications of Jerry Lang Jr. at 468 Lands Run Road in the South River District; the above-referenced Webster-McCabe application for 203 Mossy Rock Way in the Shenandoah District; Pratick Patel’s application 368 Freeze Road in the Shenandoah District; and Michael and Judith Albarelli at 740 Broad Run Road in the South River District. The involved property of Lang and Albarelli is zoned Agricultural, while that of Webster-McCabe and Patel is zoned R-1 (Residential 1).
A sixth public hearing was to address Robert and Crystal Dolan’s request for a Subdivision Ordinance variance “to allow the voluntary transfer of a proposed subdivided lot to an immediate family member within the required five (5) years of having held fee simple title to the property.” That property is on Gruver Grade Drive (Ag zoned) in the North River District. Robert Dolan explained that he had owned an adjoining property for seven years and had bought the involved lot and another one more recently with the intention of subdividing to create a small family neighborhood in the future. The requested variance would go to his sister, with the other lot intended for his brothers “down the road”. There were no speakers at the public hearing other than the applicant’s response to questions from the commission.
Planning Director Petty suggested some timing conditions to allow the future subdivision to occur within prescribed guidelines. Petty noted the involved property was over 20 acres, with two 10-plus acre lots at this point.
“We’re not giving anything but time,” Commission Chairman Robert Myers observed of the requested variance. After Petty agreed that was the case, Commissioners Joe Longo, Hugh Henry, and Kaylee Richardson joined Myers in approving the request for the subdivision variance transfer within the applicant’s family, with the conditions set forth by the planning director during the commission discussion.
With its six public hearing business, including five votes of approval and the sixth vote pending comment at the continued public hearing to the April meeting, the commission moved to an eight-item Consent Agenda. That agenda included authorizations to advertise four short-term rental CUP requests, two private-use campground CUP requests, and the Rivermont Baptist Church’s request for an ordinance amendment to add Day or Child Care Center (Nursery) as a use allowed by Conditional Use Permit in an Agricultural District, and the church’s request for a CUP for that
use at 575 Catlett Mountain Road in the Fork District.
The Consent Agenda was approved as presented.
One item was removed from the agenda at the meeting’s outset. That was ViaSat’s request for a Comprehensive Plan Review for a Public Utility Structure at 380 Freezeland Road in the Happy Creek District.
Other matters discussed included Planning Director Petty’s update on the Comprehensive Plan Review. Petty noted staff was working with the Town on its Comprehensive Plan review in areas where the two municipalities might have overlapping interests to assure cohesion where necessary.
Petty also noted that in the wake of recent permitting discussion about how the 100-foot setback requirement was established, the department was reviewing the matter, among other potential Comp Plan matters. He said prohibitions on shooting and ATV use in certain areas would be reviewed as to a general ban versus review on a case-by-case basis.
The board voted unanimously to forward the 2021 Annual Report to the board of supervisors.
At one point in the general discussion, Chairman Myers asked about the status of the Town’s return of the Building Department inspection and permitting process to the County and approval of a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) between the county’s two municipalities on that return. Petty said he had no new news in the wake of last week’s County-Town Liaison Committee meeting at which town council members raised issue with some conditions. That led to an audience member, oh it was this reporter, volunteering the information that earlier in the day the Town had forwarded notice of the addition of a Special Meeting, at which action could be taken, to the already scheduled Special Work Session upcoming on the topic. And while the speaker was unsure of the date of those sessions, it was later verified that they are slated for Monday, March 14.
Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling and Zoning Officer Chase Lenz added staff reports including work towards conditions and hours at a sanitary convenience site at Howellsville Road near the bottom of Blue Mountain. Wendling also noted the County still has not received any complaints about approved short-term rental sites in the county. He termed the County’s experience with the use thus far as “a passive use” during which renters are seeking to relax and get away from stress, rather than create it during their visits to Warren County – knock on wood.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:53 p.m.
Supervisors scrutinize VDOT request for gift of 1.5-acre parcel to complete ROW acquisition for Rockland Road RR flyover bridge
A light meeting agenda of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, March 1, at 9 a.m., led to back-to-back work sessions ending at 1:13 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively that afternoon. The meeting consisted of a 16-item Consent Agenda, a VDOT report, and board and staff reports, prior to a Closed Session adjourned to at 10:40 a.m.
Closed Session topics included personnel matters regarding the WC EDA and Northwestern Community Services Boards of Directors; legal matters surrounding WC EDA civil litigation versus Jennifer McDonald; the dueling WC EDA litigations with the Town of Front Royal; and “other potential claims” and “possible liabilities of the EDA”, as well as “recovery of EDA funds and assets, and the outstanding indebtedness of the EDA.” At the suggestion of County Administrator Ed Daley one additional topic was added regarding “a claim against the airport”. That addition likely references Nicolas Chaillan’s recent allegations of mismanagement and misuse of the County’s airport property by Airport Manager Rock Scowbo.
The Closed Session adjourned at 11:55 a.m. after which on a motion by Delores Oates, seconded by Vicky Cook, by a 4-0 vote, Walt Mabe absent, EDA Board member Jorie Martin was appointed to a second term ending Feb. 28, 2026. The open meeting was adjourned at 11:56 a.m. without further business and it was on to work session number one.
That work session focused on VDOT projects, including a VDOT Right Of Way (ROW) request for gift of a 1.51-acre portion of County property in Rockland Park to facilitate the construction design for the “flyover” traffic bridge over the railroad tracks headed in and out of the Virginia Inland Port; and the county’s Six-Year Plan and possible adjustments to that plan for future road improvements.
And while the Rockland flyover has been a long-discussed and desired project to facilitate too-frequent backed up train traffic blockages of Rockland Road to area residential, school bus, and emergency services traffic flow, the fact that the Norfolk Southern Railroad operator of those trains seems to be skating on any financial liability for the project was a sticking point for some supervisors, particularly North River Supervisor Oates, in whose district the project lies. Referencing the width of the planned Flyover having been expanded to facilitate a third rail line being added, Oates commented of a financial arrangement she already called “a hard pill to swallow” – “That adds insult to injury.”
However, pointing out that a great deal of grant money was made available for the Rockland Flyover project through the National Maritime Administration due to the Inland Port as the destination for the bulk, perhaps all, of the backed-up train traffic, County Administrator Daley injected the observation, “This is a bargain,” to the conversation. The Inland Port is part of the Norfolk-based Virginia Ports Authority and its distribution of goods both domestically and internationally.
The “bargain” aspect was outlined in the agenda staff summary of the project and its funding. “That right-of-way is equal to 1.515 acres. At this time, VDOT is requesting the right-of-way be donated to the County for this project. This would be the County’s contribution to the project. VDOT representatives have explained to staff that the total cost of the project is approximately $27 million. The federal grant will cover $15.5 million and VDOT is responsible for the remainder of the funding.” Work session discussion also noted that of the total project cost of $27 million, $19,824,392 was the actual total cost of construction.
While construction is slated to begin in late 2023, with a tentative completion date is November 2025, VDOT officials noted that in order to keep the project on schedule a decision on the County ROW gift of the 1.5 acres was needed by March 15, the date of the supervisors meeting.
While the financial aspect of this railroad flyover project is taken care of to the County’s benefit due to all the federal grant money made available due to the involvement of train traffic in and out of the Inland Port, Board Chair Cheryl Cullers worried how the County would be able to fund similar projects at other recurring railroad crossing blockage sites in the county, including one in her district. But with all being asked of the County on this one being the donation of the 1.5-acre adjacent parcel of Rockland Park, it would appear that funding access discussion will be one for a day other than March 15, 2022.
See this Rockland Flyover work session discussion, as well as VDOT input on the County’s Six-Year Road Plan, as well as the open meeting reports and Consent Agenda vote, in the County video.
The second work session overview of the status of the County’s Fiscal Year-2022/23 budget process was convened in the adjacent caucus room without video capabilities.
Town Council approves short term rental ordinance with one significant change
The regular monthly meeting of the Front Royal Town Council – they snuck it in on the 28th and LAST day of February 2022 – dealt with one public hearing on an emerging quasi-commercial/residential use within the town limits, short term tourist rentals. Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke presented the updated Ordinance Amendment forwarded by the planning commission. She noted a change – addition of Item “O” stating that “If the property is located in the R-1 district, the short term rental facility shall be the owner’s principal residence.”
Questioned about that addition, Kopishke explained it was recommended by new Commission Chairman Darryl Merchant and supported by a majority of commissioners as a protection against corporate or outside people or entities swooping in to buy up available local homes for short term rental use, turning R-1 homes into essentially a commercial use in a residential district. Such a trend a commission majority feared, could possibly competitively knock local homeowners out of the short term rental market. The change would make the short term rental use more like a bed & breakfast operation involving local ownership, than an off-site motel management operation infiltrating residential neighborhoods, Kopishke explained of the planning commission majority’s reasoning.
At the request of Town Manager Steven Hicks, Kopishke reviewed previous changes made in response to council input. Those included an easing of off-rental property parking restrictions; removal of a landline telephone requirement designed to assure an ability to contact local emergency services if necessary and a customer’s cellphone service failed. She also observed a dropping of a Virginia State Code-based definition of a “Short term rental owner” as “Any person or entity that meets the definition of ‘operator’ as defined in 15.2 983, as amended …”
While all three of those latter changes remained, after some discussion council deleted the item “O” condition of operators being people who were utilizing their primary residence for short term rentals. “I would take that out,” Letasha Thompson began the council critique of the condition as too limiting. She was quickly joined in that opinion by Joe McFadden, Amber Morris and Gary Gillespie. Gillespie agreed with Thompson’s assessment that the Conditional Use Permitting process would allow review on a case-by-case basis, making a blanket ownership restriction unnecessary.
However, noting he had grown up in what was known as a “tourist town” Councilman Scott Lloyd urged continued attention to potential negative impacts from outside ownership operations. “I did witness, like a generational change in the approach to property ownership of our town. And this is something to watch closely and keep in mind as we see this phenomenon arrive on our doorsteps,” Lloyd told his colleagues of the planning commission’s concern “having some validity” in this regard.
Citing not necessarily corporate, but just business-oriented people from out of town or “a distant part of the state” buying residential properties in town neighborhoods as a commercial, rather than residential, use that could “over time change the fabric of the community,” Lloyd warned. – “So, it’s something to keep in mind. It’s something that I’ve seen. It’s not apples to apples to there from where we are now. But it’s just something to think about,” he concluded of a long-term perspective.
Whether such a long-term perspective on what Lloyd termed “a generational change” will survive the turnover of, not just this, but subsequent councils remains to be seen. On Thompson’s motion, seconded by McFadden, council approved the Short Term Rental Ordinance Amendment with condition “O” removed, and other changes incorporated as described above, passed by a unanimous 6-0 vote.
FOIA policy and staff safety purchases
A seven item Consent Agenda was passed with one item removed for discussion. Unfortunately for some interested in the inner workings of the town government, that removal was not of item 10-A, approval of a new Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) policy for the town government. From some people and media outlets recent experiences with FOIA inquiries to the town government, that February 28th approval essentially without discussion as routine business, may bare further exploration in a future Royal Examiner story, perhaps one titled: “Town Builds a Paywall against FOIA requests”.
What was removed for discussion by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell was a nearly $18,000 purchase for a third remote site Message Board of the kind warning motorists of various altered traffic patterns or road conditions, including road repair work. Cockrell explained her removal of the item from the assumed routine business of the Consent Agenda, as being a good steward of taxpayer money, a campaign promise of hers she observed. In prefacing her lone vote against the $17,950 purchase, Cockrell theorized the purchase as more of a departmental “want” than a “need”.
However, it was noted by staff in the agenda summary that the Town has had to borrow a third board from neighboring localities on several occasions due to the other two being in use and unavailable at another needed location. Pre-vote discussion indicated that on some occasions surrounding localities have not had an extra Message Board available for loan when the Town has needed one.
Citing the potential safety of Town Public Works Department employees who could be forced into road repair work without the notice to approaching motorists there was road work ahead, a 5-1 majority approved that $17,950 expenditure as a needed investment in adequate year-round public messaging. As to the price, it was noted that the Message Board was listed as “a sole source” purchase because the producer, “Traffic Safety Supplies” was “the only known vendor that can meet the necessary requirements for message boards on roadways”.
And then there was Ukraine
The meeting took an unexpected turn during Public Comments on non-agenda items. Former councilman and county supervisor Tom Sayre rose to address several issues, concluding acknowledgment of Governor Glenn Younkin’s recent visit to a Ukrainian Catholic Church in Warren County he said he had attended. See related story: “Youngkin family prays for the Ukrainian people at Ss Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal”. Sayre’s remarks in favor of additional American aid to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion of that independent, democratically based eastern European nation, led to an additional reference to Ukraine’s struggle against totalitarianism from a far larger neighboring military power from Mayor Chris Holloway during his Report of the Mayor. “If you’ve been listening to the reports on the news … It makes you realize how lucky we are,” Holloway observed, adding, “Hopefully Putin will end his reign of terror before long … So, keep them in your prayers,” the mayor said of the Ukrainian people.
ALERT THE MEDIA!!! – two Warren County Republicans have publicly joined the philosophical split with the Donald Trump wing of the Republican Party on the Ukraine invasion and Vladimir Putin’s supposed “genius” in creating disinformation to justify it. Who’d have thunk it.
Near the meeting’s outset, Town Police Chief Kahle Magalis welcomed Officer Tim Elliott to the patrol division. See Elliott receive his new badge and the above discussions and other business in the Town video.
Council changes direction on Building Inspection Department – will it be a permanent change back to County control?
At a Wednesday, February 23, Special Meeting sandwiched by Closed Sessions on personnel matters, the Front Royal Town Council tackled problems with the new Town Building Inspections Department and the Joint Town-County Tourism Committee, among other topics. As to the open meeting discussion of the Town Building Inspections Department put into effect January 3, a full house of county builders association members was once again present at the Town Hall meeting room for follow-up on issues raised at a February 15 council work session. However, they were not allowed input into this discussion as they were the previous week as reported in the linked Royal Examiner story “Local builders voice concerns about new Town Building Department”
Rather, the bulk of the Wednesday discussion, moved from Agenda topic three to one to accommodate the number of builders present for it, was council’s reaction to Town Manager and Building Official Steven Hicks presentation of eight organizational/funding options for the new Town department moving forward. As the agenda cover page for the presentation pointed out “The current Building Code Division goal is for the funding to be self-sufficient where the applicants for the permits cover the 3rd party plan review and permits.” It is also noted that “Currently Warren County is subsidized with general funds to offset their Building Code’s operation.”
Unfortunately for the local builders, the Town plan to achieve self-sufficiency entails what are considered exorbitant inspection and plan review fees – four or five times existing County fees, which also remain in play, was cited at one point. In the above-referenced Norma Jean Shaw story on the February 15 discussion, fee discrepancies compared to County rates as high as $400 versus $5 and $1,995 versus $391 was cited. At one point in that February 15 discussion it was suggested that if such fees stand, builders will simply stop taking jobs in the Town of Front Royal. That would throw a wrench into what the town manager forecast as a coming home building explosion in town in coming years.
On Wednesday, citing duplication of effort and the cost of fees to achieve self-sufficiency in the range of $165,000 to $185,000 without the use of General Fund reserves or general tax increases, a council consensus was reached to hand-building inspection and plan review responsibilities back to the County. Whether that would be a temporary or permanent solution seemed unresolved by the time council moved on to other topics. Also at issue was whether the Town would offer financial support to the County Building Department for additional staffing to help cover in-town projects.
“We tried to fix a problem that we perceived happening, and with the best intentions we’ve actually created a bunch of new problems,” Councilman Scott Lloyd observed, adding, “What I’m hearing from the community is that they prefer what existed before to what we’ve got now. I’d rather default to that and figure out if there’s a third way forward rather than keep the Town structure in place to the detriment of those people who have applications pending.”
How to move forward while moving backwards to determine if there is yet another alternative path forward was a particular matter of concern for council for those builders with current projects and clients that have begun permitting under the new Town department. Council seemed receptive to the idea of reimbursements and/or handing a partially completed process over to the County building department for completion. How the County might react to such a proposal from the Town also seemed to be an unknown. Town Manager Hicks said he would contact “Ed”, an apparent reference to County Administrator Ed Daley, on a mutually agreed-upon path forward, and backward, it would seem. That path would seek to place minimal difficulties on those already enmeshed in what appears to be a dysfunctional initial Town effort to take on building permitting and review processes.
In response to a question, staff noted the next Town-County Liaison Committee meeting was scheduled for March 11. Councilman Joe McFadden observed that thus far in development of this new Town departmental process involving an already existing county department that also functions inside the town limits, the two municipalities appeared like ships that “pass in the night” with little to no direct communications.
Other business
Also on Wednesday’s agenda was solution to a Water Meter Waiver Request by Poe’s River’s Edge LLC on hookups to a planned riverfront campground presented by Public Works Director Robbie Boyer. The meeting-opening Closed Session was to interview to fill a vacancy on the Town Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA); the second was to review “the performance of the Town Manager including his role as Executive Director of the Front Royal Economic Development Authority …” according to the motion into that closed session.
One might have thought with the uproar surrounding the new Building Inspections Department, the town manager’s developmental role as the un-certified “Building Official” head of that department might have also been specified for discussion. Though with the recent vagueness in FOIA (Freedom Of Information Act) motion topic disclosures by the Town, who’s to say it wasn’t; even if Hicks was essentially following council directives on funding the new department, much as he is in developing his new EDA director’s role.
See all these discussions, at least the non-closed session ones, in the Town video.
After lengthy public debate and extensive staff questioning, supervisors approve outdoor gun training facility at Frederick County border
The public hearing on Travis Dodson’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application for a “Commercial Outdoor Recreation Operation” spearheaded by a “Private Outdoor Gun Training Facility and Classroom” within earshot of two tourist-friendly historic sites, the co-joined Belle Grove Plantation and Cedar Creek Civil War Battlefield National Historic Park, began with a 9-0 run of opposition from neighboring property owners and representatives of the historical site operations. But the “rolling thunder” of support from gun safety advocates, many questioning the major opponent concern of undue noise, led to approval of the CUP application by the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening, February 22, 2022.
However, that 4-1 vote of approval, Jay Butler dissenting, did not come before 31 public speakers made their respective cases (a 19-12 margin for approval), and the county’s elected officials grilled Planning Director Joe Petty on details of permitting conditions revised beyond what was sent from the planning commission with a recommendation of approval, as well as the applicants about their operational plan, over nearly 3-3/4 hours. The one topic Special Meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. was finally adjourned at 11:14 p.m. to a chorus of “Ayes” not only from the board, but also from the hearty remainder of what had been a full-house crowd that stayed for the board’s final decision.
And that final vote of approval revolved around Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe’s repeated assertions that the primary involved sides – gun safety training and historical parks operations – communicate with each other in detail over their respective operations to reach a mutually cooperative solution to any problems that may emerge. “Safety is not the concern,” Mabe pointed out after voluminous testimony on the proposed operation’s high safety standards from past customers, associates, and fellow firearms training professionals, “sound is the concern.”
And how to measure what decibel level of sound was generated by the outdoor firearms training range versus what came from either nearby Interstate-81 traffic, particularly commercial tractor-trailers, as well as shooting originating on other properties on a by-right basis for non-commercial target shooting and hunting on private property, was a major concern of the supervisors prior to their vote.
Another major point of Dodson supporters was the need for a local firearms training facility stressing gun safety and knowledge of one’s weapon and standards for safe use. Several people cited the current distances one must travel out of the Northern Shenandoah Valley to receive such private firearms and safety training. A changing social environment and a consequent rise in the number of people with no previous experience with guns, purchasing them for personal protection was cited repeatedly by Dodson supporters. Dodson stressed that his operation would be by appointment only for instruction and shooting practice. It would not be a walk-up, public shooting range.
Neighboring opponents cited a predicted reduction in their property values. One asserted that living next to a shooting range was viewed only slightly better than living next to a nuclear power plant. One pro-approval speaker countered that argument by offering to buy a previous opposition speaker’s property if they wanted to sell it if the permitting was approved.
Another supporter of the Dodson CUP approval cited many gun advocates interest in American history, asserting that customers travelling to receive training at Dodson’s proposed operation could add to the nearby Belle Grove and Cedar Creek customer base, rather than reduce it by scaring potential national park tourists away due to the proximity to an outdoor shooting/training range.
Butler, who cast the lone dissenting vote, queried the Dodson’s, Travis addressed the board with his wife Ashley and operations manager Jim Baker, on how they came to start their operation in Warren County without acquiring permitting after a permitting denial in Frederick County. Ashley Dodson replied that the Frederick County proposal had been for a public shooting range which they knew required permitting. When they set up shop in Warren County with an appointment-only instructional format they believed that to be a private operation which they did not realize required similar permitting to a public operation.
Mabe wondered if the applicant couldn’t add some sound suppression measures to negate possible vibrations from a metal building structure on the property. Asked directly by Mabe if he would be willing to do that, Travis Dodson replied, “Yes”.
The applicants also said they would schedule classes and target shooting around major events at Belle Grove, Cedar Creek and other nearby community events, one misstated as “the I-66 Crawl” drawing some laughter.
After extensive discussion between the board and the planning director on adjustments to the conditions, including a reduction in the hours when shooting would occur to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m./or sunset Monday through Saturday (noon to 4 p.m. Sundays) and the involvement of an independent sound measuring company if it became necessary, with the suggested ongoing communications between the Dodson training facility and Belle-Grove/Cedar Creek promised by the applicant, the board moved toward its vote of approval.
With the advantage of a scrolling button, see the full discussion, comments, and vote in the County video.
Local builders voice concerns about new Town Building Department
The Front Royal Town Council work session Tuesday evening, February 15, covered several topics over the span of four hours, but the bulk of the meeting involved a discussion with around 20 local builders, members of the Warren County Builder’s Association.
Association President George Cline, the owner of Cline Construction, Inc. was invited to speak to council by Councilman Gary Gillispie. Before Mr. Cline took to the podium, Town Manager Steven Hicks gave a presentation on the Town’s recently created Building Permits and Inspections Department.
Hicks explained to council and builders what he hoped to achieve with the new department, “Why council wanted to create a building department — one-stop shopping, more efficient,” Hicks said as he began his presentation.
“I’d encourage you all to call every place I worked in the development community because you will find out that I am pretty flexible. I don’t pull people going over two miles over the speed limit,” Hicks continued.
“Let me also tell you about the way I see things for everyone. You know, when you buy a car, you don’t buy it to buy fuel. You buy it to move forward. When you create a division or department you don’t create it for the purpose of bureaucracy or red tape. You create a department for the purpose of service, quality of life, and helping the town out. Without a building code division, we can’t do anything (regarding building maintenance) unless the county is willing to kind of help out and say we will focus on the process.”
Hicks stated that he was not certified as a building inspector but under Va. Section 105.1.2 “an acting permit building official shall be certified as a building official in accordance with VCS within one year after being appointed as acting or permanent building official.”
Hicks recounted past projects, saying “having managed over $600 million dollars of projects … I’ve built two police headquarters, three fire stations, one community center, one golf course club, and multiple little bathrooms, renovations. I understand the frustration because I was on the other side building stuff. I was the former acting building code [official] in James City County.”
Hicks indicated that he planned to be very hands-on in the role of building inspector, saying he would answer code questions if there were a discrepancy between the third-party inspector and permit holder, and that, “Once the decision is on my plate a decision is going to be made. Who makes the final decision? The buck stops at the building code official. At the end of the day, it’s his decision.”
The Town Building Department is set up to have inspections done by a third party, Engineering Consulting Services, Mid-Atlantic. LLC, or ECS, which charges $145 per hour, for plan review.
According to Hicks, the revenue for the department would come from building projects in town. He cited permit fees for 3,000 square-foot buildings costing about $600,000 to build, as a chief source of revenue. Builders would have to pay $975 to the Town, plus also pay County fees. A two-story building with 6,000 square feet erected in Front Royal would cost around $1,600 in Town permit fees.
At the invitation of Councilman Gillispie, who is a plumbing and gas building inspector in Loudoun County, Cline addressed the council, “Mr. Hicks poured a beautiful glass of Kool-Aid. It was awesome!” Cline began somewhat sarcastically. “How many $600,000 houses do we build in town? You painted a beautiful picture, but it is not accurate. It does not fit this town. Nowhere does it fit this town. You inflated those numbers to make your program look well and I’m good with that.
“You give an analogy about buying a car. Let me give you one. A gentleman goes and buys a car. He sees a Corvette; he loves the Corvette. Brings it home. Pulls in the driveway, the wife comes out and he says ‘Honey, go get the kids and let’s go for a ride.’ The wife and three kids come out and he stands there and she’s going, ‘Where are the kids going to sit?’
“He buys a Corvette. Didn’t think about that. That’s kind of how this building program was put together. Great idea, you get what you want, but it’s not feasible. It’s not what’s needed. And that is where we are at today. Your research is phenomenal, you made a point about the tourists, about citizens paying twice. This is exactly what we are doing in the county and the town. Because our tax dollars still subsidize the building department in Warren County. We’re paying for our permit there and now we are going to pay for them here, so we’re going to pay double. Does that make sense?”
Cline said no builder in attendance at the Tuesday night meeting was against the town building department but told the council, “When we have to start paying an additional fee and relying on somebody to come from out of town to do our inspections there’s no way this works. It’s impossible.”
He also disputed the claim that Hicks made regarding needing a building department. “We come down to the blighted properties. The code, if you read it, you do not need a building official to do blighted properties. What the code asks for is a building property maintenance code certification is what you have to have to take care of blight properties. That is it.”
According to the Virginia State Code, Cline’s assertion of not needing a building department regarding blighted properties is valid.
36-49.1:1. Spot blight abatement authorized; procedure. A. Notwithstanding any other provision of this chapter, an authority, or any locality, shall have the power to acquire or repair any blighted property, as defined in § 36-3, whether inside or outside of a conservation or redevelopment area, by purchase or through the exercise of the power of eminent domain provided in Chapter 2 (§ 25.1-200 et seq.) of Title 25.1, and, further, shall have the power to hold, clear, repair, manage or dispose of such property for purposes consistent with this chapter. In addition, the authority and locality shall have the power to recover the costs of any repair or disposal of such property from the owner or owners of record, determined in accordance with subsection B of § 36-27. This power shall be exercised only in accordance with the procedures set forth in this section.
B. The chief executive or designee of the locality or authority shall make a preliminary determination that a property is blighted in accordance with this chapter. It shall send notice to the owner or owners of record determined in accordance with subsection B of § 36-27, specifying the reasons why the property is blighted. The owner or owners of record shall have 30 days from the date the notice is sent in which to respond in writing with a spot blight abatement plan to address the blight within a reasonable time.
Discussion amongst the builders and council members continued. Councilman Gillispie told the group that he had brought the issue of the blighted building to the council “a couple of years ago” and there just wasn’t money in the budget for a third party to handle those properties.
He continued, “We’ve got all the tools we need to take care of the blighted properties right now. Period — as long as the council has the appetite to do it.”
In further discussion, Gillispie expressed frustration that the Town building department would not be busy enough to hire individuals to inspect specific areas, such as plumbing and gas, electrical as well as a building inspector.
He cited the high cost of $145 for an inspection, with a second inspection costing an additional $145 as too costly. “Some of these costs that I’m receiving from the builders are blowing my mind. If we’re talking customer service here … I don’t understand that aspect of it.”
Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell told the group that she was under the impression that “this was going to be self-sufficient, that the fees were going to cover what the staffing would be. The other thing, I was under the impression that this was going to improve the process, make it more efficient. If we are not accomplishing that, if we need to put the brakes on for a little while and figure out if this is going to achieve what we were looking for, I say we need to look at it again.”
Amber Morris said she was concerned that the current model of the building department would cost small contractors big bucks, citing a $400 fee by the Town that would cost just $5 in the County.
Cline told the council that in 2021, 2711 permits were pulled in the town and county. Of those permits, 598 were in the town; 27 of those permits were new homes. “If I use your math, and I subtract the 27 from the 598, that leaves you 571 permits.”
Those 27 house permits, at an average of $600 in fees would only put $16,500 in town coffers.
Cline went on to say, “There is just no way right now that we can pay a minimum of $1,995 versus $391. There is absolutely no way. Mr. Hicks wears a lot of hats, which could be a conflict of interest if you have somebody on your board that builds and then you have your own inspectors come out and inspect the work, that is a conflict of interest.”
Other builders at the meeting echoed Cline’s concerns. Darryl Stout, of Teddy Stout Construction, Inc. said, “Warren County builders are fighting all the time to survive. We fight the weather, and some are getting treated differently. No appraisal will account for a $10,000 difference in fees. Builders will just not build in town.”
Council members agreed that the local builders had valid concerns which needed to be addressed. Councilman Gillispie said he was hoping to see changes in the town building department moving forward. Gillispie said he knew that the Town would not have enough activity to hire separate inspectors, which might cause certain things to be missed. Vice-Mayor Cockrell stated, “We want to hear you. We are leaving here tonight with no clear direction, and I don’t want to drag it out until March.”
Other council members voiced concern about the issues presented and indicated they would like to have a joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors as soon as possible. Hicks said that it was appropriate to have a meeting to discuss and identify areas that staff could address, but he wanted to keep moving forward with the department.
Council members agreed to hold a special meeting on Wednesday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss how to subsidize the Town building department.
Town Council Work Session deals with the ongoing challenge of tourism funding and utility connections
