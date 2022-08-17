Details that make all the difference

Local store owners have an innate sense of customer service. Naturally and spontaneously, they never miss an opportunity to demonstrate the advantages and benefits of shopping close to home. More often than not, they know our names by heart and those of our parents or children, bringing a warm and friendly dimension to our daily shopping.

Better still, they remember our tastes and our expectations in detail. The butcher, for example, knows exactly which cut of meat to serve to one customer and which to serve to another without forgetting their favorite type of ham and how thick it should be sliced. Of course, these little details are not essential to our survival, but they contribute toward improving our quality of life and making our shopping experience much more pleasant.

Moreover, the proximity of goods and services makes our daily lives easier and allows us to save considerable amounts of time and money. Even though the ticket price may sometimes be a little higher at a specia­lised neighborhood store, reducing the num­ber of trips we make to large urban centers weighs the scales considerably. Indeed, once the cost of gas is added to the bill, some price reductions do not justify the trip. At the end of the day, buying local is often our best option, in economic as well as in human terms.