Obituaries
Dianna J. Storey (1946 – 2022)
Dianna Jeanne Storey, 76, of Front Royal, VA, after being surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Dianna was born on February 7, 1946, in Ellensburg, WA to the late Don and Jeanne (Thomas) Sanders. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Daunt Brunell Sanders, her niece, Christina (Sanders) Brickner, her father and mother-in-law, Wesley and Audrey (Weeks) Storey, her sister-in-law, Judy (Storey) Nelson, and her nephew, David Nelson.
Surviving Dianna is her loving husband of 52 years, Mark Storey; her children, Rick Storey (Amy), Ellen Kelly (James), Kevin Storey (Mary), Steven Storey (Sharon), Patrick Storey (Jill), and Timothy Storey (Nicole); her 30 grandchildren and her siblings Leon Sanders, Daphne Sanders, and Steven Sanders; and her many relatives of the Storey and Sanders families.
While in grade school, Dianna moved with her family from Ellensburg to Renton, WA. There, she met the love of her life, Mark, graduated together from Renton High School in 1964 and eventually married in 1969. She and Mark moved to Kirkland, WA, where she spent 35 years raising her family, volunteering for pro-life causes, and staying active in politics. She and Mark moved to Front Royal, VA, in their retirement to be near her six children and an ever-growing number of grandchildren. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother, and she lived that life with dedication and devotion. She loved her Catholic Faith, and her greatest hope was to raise her children to know and love their faith, to live it, and to pass it on to their children. She has received that gift! Dianna was blessed by family and beautiful friendships throughout her life. She enjoyed endless sporting events, family vacations, the Bridge Club, and celebrating holidays and milestones with her many relatives.
In her last years, she was full of gratitude for all the joy and support she received from her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren.
A wake and funeral Mass will be held for Dianna on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The wake and rosary will be at 1 pm, followed by a Traditional Requiem Mass at 2 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal. A reception for family and friends will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fr. Ruehl Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Christendom College, 134 Christendom Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Robert L. “Bobby” Sealock (1941 – 2022)
Robert L. “Bobby” Sealock, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Bobby was born January 30, 1941, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late James Golden and Thelma F. Wines Sealock. He was a brick mason for many years. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving is a daughter, Karen Sealock of Nags Head, North Carolina; two brothers, Mike Sealock and wife Bonnie of Front Royal and Steve Sealock and wife Dasha of Front Royal; niece, Diane Sealock; nephew, Chris Sealock; and Charlie and Janet Harrison, who were like family.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 37 years, Charlotte Lee Sealock, the love of his life; and a brother, James Wines.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 21 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Donald Ray “Donny” Speakman (1966 – 2022)
Donald Ray “Donny” Speakman, 55, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 18 at 12:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Donny was born June 9, 1966, in Prince William County, Virginia, son of the late James Dean Speakman and Teresa Ann Barr Speakman Street. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during Desert Storm. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Karen Speakman; three sons, Chad Anthony Speakman and wife Ashley of Winchester, Michael Dahne Speakman of Winchester and Shane Michael Streets and wife Jamie of Front Royal; one daughter, Alicia Nicole Vincent, and husband Chuck of Winchester; one brother, William Speakman and wife Mary of Winchester; one sister, Serrena Blaize, and husband Monty Ware of Fredericksburg; five grandchildren, Brendan, Emma, Mireya, Solomon, and Jaxon; sister-in-law Pamela Williams; brother-in-law Bobby Williams, whom he thought of as a brother.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 17 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department, 809 Greenwood Rd, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
Gale Carson Stump Priest (1938 – 2022)
Gale Carson Stump Priest has left those that love her to go to heaven and meet once again the love of her life, her husband of 65 years, Robert Winfred. She passed on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Ormond officiating. Her eulogy will be given by Wayne “Rooster” Williams. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. A reception will be held at Chester Gap Baptist Church following the interment.
Gale was born November 10, 1938, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Norman Shepard Stump and Leona Mary Henry Stump. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lou Emma McGuinn; and a niece, Rhonda Rae McGuinn.
She was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church. Like the storm she was named after, Gale loved fiercely her family, her friends, special needs children, and animals. The world will be a quieter place without her.
She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Robert N. (Bo) Priest and Wendy Gale Williams; a daughter-in-law, Catherine Priest; a son-in-law, Darren Williams; six grandchildren, Jessica Priest-Cahill (Will), Brandon Priest-Jones (Nathan), Westie Gayle Williams (Allen), Olivia Carson Priest (Brandon), Morgan Chase Priest (Dayvon), and Dakota Williams (Kelsey); and 10 great-grandchildren, Jacob and Ethan Cahill, Brody and Lily Cate Jones, Preston, Pearson and Patton Priest-Mullins, and Kenzington and Karrington Williams.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Williams, William Cahill, Nathan Jones, Allen Reedy, Brandon Mullins, and Dayvon Haight.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Cahill, Brody Jones, and Ethan Cahill.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21 at the funeral home.
Eva “Roxolana” Armstrong (1938 – 2022)
Eva “Roxolana” Armstrong, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 12 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front with Father Daniel Gee officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Armstrong was born on June 23, 1938, in Lviv, Ukraine to the late Nicholas and Sophia Onuferko Luczakowsky. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hamilton Armstrong. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, an artist, and a former teacher with Oak Crest School in Washington, DC, now located in Vienna, Virginia.
Survivors include her four sons, Andrew Armstrong of Front Royal, Gregory Armstrong of Sebastapol, California, Nicholas Marsh-Armstrong of Davis, California, and Alexander Armstrong of Gaithersburg, Maryland; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Oak Crest School, 1619 Crowell Rd, Vienna, VA 22182, or to Christendom College, 134 Christendom Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Dr. Bernard Pegis (1972 – 2022)
Dr. Bernard Pegis passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA. He was born on March 7, 1972, to Anton Charles Pegis and Marjorie Myer Pegis. He was preceded in death by both his parents and his brother Michael.
He is survived by his loving wife Melody Pegis and their five children; Veronica, Anthony, Anna, John, and Max. He is also survived by his nine siblings; Mary, Margaret, Anton (Priscilla), Ray (Kim), Caroline, Jerome, Rosemary (Ray), Cecilia (Jim), and Barbara as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, February 18th at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church located at 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630. The wake will be at 1 pm in the church, followed by the funeral mass at 2 pm, burial will be private. A reception will be held at 4 pm at the church.
Bernard accomplished his lifelong dream of becoming a medical doctor; healing the sick was one of his life’s passions. He was a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. Other lifelong passions of his were computers and software; he personally created several medical software programs that have helped many. His sparse free time was spent with his wife and his children. Bernard had an insatiable thirst for knowledge, how things worked and how to make them better. He enjoyed crafting gifts, woodworking, and especially attending his children’s sporting events.
Bernard will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who were blessed to know him. Bernard’s faith was the center of his life, especially through his final fight, communicating towards the end “No doubts. No fear.”
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to benefit the Pegis family at https://www.givesendgo.com/site/search?text=Pegis
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” – II Timothy 4:7
Raymond C. “Buster” Slifka II (1965 – 2022)
Raymond C. “Buster” Slifka II, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home.
Buster was born on September 28, 1965, in Maryland to the late Raymond and Jean Slifka. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kramer Slifka. He was a Master Plumber and Pipe Fitter for the Smithsonian Institute and owned Ray’s Plumbing. He was a volunteer firefighter for Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Sharon Slifka; son, Raymond C. Slifka III; two daughters, Meagan Guiliani (Michael) and Sara Richter; brother, Steven Swenson; sister, Carla Slifka and five grandchildren, Lillith Richter, Silas Guiliani, Aubrey Richter, Owen Racer and Amara Guiliani.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department, 3099 Livingston Rd, Bryans Road, MD 20616, or to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.