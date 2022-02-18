Dianna Jeanne Storey (1946-2022)

Dianna Jeanne Storey, 76, of Front Royal, VA, after being surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Dianna was born on February 7, 1946, in Ellensburg, WA to the late Don and Jeanne (Thomas) Sanders. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Daunt Brunell Sanders, her niece, Christina (Sanders) Brickner, her father and mother-in-law, Wesley and Audrey (Weeks) Storey, her sister-in-law, Judy (Storey) Nelson and her nephew, David Nelson.

Surviving Dianna is her loving husband of 52 years, Mark Storey; her children, Rick Storey (Amy), Ellen Kelly (James), Kevin Storey (Mary), Steven Storey (Sharon), Patrick Storey (Jill) and Timothy Storey (Nicole); her 30 grandchildren and her siblings Leon Sanders, Daphne Sanders, and Steven Sanders; and her many relatives of the Storey and Sanders families.

While in grade school, Dianna moved with her family from Ellensburg to Renton, WA. There, she met the love of her life, Mark, graduated together from Renton High School in 1964 and eventually married in 1969. She and Mark moved to Kirkland, WA, where she spent 35 years raising her family, volunteering for pro-life causes, and staying active in politics. She and Mark moved to Front Royal, VA, in their retirement to be near her six children and ever- growing number of grandchildren. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother, and she lived that life with dedication and devotion. She loved her Catholic Faith, and her greatest hope was to raise her children to know and love their faith, to live it, and to pass it on to their children. She has received that gift! Dianna was blessed by family and beautiful friendships throughout her life. She enjoyed endless sporting events, family vacations, the Bridge Club and celebrating holidays and milestones with her many relatives.

In her last years, she was full of gratitude for all the joy and support she received from her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren.

A wake and funeral Mass will be held for Dianna on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The wake and rosary will be at 1pm, followed by a Traditional Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial will immediately follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal. A reception for family and friends will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fr. Ruehl Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Christendom College, 134 Christendom Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.

Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City. To send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.