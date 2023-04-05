EDA in Focus
Did not seeing eye to eye with supervisors on property sales priorities lead to replacement of two longest-tenured EDA board members?
As reported in our overview story on the Warren County Board of Supervisors joint work session and meeting of March 7, in a surprise move the county’s elected officials, not only voted to fill two vacant seats on the seven-member Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors (FR-WC EDA, aka WC EDA), but replaced the two longest-tenured members of that board at the end of their current terms. And currently “longest tenured” means just under one full four-year term.
Both recent EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne and Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold sought reappointment to their seats, the terms of which expired on February 28th. Why did they seek reappointment, we asked. Browne and Harold concurred they believed the jobs they signed on for in 2019 are yet to be completed. Those jobs included bringing the FR-WC EDA back from the devastation of the estimated $26-million financial scandal of 2014-2018 (See Royal Examiner website NEWS archives under EDA IN FOCUS for a history of the evolution of that financial scandal and its consequences). In our overview story on the supervisors March 7th meeting at which the EDA appointments were announced, we promised a follow up story as more information became available.
Royal Examiner reached out to all five supervisors for comment on their thought process in creating a four-person (out of seven) EDA Board of Directors majority with no experience of the past four years of recovery of the economic development process and litigation to regain lost assets stemming from the “financial scandal”. None of the supervisors responded, not even with a “personnel matter” disclaimer to avoid comment on even their mindset approaching a decision to significantly reduce the experience and leadership level of the EDA Board of Directors as financial scandal litigations and negotiations continue around the EDA core mission of business and industry recruitment and maintenance. We also sought comment from supervisors-appointed, in-house County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. However, acknowledging the supervisors’ sole appointment authority of EDA board members, Petty declined comment, noting he had not been included in the review process of applicants.
We did, however, get responses from the two replaced members. During our conversations with those now former members, a question came to mind: Did a quick turnaround “fire sale” debate concerning EDA properties lead to replacement of the two longest-tenured members of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority?
Browne told us: “If the EDA starts to sell its properties immediately it’s because it’s bowing to the pressure from the Board of Supervisors and the County Administrator, something both Greg and I told the supervisors was a bad idea. If that happens, you’ll see the bigger properties being sold to companies that aren’t bringing in much in the way of jobs or CapEx.” We asked Browne to elaborate. He explained that: “CapEx is the recurring revenue that is generated from the initial construction, outfitting, and upfitting of a heavy commercial or industrial firm. CapEx is also determined by the amount of gross receipts and machinery and tools tax a company utilizes in the course of their business. Obviously, this can vary widely depending upon the industry sector the company operates in.
“For example, a traditional warehouse brings in very few jobs and almost no CapEx. A data center in the same location could bring in so much CapEx that it would allow a locality to pay to maintain essential infrastructure and keep experienced workers without having to raise real estate or personal property taxes. In other words, a game changer.” Browne elaborated, adding, “The EDA-owned properties at Stephens Industrial Park, the three properties at Happy Creek Technology Park, and the Avtex properties are about all that is left in Warren County for game-changing opportunities to bring in large-scale manufacturing or high-CapEx companies that could significantly help cut into the remaining EDA debt, $12-$15 million after all properties are sold, and still allow the County to afford competitive salaries for teachers, police and firefighters, while investing in needed infrastructure.”
And Harold observed that the Avtex business park presented its own unique variables due to re-development limitations at a former federal Superfund cleanup and restoration site, as well as its location related to road infrastructure and accessibility.
“But if it’s more of a fire sale there won’t be a way in the future to bring in companies looking for larger tracts. There’ll be a one-time boon to debt servicing and little in the way of additional incoming taxes,” Browne continued, “And in a couple of years the Board of Supervisors may sadly tell residents they have to pass a bond issue to pay back the EDA debts, and taxpayers will be saddled with that debt for 30 years with little to show for it.
“Local governments have just a few vehicles to raise revenue. This can be done through taxing local citizens and business and/or through raising general obligation or revenue bonds. Since none of the debt can be attributed to a revenue producing project, General Obligations bonds would have to be sought. Again, the tax man cometh,” Browne observed of a potential outcome of hasty decisions, adding, “These bonds will have to be paid through increased taxes or via a reduction in services. It doesn’t have to be that way if the County takes a slightly longer view on what’s best for County residents. This is just Industrial Development 101.”
But is “Industrial Development 101” a course Warren County’s elected and top appointed officials, not to mention EDA board members, have taken, or passed? If the supervisors, administrative, and departmental staffs interactions with the two Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory bodies, the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms and more recently its own appointed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee, have shown anything over the past three-plus years, it is that the county’s current elected and involved departmental officials do not seem prone to take the advice of stakeholders with direct experience of their neighborhood infrastructures and financial cost versus benefit analysis.
Could this trend be about to continue in the supervisors relationship with its now in-house EDA?
No consideration of experience?
We also asked Browne and Harold about their pre-replacement interactions with the supervisors. Was there a reappointment interview process and if so, were issues on the timing and method of EDA property sales raised? Browne did say he found his interview process for reappointment somewhat surprising in that it seemed he was being asked the same series of questions that would have been directed at new applicants, with no questions specific to his experience of the past 3-3/4 years on the EDA board and what had been learned from it. We asked Harold if his interview experience was similar.
“My interview process was straight from a script that Chairman Cook was reading. There was discussion prior to the interview if the pre-scripted questions would apply, or if they were going to use a different format. The scripted questions were chosen after general consensus. The questions mainly focused on the future direction. There were no questions about our processes, strategy, ability to work cohesively as a group, or status of current EDA business,” Harold said reflecting Browne’s “scripted” experience.
However, he added that Supervisor Walt Mabe, “asked me a few questions about my desire to serve and ability to serve a full four-year term. I am not sure if those were on the question list or just something he was gleaning during the interview,” Harold said. “After a pondered moment I replied that I absolutely wanted to serve and that I wanted to see several current projects I worked on come to fruition. I had a keen interest in coming to resolution on the Happy Creek Road property sale and seeing Avtex take a firm direction with an agreed upon development plan. I felt that these tasks could take upwards of two years. However, with my current personal and professional commitments, I could not say with absolute confidence that I would be able to serve the full four years.”
Regrets?
Browne told us he was adjusting to not working nearly full-time as Chair of the EDA Board of Directors. “I am proud of what we’ve done in the past 3-3/4 years in the wake of what happened. We put in place safeguards to help prevent misconduct at EDA in the future. We created and followed a strategic plan to recover assets through the civil courts that belonged to the community, while aggressively marketing and selling EDA properties. We secured judgments in court and in confidential mediations for millions of dollars (as reported here approximately $24 million publicly settled on paper to this point). We’ve sold millions of dollars of EDA properties and brought outstanding manufacturing firms to our community.
“We were ready to start the process with the Town to resolve the court cases between the two entities without having to go to the expense of a trial and paying attorneys. Fairly resolving those lawsuits will go a long way to improving the strained relations between the Town, County, and EDA which has been allowed to fester far too long. We righted the ship and I have no regrets,” Browne said of the past nearly four years in the post-financial scandal EDA trenches.
Unlike Browne, Harold did point to one regret — although on the back end of his tenure. “One thing that I would have liked to have changed was my manner of exit from the Authority,” Harold told us, noting his reapplication interview was conducted by only three supervisors, Chairman Vicky Cook, Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers, and Walt Mabe, to whom he expressed gratitude for showing up. “The other two members of the Board of Supervisors (Oates, Butler) didn’t show up. It is unclear to me why county leadership would schedule interviews with less than a full board. Given this, I feel a higher level of respect should be shown to all advisory board members given the time commitment and difficulty it is in filling these seats.
“Going forward, I hope the EDA and Board of Supervisors continue to realize that the debt burden created by the scandal will not be covered by a quick sell of EDA assets. In the near future, we all may be faced with tax increases in reconciling a multi-million-dollar debt. The best way to mitigate this is to bring the right industry to our community that will pay higher and consistent tax dividends for the next 20 to 30 years and beyond. Being steadfast in this strategy will surely lessen the impact to us all,” Harold said, continuing his concurrence with Browne on the issue of avoiding hurried sales of larger EDA properties to what might not be the best long-term prospects for development of those key economic development parcels.
So, heads up four new EDA board members, and those three remaining — if pressure for quick sales of larger parcels come from county officials, elected or appointed, ask questions of all involved as to whether their recommended course of action is the best course with the best applicant over the long haul for county economic development, and financial recovery from past mistakes.
After all, that’s Economic Development 101.
(Writer’s note: This story is in no way a judgement of any of the four new appointees, or for that matter the remaining three board members. Rather, it is an exploration of why the county’s elected officials chose to eliminate the bulk of experience of the past four years on the EDA board at this particular time.)
EDA in Focus
Realigned WC EDA approves internal and external committee appointments, adds marketing costs to FY-2024 budget request
The Front Royal Warren County EDA held its monthly meeting on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8 a.m. Six Board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present. Board Member Rob MacDougall participated remotely.
The regular meeting began with Committee Reports. Board Chair Scott Jenkins referenced the reports attached to the agenda packet and provided updates on recent meetings. The Board approved appointments to the Asset, Finance, Small Business Loan, Avtex, and Workforce Committees. The Board also elected J.D. Walter as its new Vice-Chair and Hayden Ashworth as Assistant Secretary.
Treasurer Jim Wolfe, and Director of Economic Development Joe Petty provided an update on the EDA financial statements and noted that the Board of Supervisors is still reviewing the EDA’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023/24 budget. The EDA Board then approved a motion to add $40,000 for marketing to its budget request.
Under new business, Member Jorie Martin first announced that the next Open-Door Business Session will focus on Workforce and is rescheduled to June with more details to come. The Board then approved a memorandum that uses revenue from a recent lawsuit settlement to reimburse the County as part of a loan agreement.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss potential disposition of real property to business prospects, the small business loan committee applications, and legal consultation on active litigation. Following the closed session, the board approved the appointments of Jennifer Avery, Bryon Biggs, Susan Laurence, and Herbert Melrath to the Small Business Loan Committee. The EDA looks forward to working with them.
The next regular monthly Board meeting will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8 a.m., at the Warren County Government Center.
EDA in Focus
Town Mayor Cockrell and County Economic Development Director Petty react to the Shenandoah Rail Trail event and public feedback
Royal Examiner asked several local officials who participated in Thursday evening’s Shenandoah Rail Trail presentation what they thought of the project, the public turnout, and feedback about the project. Front Royal Mayor Lori Cockrell introduced the evening’s event and some Rail Trail Partnership and local officials present for it, including Warren County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. We queried both the town mayor and county economic development director on their perspectives.
“I think the partnership prepared an excellent event. It provided information as well as opportunities to ask questions and share concerns and input. There was a large group of engaged people in attendance. I think I counted between 120-130 people,” Mayor Cockrell began, adding, “I was very encouraged by all the positive feedback I received. I even spoke with people who have previously lived in other communities with rail trails who have moved to our area. They were excited about having an opportunity like this locally.
“I also spoke with people who had concerns because they lived on property that borders the rail corridor. I think they had valid concerns. I connected them with members of the partnership who could gather their concerns and hopefully address them moving forward. That’s what last night was all about, getting the community’s input,” Cockrell concluded of the ongoing process of developing a citizen-friendly project.
County Economic Development Director Petty concurred with the mayor’s overall perception: “I thought the meeting went well and there was a good turnout. I was able to have open conversations with members of the community that are in support, have questions, or concerned with the project; and look forward to continuing those discussions with all of them in the future. I believe meetings similar to last night are important in order to engage with the public,” Petty said of the project’s developmental process.
“I also spoke with individuals regarding the economic impacts as defined in the Economic Impact Analysis, and how we can further highlight and explore the local benefits as well as expand on the regional benefits,” Petty concluded.
Mayor Cockrell concurred on the importance of the Economic Development Analysis:
“One area that was not focused on during the event was the specific numbers that came out of the Economic Impact Analysis. Benefits to our community were shared, but I think if citizens had the opportunity to see actual predicted numbers, actual dollars, they might be even more enthusiastic about the project!” she concluded with an exclamation point by email.
Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership makes its case as a beneficial project, not only to Front Royal, but communities throughout the Valley
EDA in Focus
Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership makes its case as a beneficial project, not only to Front Royal, but communities throughout the Valley
On Thursday evening, March 23rd, representatives of the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership gathered with local municipal officials from the Town of Front Royal and Warren County at the community meeting room of Front Royal Fire & Rescue Company 1 on Commerce Avenue for an informational presentation and community feedback opportunity.
The Shenandoah Rail Trail project would convert abandoned railroad lines to community and tourist-friendly “walking, hiking, jogging, cycling (non-motorized it appears) and more” non-intrusive recreational uses. The proposed project would connect, not only communities from Front Royal/Warren County on its northeast to Broadway in Rockingham County at the south end of the trail, but also sections of each community to each other.
“Up and down the route, the trail connects students to school, employees to work, customers to shops, diners to restaurants, and community members to parks, rivers and historic sites,” a pamphlet available to attendees notes in its summary of the project. Of the planned path, it adds: “The rail corridor, once a community and economic hub of towns from Broadway to Front Royal, has not seen trains as far back as 1989. The tracks are now overgrown and, in some areas, completely unusable.”
The project includes the communities of Front Royal, Strasburg, Woodstock, Tom’s Brook, Edinburg, Mount Jackson, New Market, Timberville, and Broadway. Of the benefit to the
average Shenandoah Valley citizen of these communities, the Shenandoah Rail Trail group observes that many of the existing trails in National Parks and elsewhere “are remote and, by the nature of the terrain, suited for advanced trail users.
“Our rail trail is flat, primarily rural and scenic, and easily accessed from many towns and neighborhoods. It will be a safe and easy way to get outside to walk, run or roll with family members of all ages and abilities.”
The rail trail group also points to potential economic benefit from realization of the project in improving easily accessible amenities for area citizens – a plus for companies looking to locate in areas that provide “a high quality of life to the folks they employ” — and those folks could include locals recruited by new businesses moving into the valley.
The friendly nature of a flat, scenic walking, hiking and biking trail can also attract regional tourists, expanding the customer base for local shops, restaurants, and other businesses accessible from the rail trail.
Learn more by visiting <shenandoahrailtrail.org>
Town Mayor Cockrell and County Economic Development Director Petty react to the Shenandoah Rail Trail event and public feedback
EDA in Focus
Federal Court ruling on McDonald criminal defense motion for change of trial venue may come this week
Update: As of March 14 our information is no decision has yet been rendered by the federal court judge on the McDonald defense motion for a change of venue for criminal trial slated for this mid-May to June.
On Wednesday, March 8th, the first pre-trial motions hearing in the federal 10th Western District of Virginia criminal cases against Jennifer McDonald related to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) financial scandal will be held. One might anticipate a ruling by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dalton on McDonald’s defense motion to have the jury trial moved from Harrisonburg to Charlottesville. Other pre-trial motions are scheduled for March 28th and May 4th.
What is anticipated to be a five-week or longer trial on her 34 federal criminal indictments is scheduled to begin May 15, running into June. McDonald faces 16 counts of money laundering, 10 counts of bank fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft, the latter related to the Truc “Curt” Tran/ITFederal case.
Federal court-appointed defense counsel for McDonald, Eric Trodden, filed the change of venue for trial last month. He asserts that his client is not likely to get an unbiased jury in Harrisonburg due to Shenandoah Valley regional media reporting about McDonald and other related civil cases in which she was a witness or topic of legal arguments pointing a finger at her alleged role as the central figure in the estimated $26-million financial embezzlement and misappropriation of FR-WC EDA funds scandal.
There have been numerous delays in criminal prosecutions as the EDA criminal cases were moved due to local conflicts of interest or dropped due to speedy trial concerns surrounding the voluminous amount of evidentiary material, now estimated at over a million pages. For the most part, McDonald has been free on bond or out of jail as initial criminal charges were dropped at the state level due to those speedy trial concerns. Those jurisdiction moves were, first, from Warren County’s Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office to Rockingham County’s prosecutors office in Harrisonburg, then to the above-referenced federal district court also in Harrisonburg.
Last year McDonald was indicted on those 34 federal criminal charges related to the FR-WC EDA financial scandal of 2014-18 during her decade tenure as EDA executive director. As previously reported by Royal Examiner and others, EDA attorneys went on a civil case trial winning streak beginning in July of 2022 and ending in October with the initially delayed civil liability trial of McDonald’s husband, Samuel North. EDA counsel won 5 of 5 verdicts of personal liability, 7 of 7, including two related company liability findings in 2 of those cases. Total liability found by those five civil case juries, including compensatory, punitive, and statutory conspiracy findings, amounted to about $14 million. With out-of-court settlements, including a “no-fault” agreement with McDonald for real estate estimated at about a $9-million value, the EDA has, on paper, recovered about $24 million. (See related stories on the Royal Examiner website).
And while the related civil cases were held in Warren County Circuit Court in Front Royal, that local and regional reporting of McDonald’s often given 5th Amendment responses asserting her Constitutional right not to self-incriminate, in addition to EDA attorneys descriptions of her as the orchestrator of an alleged conspiracy to misdirect municipal and EDA assets to her and others personal gain, may have found its way to potential jurors in Harrisonburg is more than likely, her defense counsel asserts. The fact that Charlottesville, while only 11 miles further from Front Royal at 74 miles to Harrisonburg’s 63 miles, is considerably east of Harrisonburg and not part of the Shenandoah Valley-based regional media has largely insulated the Charlottesville community’s potential jury pool from the story, McDonald’s attorney believes. And the slight difference in distance from Front Royal/Warren County will not cause undue hardship on witnesses based in Front Royal and Warren County, McDonald’s attorney argues in his motion for the venue change.
Will the federal judge agree? – Get the popcorn and stay tuned for Wednesday’s pre-trial motions hearing, and we may find out.
EDA in Focus
County’s EDA Board authorizes another confidential settlement agreement at end of monthly meeting review of ongoing projects and opportunities
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8 a.m. All five Board members and the County Director of Economic Development were present at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room. Following a closed session at the meeting’s conclusion, the board approved a resolution accepting another confidential settlement agreement. It is believed the agreement involves multiple civil litigation defendants in the 2014-2018 FR-WC EDA financial scandal cases. The wording of a portion of the motion to accept the confidential agreement states: “WHEREAS, the EDA desires to enter into the confidential settlement agreement with confidential parties providing for a confidential settlement payment to the EDA;”. There was no action on the other closed session topic, “business opportunities”.
As part of the Committee Reports, Board Chair Jeff Browne provided an update on the marketing plan in anticipation of formalizing the path forward at the next meeting. Mr. Browne also gave an overview of the presentation that he and the Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, provided to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP’s) Business Investment Team earlier this month.
Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, and Joe Petty provided an update on the proposed FY-2023-24 and FY-2024-25 Budgets, and they will be reviewed by the County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 PM.
Secretary, Jorie Martin, gave a recap of the recently held Open-Door Business Session hosted at the Virginia Inland Port on February 23, 2023.
Mr. Petty provided an update on the Department’s recent activities that including meeting with prospects, planning for upcoming regional programs, and presentations at meetings both locally and out-of-town.
As a follow up to old business the County and EDA will continue to move forward on IT (Information Technology) and social media programs that include resolving security and administrative rights to access profiles and data to ensure that all information is secure and up-to-date.
Presented as new business, Jorie Martin and Scott Jenkins provided the Board with a draft Request For Information (RFI) for the Avtex Redevelopment Site. The Board agreed to share the working document with the Town, as well as County, in order to provide additional feedback on the final version. There was also a discussion regarding ongoing work on a financial process Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between the EDA and the County to consolidate multiple agreements and clarify the process moving forward.
The next regular monthly Board meeting will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8:00 AM at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room.
(From a release by the FR-WC EDA)
Crime/Court
EDA officials, attorneys mum on circumstance of Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal – But a good guess might be…
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority has made another out-of-court resolution of part of the civil litigation surrounding the financial scandal alleged to have been orchestrated by former FR-WC EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald between 2014 and 2018. In the wake of a jointly filed motion of December 21, 2022, filed with the court six days later, the EDA’s civil claim against Rappawan Inc. and company official William T. Vaught Jr. was dismissed “with prejudice” – meaning it cannot be refiled.
Vaught Jr. and Rappawan were involved in a 2016 transfer of real estate assets with Jennifer McDonald over a 37 day period in which McDonald, utilizing her DaBoyz real estate company and EDA assets according to the civil action claim, bought a piece of property from Rappawan/Vaught Jr. for $1.9-million dollars, then sold it back to Rappawan/Vaught Jr. 37 days later for $1.3 million, absorbing a $600,000 loss. The EDA alleges McDonald made the transactions with EDA assets and without the knowledge or approval of the EDA Board of Directors.
Royal Examiner contacted what is now the unilaterally Warren County-overseen FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne about the December resolution of the Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil action. Browne explained that as part of that resolution he could not comment on the case dismissal. EDA counsel Cullen Seltzer and Executive Director Joe Petty both confirmed the gag order on details of the EDA/Rappawan/Vaught Jr. joint filing for dismissal of the civil case.
But with the EDA and its contracted Sands-Anderson legal counsels’ 5-for-5 track record in five civil jury findings of liability against 7 other civil case defendants last year, one might hazard a guess the EDA did not agree to the binding dismissal without realizing at least a significant compensatory claim in either real estate or cash as part of that dismissal agreement – let’s take a wild guess, somewhere in the $600,000 range.
In four trials last July and one more in October, five people and two companies were found liable for over $14 million in compensatory, punitive, and statutory conspiracy damages by Warren County civil trial juries. Judge Bruce D. Albertson later dismissed all defendant motions to have the jury verdicts overturned.
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
As previously reported, the EDA reached an out-of-court, “no-fault” settlement with McDonald for an estimated $9-million in real estate assets held in her or one of her real estate companies names. It would appear that such out-of-court settlements shield defendants against punitive or statutory conspiracy claims that tacked significant additional financial liability to several defendants in civil case verdicts handed down in July and October 2022.
Delayed civil cases
In other EDA civil court news, attorneys for seven more defendants – three companies and four people associated with those companies – filed a joint motion on January 3rd to have civil trials slated for March 13 continued to a date following Jennifer McDonald’s trial on criminal charges related to the EDA financial scandal. McDonald’s trial on over 30 criminal indictments is now scheduled for as many as five weeks in May-June in the Western District of Virginia federal court in Harrisonburg. Those defendants filing for a continuation were: TLC Settlements LLC and Tracy L. Bowers; Campbell Realty Inc., Jeanette M. Campbell and Walter L. Campbell; Service Title of Front Royal LLC and Victoria L. Williams.
The plaintiff EDA claims those companies involvement in some of McDonald’s real estate transactions utilizing EDA assets it says never received the necessary EDA board authorization led to the unjust enrichment of defendants as part of the conspiracy it alleges McDonald orchestrated to move EDA assets to her own benefit, as well as the benefit of other involved parties. EDA counsel filed a Memorandum in Opposition to those filings for delay in the civil trials of those defendants.
Several defense counsel pointed to McDonald’s past testimony in other related civil trial where the predominance of her testimony was to plead her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination with the criminal cases hanging over her. Should she be acquitted, more forthcoming testimony exonerating their clients might be expected, defense counsels reasoned.
In arguing against the continuance, EDA attorneys noted that the case against these defendants collectively seeking over $4.4-million in damages was filed on April 15, 2020, and all the defendants were served two days later, with the court setting the trial to open March 13, 2023, on June 18, 2020. Plaintiff EDA counsel viewed the motion to continue as a reaction to the EDA’s string of successful civil prosecutions referenced above.
As Royal Examiner as previously reported, including the no-fault out of court settlement with McDonald and the five civil trial verdicts against seven other defendants last July and October, on paper the EDA has been awarded approximately $23 million in liability or settlement findings. And as noted above, with the closing of information on the jointly agreed upon Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal, it remains unknown if that settlement may have raised the compensation which the EDA has achieved in or out of the courtroom into or past the $24-million range.
On February 2nd Judge Albertson removed these civil cases from the March Warren County Circuit Court docket and told attorneys to seek mutually available dates in June for those defendants cases to be heard. Of course, that assumes the oft-delayed and batted from one jurisdiction to another criminal cases against McDonald aren’t once again continued on a motion by her federal court-appointed attorney.
