Update: Diesel spill closed northbound I-81 in Shenandoah and Frederick Counties

Governor Ralph Northam today, March 23, 2021, proclaimed March 29, 2021, as Vietnam War Veterans Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor and celebrate the thousands of Virginia men and women who served in our Nation’s Armed Forces during this war.

This recognition coincides with the observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which became a national day of remembrance with the passage of The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 by the United States Congress.

“Virginia is proudly home to more than 721,000 military veterans and of these men and women, more than 230,000 served during the Vietnam era from 1961 through 1975,” said John Maxwell, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS). “Of these, more than 1,300 made the ultimate sacrifice and another 46 are still missing in action. Eight Virginians who served in Vietnam were awarded the Medal of Honor, our Nation’s highest military honor.”

“As Governor Northam noted in his proclamation, it is especially important that even fifty or more years later that Virginians take this day to thank our Vietnam Veterans for answering the call to serve,” Commissioner Maxwell said. “The contributions of these returning veterans as leaders in business, the arts, medicine, science, education, technology, and public service throughout our Commonwealth is well documented, and they deserve nothing less than our highest praise and acknowledgment.”

Commissioner Maxwell noted that dozens of civic and veterans service organizations, non-profits, and government agencies in Virginia have partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense through The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Commission’s Commemorative Partner Program. In Virginia, state agency partners include the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, the Virginia Employment Commission, and the Virginia National Guard. VDVS is hosting two ceremonies and supporting the third ceremony on March 29 to honor and thank Vietnam Veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The Virginia War Memorial and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation have developed a number of resources to tell the stories of Virginians that served in the Vietnam War. Please go to https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/resources/vietnam/ to learn more. To read the full proclamation go to https://www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/proclamations/proclamation/vietnam-war-veterans-day.html.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans.

Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.

The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. The Memorial is open Monday through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, visitation to the Memorial’s Galanti Education Center and Wright Pavilion is limited to 50 guests at one time. Social distancing and facemasks are required. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.