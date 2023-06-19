Real Estate
Different types of mortgage lenders
Unless you’re paying cash, getting a mortgage is essential for buying a property. Depending on your situation, you can choose between different types of lenders. Here are some of them.
• Banks. Large and small banks offer mortgage services. The larger ones may have strict qualification requirements for obtaining a loan.
• Private lenders. These are individuals or companies who set their own terms and rates. They’re not subject to regulation. Private lenders are more flexible and are a good option if you have poor credit.
• Monoline lenders. These lenders offer only lending services, hence their name. They may be publicly traded or unlisted mortgage investment companies. Their criteria are similar to those of banks.
• Credit unions. These non-profit organizations are subject to various rules. Credit unions put people before profits and always give back to their members or reinvest in local communities.
Whichever type of lender you choose, make sure you select the one that offers the best rate and most advantageous terms.
Need help finding a lender?
Mortgage brokers are certified specialists who will shop around and help you get a loan that best suits your situation. Ask about their services.
Real Estate
What does it mean to have good credit for buying a house?
If you’re planning on buying a home, you’ll likely need to obtain a mortgage. Do you think having a good credit score is all you need? Think again!
The importance of a good credit score
Your credit score serves as a risk indicator for lenders. If your score is below 650, this could limit your pool of potential lenders. Conversely, if your score exceeds 720, financial institutions will be more likely to trust you and give you a better rate.
Credit report
In addition to your credit score, your credit report includes essential information about your credit history, including data about various types of credit, such as lines of credit and revolving credit.
Getting a loan
Every financial institution has a process for assessing your creditworthiness. They usually check your credit rating, income, down payment, mortgage stress-test score and other elements.
Contact a financial advisor or mortgage broker to find out about your financial and credit situation.
Real Estate
What’s a pre-purchase inspection?
Investing in a pre-purchase inspection is an essential step when buying a property. Here’s what it involves.
Why you should invest in an inspection
A pre-purchase inspection aims to identify any problems with the property you’re looking to buy. This information can help you negotiate a better sale price or even consider withdrawing your offer to purchase. In short, it tells you the exact condition and value of the home you’re bidding on.
What does an inspector do?
The inspector will examine the home’s condition, both inside and out. This includes the electricity, plumbing, foundation, heating system, siding, roofing, and ventilation. It’s important to note that a pre-purchase inspection cannot detect hidden defects but may point to signs of them.
Once complete, the inspector will send you a written report with their observations. The report will detail the condition of the inspected areas and indicate those that weren’t checked and why. The report may also recommend work, like replacing the home’s windows or roof.
To ensure you’re getting the facts and making the best decision, hire an experienced, trustworthy inspector.
Real Estate
Are sellers now courting buyers?
Home sellers have been in the real estate driver’s seat for some time since there was more demand for homes than homes available to buy.
However, as 2023 opened, sellers were making some concessions to buyers.
According to Redfin, 42 percent of sellers in late 2022 offered at least one concession to buyers. That is 31 percent higher than the year before. These concessions, according to Redfin, tend to mask the true cost of a home purchase since list and closing prices don’t change. So even though prices remained steady, sellers were often giving cash credit for repairs, closing costs, and mortgage buy downs, according to Redfin.
Still, in late 2022, when interest rates started rising, fewer buyers were out. People who had to sell were eager to attract a buyer.
That micro-economy might not hold through the home sales season this summer, though. New mortgage applications have picked up somewhat as interest rates tick slowly down.
In many locations, the supply of homes to buy is still below demand, which suggests that it’s still a great time to sell.
Meanwhile, there is good news for buyers, too, with a new FHFA mortgage discount program for first-time buyers, which makes it easier to get a mortgage approved without 20 percent down.
Real Estate
Virginia sees slowest April housing market in more than a decade
According to the April 2023 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 8,252 homes sold in Virginia in April, a 31.2% drop from last year, making it the slowest April market the state has had in over ten years.
Typically, new listings increase between March and April as the spring market ramps up, but fewer sellers are listing their homes in housing markets across Virginia. There were 11,174 new listings added to the market in April statewide, 4,458 fewer than a year ago, a 28.5% reduction. “During the refinance boom of 2020 and 2021, many homeowners were able to lock in extremely low interest rates,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2023 President Katrina M. Smith. “Because of this, there is little incentive for them to list their homes and move into a new home with a much higher rate. This trend is keeping Virginia’s already tight inventory even tighter.”
Despite the slowdown in sales, the constrained supply has kept the state’s median sales price holding firm. Following a modest dip last month, the median sales price in Virginia in April was $391,000, inching up $1,000 from last year.
In April, Virginia’s average sold-to-list price ratio rose back above 100% for the second month in a row. Homes that sold above $800,000 in April had an average sold-to-list price ratio of 102.2%, the highest of all price segments. Homes that sold below $200,000 had an average sold-to-list price ratio of 98.2%, Virginia’s only price segment below 100%.
“Right now, many sellers are likely getting multiple offers if their homes are priced competitively,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “It’s likely that this trend will continue into the summer because the demand side of the market is so robust.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full April 2023 Virginia Home Sales Report.
Real Estate
Ask the Expert: Are there any new home buying programs out there?
If you’ve never owned a house, or haven’t owned one in three years, a new Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) mortgage discount program, launched in late December of 2022, can cut up to 1.75 percent from your mortgage rate.
You can qualify for this discount program if you are buying your first home (or a home for the first time in three years) for your main residence and you are using a conventional mortgage. There is also an income requirement that you must earn less than the median income for your area.
The best mortgage rate discount of 1.75 percent goes to buyers with below-average credit scores who can make a 3 percent down payment on a fixed-rate mortgage. The higher the credit score, the lower the discount. So a buyer with a 620 credit score and 3 percent down gets a 1.75 percent discount. But a buyer with a 760 credit score and 3 to 20 percent down gets a .25 rate discount.
The income requirements are based on the mortgage giant Fannie Mae’s median income for the area. You can see what the median income is for an area by searching for the income tool. Median incomes are not necessarily low incomes. A small town in the Midwest, for example, might have a median of $76,000. Meanwhile, the median income in San Francisco is about $151,000, and FHFA offers a 20 percent income exception for this area.
There are also some exceptions to the first-time buyer requirement if the buyer is a displaced homemaker or a single parent whose prior residence was jointly owned with a spouse.
Finally, to get the discount, you must move in within 60 days of closing, and you must live in the home at least 180 days a year as your primary residence. Some exceptions apply for deployed military.
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (April 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS:
Family Fun Day – C & C Frozen Treats
- Event link: facebook.com/events/703907138034127
- May 13th – at the gazebo!
- This will be the 8th Annual Family Fun Day. The Louisiana style parade kicks off at 10am. Nina and John will be boiling crawfish!!!
35th Annual Virginia Wine & Craft Festival
- Event link: facebook.com/events/1124013938315829
- May 20 – Main Street will be transformed into a fabulous festival with vendor tables including 2 stages for bands! Over 100 vendors will be participating this year!
Safe At Home – The Un4gettable Series
- Event link: facebook.com/events/1670278446743771
- May 27 – Community Day will be held on May 27th, 2022 at Bing Crosby Stadium from 1PM – 5PM. The event will feature three timed exhibition baseball games featuring various athletes from our Warren County baseball community, along with games for children, a 50/50 raffle, and concessions. Warren County and Skyline High School students will also be supporting the event assisting with stands and entry. Entry to the event is $5 (plus fees) for adults and children 13 and under are free.
- Game 1 – Front Royal Little League
- Game 2 – Athletes from the current WCPS Baseball Programs
- Game 3 – WCHS Alumni vs SHS Alumni
- This year’s event will be held in memory of Skyline High School students, Harlee Hire and Nathan Jenkins, with proceeds going toward scholarships for athletes from Warren County and Skyline High Schools and the House of Hope. House of Hope is a program, based in Front Royal, for homeless men who are ready and committed to making a permanent change in their lives. They offer shelter, food and guidance developing a proactive plan with each client to re-enter society as a productive citizen with stable housing.
REAL ESTATE:
Warren County Market Report for April 2023 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for April 2023. We are not experiencing a normal spring market right now. It is slower and will most likely remain a slower spring market but will last longer into the summer. This prediction is from the Bright MLS Economist. Buyers are still struggling with low inventory numbers.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -37.9%
- New Pending DOWN -33.7%
- Closed sales are UP -15.8%
- Average Median Sold $375,000
- Average Days on Market 30
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: April 2023 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated May 2023
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® "Your Happy Home Expert!"
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
