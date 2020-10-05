Health
Dilated eye exams: a look at retina damage
Do you have severe myopia or diabetes? Perhaps you’re over the age of 50, have a family history of retinal detachment, or previously experienced some type of eye trauma? If so, your optometrist may recommend you undergo a dilated eye exam. Here’s what you should know about this diagnostic tool.
What it’s for
The purpose of this test is to give your optometrist a better view of your retina, which is a thin layer of tissue that lines the back of your eyes. A dilated eye exam is used to help prevent vision loss by detecting eye conditions such as a torn or detached retina.
What to expect
It usually takes four to six hours for the medication to wear off. In the meantime, your eyes will be extremely sensitive to light and you may experience blurry vision. Therefore, you should wear sunglasses and avoid driving after the exam.
What to watch for
Detecting a torn or detached retina early can help prevent vision loss. Common symptoms include:
• The sudden appearance of drifting spots in your vision, called floaters
• Gradually reduced peripheral vision
• Blurry or dim vision
If you experience any of these symptoms, consult your optometrist immediately. There are several treatments available to repair a torn or detached retina, including surgery. The best course of care will depend on the severity of the damage.
Fire prevention tips for smokers
According to the National Fire Protection Association, smoking is a leading cause of residential fires in the United States. If you smoke cigarettes or electronic cigarettes, here are some precautions you should take.
Cigarettes
• Avoid smoking indoors, especially in places where you might fall asleep
• Keep an eye on your lit cigarette at all times and stay away from flammable items
• Use a deep, sturdy ashtray and always keep it on a stable surface
• Douse ashes and butts in water before putting them in the garbage
• Never discard cigarette ashes and butts in vegetation such as potted plants or mulch
E-cigarettes
• Use, charge and store e-cigarettes in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions
• Never leave a charging e-cigarette unattended, and avoid overcharging the battery
• Only use e-cigarette accessories made by the same manufacturer and avoid modified devices
• Always transport your e-cigarette in a protective case to prevent it from sparking against metal objects
Additionally, you should have at least one functional fire alarm and extinguisher in your home at all times.
What you should know about 3D nipple tattoos
If you need a mastectomy to treat your breast cancer, there are various reconstructive techniques that can be used to restore the shape of the removed breast. For many women, nipple restoration is the final step of this process and helps them close a painful chapter of their lives. Here’s what you should know about 3D nipple tattoos.
The procedure
3D tattoos offer a realistic-looking and less invasive alternative to nipple reconstruction surgery. In order for the tattooing to work well, the breast tissue must be healthy and not show any signs of inflammation. As such, you may need to wait up to a year after your mastectomy to get a 3D nipple tattoo.
Using oscillating needles coated with pigment, a tattoo artist or medical esthetician will create an image of a nipple and areola on the reconstructed breast. The size, placement, and color of the tattoo can be customized to give it as natural of an appearance as possible. While this is a permanent solution, the tattoo can fade as the skin regenerates and touch-ups might be necessary.
Alternatively, tattooing can be used to complement nipple reconstruction surgery by adding color and creating an areola around the new nipple.
Understanding zoonotic diseases
As the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19, a zoonotic virus, it’s worth taking a look at how interactions between humans and animals can affect public health.
What are zoonotic diseases?
Zoonotic diseases, also known as zoonoses, are illnesses caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi that can be transmitted between animals and humans. In addition to coronaviruses, the most well-known zoonotic diseases include:
• Rabies
• West Nile virus
• Escherichia coli (E. coli)
How are they transmitted?
Humans interact with animals every day, and the spread of harmful germs between them can occur in a variety of ways. These include:
• Coming in direct contact with an infected animal’s saliva, blood, feces, or urine
• Being stung, scratched, or bitten by an infected animal or insect
• Coming in contact with a contaminated surface and then touching your mouth
• Consuming food or water contaminated with an infected animal’s feces
If you have a pet, make sure your animal is dewormed and up to date on their vaccinations. Additionally, you should regularly check your pet for ticks and wash your hands after handling their feces or cleaning their litter box.
For more information about how to protect yourself and your pet from zoonotic diseases, speak with your veterinarian.
Components of an anti-inflammatory diet
If you have arthritis, you likely suffer from chronic inflammation. While genetics and stress both play a role in the disorder, your diet can also affect your symptoms. In fact, eating certain foods may help reduce inflammation throughout your body. The key components of an anti-inflammatory diet are:
- Antioxidants (fruits, vegetables)
- Plant proteins (nuts, seeds, beans)
- Good fats (olive oil, oily fish)
- Fiber (whole grains)
Additionally, you should limit your consumption of animal protein and salt, and avoid processed food, refined sugar, and saturated fat altogether as these have been shown to worsen inflammation.
In general, if you follow the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and eat a healthy, balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, you should see improvements. For more personalized tips to help manage chronic inflammation, speak with your doctor, pharmacist, or nutritionist.
COVID-19 vaccine could save many lives, despite rampant myths
Most people know by now that Bill Gates is not going to give you money or a free computer if you respond to a Facebook post.
He’s also not going to give you a secret microchip in a COVID-19 vaccine. This is one of the many myths madly circulating about a COVID-19 vaccine that have prompted about a quarter of Americans to say that they would decline a vaccine when it becomes available.
The Gates myth started in March 2020, when a widely shared article announced, incorrectly, “Bill Gates will use microchip implants to fight coronavirus.” Gates actually said in an interview that digital certificates could be used to show who has recovered, who has been tested, and who received the vaccine. According to the BBC, one study, funded by The Gates Foundation, suggested that a special invisible tattoo mark could be used to show who has been vaccinated. Like a smallpox vaccination scar, it would not be tracked and personal information would not be entered into a database.
Even so, Microsoft billionaire does not control public health policy in the U.S.
Another myth in high circulation is that a DNA-based vaccine will genetically modify humans.
According to Mark Lynas, a visiting fellow at Cornell University’s Alliance for Science group, no vaccine can genetically modify human DNA.
In an interview with Reuters, Lynas said that the DNA in DNA vaccines does not integrate into the cell nucleus, so there is no genetic modification. When cells divide, they will only include your natural DNA. But DNA-based vaccines are promising for COVID-19 because DNA sequences could match the required bits of genetic code in the virus.
The number of Americans willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may be as low as 50 percent, according to Science Magazine, the official publication of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Another poll, released in July, suggested that only about a third of Americans say they would be “very likely” to get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, according to USA Today.
Experts say that the threshold for population immunity against COVID-19 may require between 50 and 82 percent of the population to receive a vaccine, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.
A COVID-19 vaccine may be months or years away from availability to the public as researchers race to develop and test viable options. While the public waits for breakthroughs, communications experts advocate that public health officials should start educating the public now to combat misinformation campaigns and promote vaccine acceptance, according to Science Magazine.
Peter Pitts, who oversaw public outreach efforts for the Food and Drug Administration during the George W. Bush administration, expressed his concern that no organized government strategy appears to exist to educate the public about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to USA Today.
According to Science Magazine, medical misinformation regarding COVID-19 and vaccines has proliferated on social media since the start of the pandemic. Damon Centola, a sociologist at the University of Pennsylvania, told the publication that social media posts can mislead people into believing that doing nothing to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus is a safer course of action.
Vaccine skepticism has grown increasingly widespread. In a 2020 study, researchers found that some people may believe vaccines are risky because they overestimate the likelihood of rare adverse side effects, according to Science Daily.
Fat facts: are you eating the right type?
Fats play an essential role in the body, helping with vitamin absorption, providing energy and insulating organs. While they’re an important part of a balanced diet, some fats are unhealthy. This is why, according to the American Heart Association, you should pay close attention to the type of fat you eat.
The good
Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats help regulate cholesterol levels and prevent cardiovascular disease. Sources of these good fats include:
· Cold-water fish such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, and trout
· Nuts such as almonds, cashews, and pecans
· Avocados
· Seeds such as flax, pumpkin, and sunflower
· Omega-3 eggs
If you eat margarine, be sure to opt for the non-hydrogenated variety. Made from vegetable oils, this cholesterol-free margarine is a good source of omega-6 and other unsaturated fats.
The bad
Saturated fats raise levels of bad cholesterol, which increases your risk of heart disease and stroke. Foods that are high in saturated fats include:
· Fatty meats
· Butter
· Whole dairy products
· Lard
· Palm and coconut oil
Additionally, highly processed foods are a major source of saturated fats for many Americans. This includes cookies, French fries and chips, which also tend to contain a lot of salt and sugar.
While it’s important to eat the right types of fat, you should also balance your diet with sufficient fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins. For specific dietary advice, consult a doctor, nutritionist, or dietitian.
