Discord Bolsters Parental Controls, But Stops Short of Time Limits

Responding to Parental Pressure, Discord Offers a Mix of Surveillance and Privacy.

Discord, the popular voice and video social platform boasting approximately 150 million monthly users, has finally answered the call from concerned parents for more oversight. With competitors like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram having already incorporated robust parental controls, Discord is now rolling out its own features to protect its youthful user base. But how far will these controls go, and are they enough?

Discord began its journey into safeguarding minors by blocking pornography sites and monitoring for child predators. The new parental control features take this a step further by enabling parents to monitor the communities their children join, the people they connect with, and the timing of messages they send. However, the company has opted not to include time limits on usage or to disclose the content of messages sent.

The decision to not provide message content monitoring reflects a complicated balancing act for Discord, which states it aims to “give teens agency over their experience.” It’s a concern that echoes through the chat app industry. Most other platforms offering parental oversight also keep messages confidential, acknowledging that the teen years are also a time when the privacy of social interaction is an important developmental milestone.

While Discord takes steps to enhance parental controls, they stop short of limiting the time kids spend on the platform. According to 2021 statistics, teens aged between 13 and 18 spent an average of nearly nine hours a day in front of screens, a dramatic increase from 6.6 hours in 2015.

This growing screen time has raised red flags among childhood development experts and parents alike. Studies have linked excessive screen time to a decline in academic performance in subjects like math and literacy. There are also proven correlations with physical health issues such as obesity.

Competing platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram have already set precedents in this space, offering time limits, among other parental control features. The pressure is on for Discord to catch up, not just to pacify concerned parents but to align with industry norms. Their tardiness in this space may point to a conflict between business interests and user safety.

Discord’s new parental control features mark a significant step in acknowledging the challenges that come with being a key player in teenage digital socialization. However, by stopping short of offering time limits, the company leaves open questions about how far tech companies are willing to go to ensure not just the digital but the holistic well-being of their young users. It reflects an industry-wide struggle to find the right balance between user freedom and responsible oversight.