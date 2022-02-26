Home
Discover a new passion
Do want to sign up for an activity or class? If you don’t know what to choose but are set on trying something new, here’s an overview of activities that may interest you.
Creative arts
Cooking, sewing, painting, taking pictures, writing, sculpting, and other creative activities can help you improve your concentration and develop your self-confidence. These activities allow you to live in the moment and connect with your innermost self.
Team and individual sports
There are many sports you can try. Both team sports, like basketball, hockey, soccer, and volleyball, and individual sports, like skating, cycling, and swimming, are great for letting off steam and staying fit.
Performing arts
Performing arts like singing, dancing, and acting are excellent for fostering openness and a sense of accomplishment. These activities can also help you learn how to manage your stress and deal with the pressure to perform.
To find courses in your area, contact your local municipal office and nearby schools.
5 tips for planning a successful wedding
Did you recently get engaged? Are you planning your wedding? If so, follow these five tips to ensure your big day is a success.
1. Arrange accommodations
If your reception is taking place in the countryside or you have guests attending from out of town, consider making arrangements with nearby hotels. This way you can ensure people attending your wedding will have somewhere to stay.
2. Be prepared for any weather
It’s important to be prepared for any weather on your wedding day, especially if your ceremony or reception will take place outdoors. You should think about what to do if it rains, how to keep your guests warm in the evening, and if there’s a need to ward off bugs.
3. Set and keep a budget
Wedding costs can escalate quickly, so it’s essential to keep an eye on your budget. Consider placing all your important documents and bills in a binder and only using one credit card to pay for your wedding expenses.
4. Determine if kids will be involved
Decide if you want to invite little ones to your wedding. If children are welcome, specify whether they must be under parental supervision or if childcare will be provided.
5. Keep a list of contacts
You must coordinate many different people and services on your big day, including the caterer and DJ. Therefore, it’s a good idea to keep all important phone numbers on hand leading up to and during the wedding.
If you want to make sure you don’t forget anything on your big day, consider working with an experienced wedding planner.
Keep it simple with pre-spring cleaning
There’s no reason to wait until spring to do a top-to-bottom deep clean of your home. Save the stress and energy and start early with smaller tasks that you can accomplish in your spare time. If you tackle the interior of your home before spring really hits, you can give outdoor tasks your entire focus when warmer weather arrives.
Tackle the dust. It’s an easy task to neglect, but a thorough dusting of your whole home can be accomplished fairly quickly. Get all the surfaces and knickknacks, dusty bookshelves, baseboards, door frames, and windows. It’s also a good time to check your air filters to ensure that dust doesn’t quickly pile up again.
Wash all your bedding. Sheets and pillowcases should be washed more frequently, but now is a good time to tackle all of it — blankets, mattress pads, and dust ruffles, if you use them. Pillows, including down, can also go in the washing machine. Warm on the gentle cycle is a good bet, or check the manufacturer’s instructions. If you have foam pillows, though, skip the machine and refer to the label instead.
Clean ceiling fans and vent covers. We’ve all glanced up at the ceiling fan and wanted to scream when we noticed the dust — avoid that feeling and give each fan blade a quick wipe. Remove vent covers, including the bathroom vent fan cover, and wash with dish soap and water.
Deep-clean your appliances. It’s a great time to clean the oven, wipe and disinfect the interior of the fridge, scour the microwave and get the gunk out of the nooks and crannies in your countertop appliances, like mixers and food processors. De-scale your coffee maker with vinegar and cold water and dump the old crumbs out of your toaster.
Purge the closets. If it’s snowing or raining, throw on some music or a good audiobook and settle in to chuck all the clothes that you don’t wear anymore. It’s an annoying chore, but it always feels good to get it done.
Tips for adding a window seat to your home
Do you want to add a window seat to your home? Whether it’s for a breakfast nook, living room, or home library, here are a few tips.
• If you want it to be comfortable, your window seat should be at least 16 inches deep and 32 inches wide. If you want to sit or lie sideways, the seat should be at least 39 inches deep and 48 inches wide. You should also make sure the unit sits flush with the bottom of the window.
• For the ultimate in comfort, the seat cushions should be at least three inches thick. In addition, you may want to consider adding a backrest or placing large pillows or bolster rolls on either side that you can lean up against.
• The windowsill beside the seat should be at least eight inches wide so you have enough room to put down your book and coffee mug or decorate with potted plants and other items.
• If you want to combine style and function, add a few drawers or cubbies underneath the window seat where you can stow away books, toys, board games, and other items.
To make your window seat project come to life, start by getting quotes from several licensed general contractors in your area
When soap was high tech and shampoo was the new thing
There was a time when shampoo was high-tech.
In fact, shampoo is a relatively recent invention — the first commercially available shampoo (really just a liquid soap) was launched in Germany in 1927, and the first true soap-free shampoo followed in 1933. But before that, hair still got dirty, and it still needed to be cleaned.
According to History Things, the ancient Sumerians washed without soap and oiled their hair to enhance the shine. Women would place cones of waxy perfume atop their heads to slowly melt, which gave the hair a pleasing scent and helped disguise body odor. Greeks and Romans rinsed their hair with vinegar and conditioned it with olive oil. Ancient Egyptians sometimes shaved their hair off to avoid lice and relied on wigs instead, which they washed with citrus juices. Egyptians who kept their hair used castor oil to moisturize and protect it in the hot, dry climate, according to Project Archaeology.
According to History Extra, medieval physicians believed that hair was a waste product and required frequent washing, at least once every three weeks, in order to open the pores in the head and release harmful vapors. People used water mixed with ash and herbs to promote shine and give hair a pleasant scent. Daily combing with fragrant powders was also encouraged.
By the early 16th century, an early form of shampoo was in use in India, according to Beauty Heaven, and consisted of a mixture of soapberry pulp (which contains a mild detergent), herbs, and hibiscus flowers that left the hair and scalp clean and fragrant. When British colonial traders arrived, they adopted the Indian shampoo routine themselves and introduced it to Europe upon their return. Cleaning the hair using soap or other foaming agents (such as egg whites) eventually caught on, and by the early 20th century, the New York Times encouraged shampooing every two to six weeks.
So the next time you step into the shower and lather up, just think: You could be stuck with just a bowl of water and a handful of ashes.
Financial tips for new parents
If you recently welcomed a new member to your family, you may be feeling some degree of financial stress. To avoid money woes, now and in the future, make sure to do the following.
• Have an emergency fund. Ideally, your emergency fund should contain at least three months’ worth of living expenses. This will ensure you can provide for your family in the event you fall ill, get into an accident, or lose your job.
• Review your budget. In some cases, you may need to make changes to your budget (for example, if one partner is no longer earning an income). Therefore, it’s a good idea to reassess your cash inflow versus outflow and make any necessary adjustments.
• Start saving now. If possible, start putting aside money for your child’s education right away. Compare different contribution plans so you can choose the one that offers the most benefits.
• Focus on cutting costs. There are many ways to save on the items you need for your baby. For example, it may be more cost-effective to purchase reusable diapers than disposable ones. In addition, you might want to purchase big-ticket items like the stroller and crib second-hand.
For more personalized advice, consult a financial expert in your region.
3 reasons to install a skylight
A skylight can be an excellent addition to almost any home. Here are three reasons you may want to install this type of window.
1. To allow natural light in
A skylight can brighten up a space and make it feel more inviting. This is particularly true during the winter months when there are fewer hours of sunlight. In fact, natural light is a mood booster that can help you feel calm and focused.
2. To save on your energy bills
When installed in high-traffic areas, such as the kitchen or living room, a skylight can help minimize your electricity bill by reducing the need to rely on artificial lighting. Additionally, the natural heat from the sun can help warm your home during the winter so your furnace doesn’t have to work as hard.
3. To beautify your living space
Skylights are stylish and can make your home more attractive. Plus, if you plan to sell your home, natural light is a key selling point for potential buyers.
To install a skylight, make sure you work with a qualified contractor. Only a professional has the experience needed to ensure this job is done right.
