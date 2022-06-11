Discover Korean hot dogs: tokkebi

Looking to try a new culinary trend? Tokkebi, or Korean hot dogs, have gained popularity around the world. Here’s a look at this popular East Asian street food.

What’s tokkebi?

Tokkebi is a Seoul-style fast-food dish. It’s essentially a battered, deep-fried sausage on a stick and comes in both savory and sweet varieties. You can make tokkebi vegetarian by replacing the sausage with cheese, tofu, or Korean rice cake. Unlike the breading on a classic corn dog that’s made of wheat flour and cornmeal, this delicacy uses rice flour, which gives it its signature crunch.

Korean hot dogs are extremely customizable. Along with a wide choice of fillings, the coating can include tasty additions like small pieces of fried potato or crispy ramen noodles. To top off this treat, choose from an array of sweet and spicy sauces. Dessert versions provide even more flavor possibilities.

Visit a local Korean restaurant to try tokkebi or pick up a few ingredients from the Asian food aisle of your local grocery to make tasty Korean hot dogs at home.