Discover solutions for teeth clenching and grinding at free seminar with Dr. Zunka

Have you noticed yourself clenching and grinding your teeth more often lately? You’re not alone. The incidence of teeth clenching and grinding has skyrocketed by a staggering 400% since March 2020, according to recent data. To shed light on this concerning trend and offer practical solutions, Dr. Craig Zunka, a renowned dental expert, will be hosting a free seminar discussing the latest information on tooth clenching and grinding.

Taking place on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 6:30 pm, the seminar will be held at Samuel’s Public Library located at 330 E. Criser Road in Front Royal. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the causes of teeth clenching and grinding, as well as discover effective strategies to alleviate this condition.

Dr. Zunka, a Diplomat of the American Board of Homeopathy in Dentistry, is a distinguished dental practitioner with extensive expertise in holistic dental care. As a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry and the Academy of Stress and Chronic Disease, he brings a comprehensive approach to addressing dental issues. His knowledge extends to cranial osteopathy, dental esthetics, and the impact of stress and anxiety on oral health.

During the seminar, Dr. Zunka will delve into various factors contributing to teeth clenching and grinding. It will be revealed that calcium deficiency can play a role, making it essential to maintain adequate calcium levels for optimal oral health. Additionally, tooth clenching and grinding can serve as potential symptom of Lyme disease, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive medical assessments. Inactivity and sedentary lifestyles have also been associated with increased instances of clenching and grinding. Furthermore, the profound influence of stress and anxiety as significant contributing factors will be highlighted.

In addition to providing valuable insights, Dr. Zunka’s seminar aims to equip attendees with actionable steps to mitigate teeth clenching and grinding. By understanding the underlying causes, individuals can implement effective measures to alleviate this condition and preserve their oral health.

To make the evening even more rewarding, the first 20 attendees will receive complimentary gift bags filled with oral health essentials. This gesture demonstrates Dr. Zunka’s commitment to supporting the community’s oral well-being.

For further information about the seminar or to reserve your spot, please contact Dr. Zunka’s office at (540)-635-3610. Additional details can be found on Dr. Zunka’s website at www.craigzunkadds.com or by visiting their Facebook page.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and take proactive steps toward addressing tooth clenching and grinding. Join Dr. Craig Zunka at Samuel’s Public Library on June 22nd and embark on your journey to improved oral health.

Contact: Dr. Craig Zunka’s Office Phone: (540)-635-3610 Website: www.craigzunkadds.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/craigzunkadds