Discover speed skating

Are you looking for an activity for yourself or your child that combines balance, dexterity, and competitive racing? If so, speed skating might be a sport to try. Here’s an overview of how to get started.

Minimum age

There’s no minimum age for learning how to speed skate. In fact, some skating clubs offer introductory classes for children as young as four or five. These classes teach specific techniques so kids can excel at speed skating when they’re older. Most children start advanced speed skating training at the age of eight or nine.

Required skills

Some skating clubs periodically organize introductory speed skating classes so you can get a feel for the sport. If you’re interested, you can have your skating skills evaluated and be placed in an appropriate class.

In some instances, however, you may be required to prove that you have a good grasp of the following:

• Standing on skates

• Skating backward

• Stopping and jumping

• Gliding on one skate

• Sprinting 400 meters in a specific time

To improve your skills on the ice, keep an eye out for speed skating classes in your area.