Mature Living

Discover the benefits of video games for seniors

Published

3 hours ago

on

Video games provide entertainment and various genres to engage people of all interests. Did you know that they also hold potential benefits for seniors?

Improved cognitive function
Recent studies from Montreal focused on the effects of video games on the aging brain. Using MRIs before the study and again at the end, researchers established that doing puzzles or playing games of logic positively affected the hippocampus, the region of the brain associated with memory.

Of the three groups in the study, one group played 3-D video games, one did no particular activity, and one took piano lessons, a different type of learning. The subjects who played video games saw their hippocampus increase in volume more than the other two groups. This benefit may transfer to other areas of life where tasks require similar cognitive effort.

Mental and physical benefits
Depending on the type of game, the benefits can vary. Playing video games improved fine motor skills and shortened reaction times. Beyond memory and cognitive function, certain games improved attention spans, critical thought, and emotional health while simultaneously increasing the ability to do multiple tasks. Other observations included increased physical activity, which has its own benefits.

Visit a gaming or electronics store in your area to start building your video game library.

Related Topics:

Mature Living

Aging: 4 activities to do this fall

Published

1 week ago

on

October 9, 2022

By

With its vibrant leaves and fresh air, autumn offers numerous activity options. Here are four you may enjoy.

1. Create a garden
For beautiful spring blooms, certain plants like daffodils and tulips must be planted in the fall. If you don’t have any outdoor garden space, use pots instead.

2. Go walking
Take a stroll in your area or on a trail in the woods. Breathe in the refreshing air and admire the flora and fauna in your natural surroundings. Make it more festive by combining your walk with apple or gourd picking.

3. Develop your crafty side
Cloudy and dreary days are perfect for crafty activities like knitting or sewing. Make something new for yourself or take extra pleasure in making a gift for a loved one.

4. Take a class
Register for an online or in-person course to learn a new skill, such as cooking, computers, or a second language. Many options are available free of charge or at a reduced rate for seniors.

Do you need more ideas? Check out what your local community has in store for the coming season.

Continue Reading

Mature Living

4 reasons to improve the quality of life for seniors

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

The United Nations has designated October 1, 2022, as the International Day of Older Persons, an occasion to remember older people's contributions to society and take action to improve their quality of life. Here are four excellent reasons to make this a priority throughout the year.

1. The number of older people continues to rise. The main reason for this is increasing life expectancy. The critical place they occupy in society must not be overlooked.

2. Each person, provided their health allows, will one day become a senior. Any improvements made today will benefit future generations.

3. Older adults are active and engaged in their communities. They bring a wealth of experience and mentoring to the workplace. In family life, their contribution to child and infant care is invaluable.

4. Improving the quality of life for seniors has implications for all aspects of society. It can lead to better transportation accessibility, improved security in public spaces, and technological advances.

Learn more about your area’s different activities and initiatives to improve seniors’ quality of life and what steps you can take.

Continue Reading

Mature Living

What's a continuing care retirement community?

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 25, 2022

By

Are you considering visiting a seniors' residence or retirement home in anticipation of a move for yourself or your loved ones? Have you considered a continuing care retirement community? Here's what you need to know.

The concept
Continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) are characterized by an ability to adapt from independent living and assisted living to memory care and nursing home services. It allows the residents to age in place, with supports varying according to their shifting levels of mobility and autonomy. Depending on the establishment, the accessibility options may be in a single building or in a complex.

The advantages
CCRCs provide residents with plenty of flexibility and allow for adaptive support to meet them wherever they are on life’s journey. It ensures long-term care by enabling occupants to stay in the same facility despite declining health and abilities. In conventional senior care, residents must change institutions as they lose their autonomy, further complicating their condition. The consistency provided by CCRCs minimizes this disruption.

Talk to a seniors’ residential consultant to find a suitable retirement home in your area.

Continue Reading

Mature Living

Enjoy the great outdoors with reduced mobility

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 24, 2022

By

Are you in good health but reliant on a wheelchair or walker? Whatever your mobility limitations, you can still spend time enjoying the pleasures of nature. With some research, you can find an outdoor destination adapted to diverse users, including seniors with limited mobility.

Accessibility
Many parks and public nature areas provide access ramps, safe walkways, accessible toilets, and automatic gates and doors. But that’s not all. Some places designed for nature lovers offer specially designed equipment to enable people with limited mobility to enjoy a unique experience despite their condition.

Before setting out, you may be able to borrow or rent an adapted wheelchair or a modified bicycle to travel on uneven or snow-covered paths. You can go along with a friend on their walk or run, take a stroll on the beach or take a bike ride together.

Do you have an active friend who likes to break with routine? Suggest an outing together and make new memories.

There are numerous online resources for people with mobility issues to find accessible nature trails. For details on accessible trails across the U.S., accessiblenature.info has helpful icons indicating whether a route is wheelchair accessible, easy for elderly hikers, or suitable for people with visual impairments. Visit disabledhikers.com for resources for people with limited mobility and their able-bodied hiking companions.

Continue Reading

Mature Living

Is 70 the happiest age?

Published

4 weeks ago

on

September 17, 2022

By

According to research, it seems the age most people are happiest is 70. Does that surprise you? Here's why this period of life is sometimes called the Age of Happiness.

Factors in your favor
Why do people at this age tend to say they’ve never felt better despite losing their youthful energy? The reasons may vary, but the following factors are consistent:

• They let go of the pressure to perform or please others at any price
• They lose job-related stressors
• They have more time to do activities they truly love
• They realize that time is finite and make the most of every moment
• They have more life experience that gives them a profound sense of wisdom

In a nutshell, seventy-somethings have nothing left to prove, have fewer work-related worries, and are relieved of childcare responsibilities. They have free time to do whatever makes them happy, like volunteering, gardening, reading, traveling, learning, or socializing.

Indeed, various factors can detract from this rosy picture, such as health issues, loneliness, or financial difficulties. Therefore, don’t wait until your 70th birthday to start caring for your health and cultivating friendships. Also, talk to a financial advisor for help creating a retirement nest egg.

 

Continue Reading

Mature Living

Alcohol consumption as a senior: 3 risk factors

Published

1 month ago

on

September 4, 2022

By

Have loved ones or medical professionals expressed concerns about your drinking? It's important to know that age-specific issues may contribute to an unhealthy relationship with alcohol, leading to mental and physical problems. Whether you drink alcohol regularly or occasionally, your health demands you examine your habits.

Risk factors
Certain events later in life can trigger excessive alcohol consumption, such as:

1. Retirement. Some older people dedicate a significant portion of their lives to their work and view retirement as a series of losses. They may not know how to use or value their free time. Alcohol can become a way to compensate for losing their professional life.

2. Loneliness. Older people who no longer have children in their care, have lost their life partner, or don’t have a large social circle are at increased risk of drinking alone and becoming alcohol dependent.

3. Health problems. Getting sick, losing mobility, or experiencing chronic pain can make an older person preoccupied with declining health. They may resort to alcohol consumption to numb the sadness they feel at losing their abilities.

Do you recognize yourself in any of these descriptions? If you need help managing your drinking, don’t hesitate to talk to a healthcare professional. They can advise you and direct you to appropriate resources.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, about 20 percent of adults aged 60 to 64 and 11 percent of those over 65 engage in binge drinking. In addition to risk factors related to health problems and interactions with medications, older adults are vulnerable to increased alcohol intolerance and, therefore, at a higher risk of drinking-related injuries.

Continue Reading

 

King Cartoons

