Discover the different ways to golf

Playing golf is a fun way to spend time outdoors with friends and family members. However, there’s more than one version of this sport that can be enjoyed. Here are some of the different ways golf can be played.

Golf

Traditional golf has been played since the 15th century, and you don’t have to be a professional athlete to enjoy it. If you’re looking for an activity that will challenge your mind and stretch your legs, golf is a great option.

Mini golf

Playing mini golf is a fun and quirky way to improve your putting skills. Mini golf courses come in all shapes and sizes and can be located both indoors and outdoors. No matter what your age or skill level, you’re sure to have a blast.

Disc golf

If you’re a fan of playing Frisbee, you’ll probably enjoy disc golf. It’s played much like traditional golf, but instead of hitting a ball into a hole, you throw a disc into a raised basket. The goal is to get the disc into the basket in as few throws as possible, which is easier said than done.

Footgolf

Footgolf is a sport that combines aspects of soccer and golf. The objective of the game is to kick a soccer ball into a 21-inch diameter hole in as few turns as possible. The average game lasts about two hours and is sure to get your blood pumping.

Regardless of your age or athletic ability, there’s a golf game that’s right for you. So, grab your clubs, discs, or soccer balls and get moving.