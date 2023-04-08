Discover the Power of Giving Back: Join the exciting 2nd Annual Volunteer Fair on May 6, 2023

Join noted author and historian Sarah Bierle on May 6 in an exploration and examine of the days leading up to the Battle of New Market. Sarah Kay Bierle is the managing editor at Emerging Civil War and works in the Education Department at American Battlefield Trust. Ms. Bierle is the author of Call Out The Cadets: The Battle of New Market.

Sarah will lead a walking discussion on how and why the Union and Confederate forces arrived at the village of New Market and the battle that ensued on May 15, 1864; how the battle fit into the grand strategy of the Spring of 1864; and what happened at New Market on May 13 and 14 as a prelude to the more famous parts of the fight?

Sarah explains the setting in Call out the Cadets… In the spring of 1864, Union Maj. Gen. Franz Sigel prepared to lead a new invasion force into the Valley, operating on the far right flank of Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s Overland Campaign. Breckinridge scrambled to organize the Confederate defense. When the opposing brigades clashed near the small crossroads town of New Market on May 15, I864, new legends of courage were born. Local civilians witnessed the combat unfold in their streets, churchyards, and fields and aided the fallen. The young cadets rushed into the battle when ordered–an opportunity for an hour of glory and tragedy. A Union soldier saved the national colors and a comrade, later receiving a Medal of Honor.

The battle of New Market, though a smaller conflict in the grand scheme of that blood-soaked spring, came at a crucial moment in the Union’s offensive movements that spring and also became the last major Confederate victory in the Shenandoah Valley. The results in the muddy fields reverberated across the North and South, altering campaign plans–as well as the lives of those who witnessed or fought. Some never left the fields alive; others retreated with excuses or shame. Some survived, haunted or glorified by their deeds.

New Market shined for its accounts of youth in battle, immigrant generals, and a desperate, muddy fight. Youth and veterans, generals and privates, farmers and teachers-all were called into the conflict or its aftermath of the battle, an event that changed a community, a military institute, and the very fate of the Shenandoah Valley.

Plan to walk about 1 mile over uneven ground and a few significant slopes during the tour which will last about 90 minutes. Wear comfortable clothing, sunscreen, and walking shoes. Bring a camp chair, if you like. Participants will receive a complimentary bottle of water and light refreshments.

Time : 2:30pm – 4:00pm

: 2:30pm – 4:00pm Cost: $20.00 per person

This event is limited to 30 participants. Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, call 866-515-1864, or email nmbshp@vmi.edu.