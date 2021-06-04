Discover what your new neighborhood has to offer

Since most prospective homebuyers start their search online, it’s vital that your property is listed with beautiful, high-quality images. In addition to hiring a professional who specializes in real estate photography, here’s what you can do to make sure your home looks its best.

Front yard

Remove cars, garbage cans, bikes, and other items from the driveway. Use the garage for storage as needed. You should also mow the lawn and freshen up the landscaping.

Kitchen

Clear the countertops of all clutter including knife blocks, soap dispensers, and paper towel holders. Leave out no more than one small appliance. Hide the garbage can in a closet and take everything off the fridge.

Bathrooms

Close the toilet seat cover, put out fresh towels, and remove mats to show off the floor. Install a neutral shower curtain. Clear the countertop, bathtub, and shower of all personal items including soap, toothbrushes, and shampoo bottles.

Living spaces

Clear all surfaces of everything but decorative pieces. Hide or replace personal photos with landscape shots. Wash windows and open the blinds and curtains. Check for burned-out bulbs, and make sure all your lighting is the same temperature.

Bedrooms

Make the beds and neatly arrange throw pillows or blankets. Remove all clutter from the nightstands and dressers. If you have walk-in closets you want to feature, make sure they’re presentable.

Backyard

Vacuum the pool, clean the barbecue, and neatly arrange the patio furniture. Trim shrubs, rake leaves, and consider adding fresh flowers to your garden. Make sure all toys and tools are out of sight.

By following these tips, your photos are sure to make a good first impression. If you want to maximize your home’s appeal to potential buyers, consider having it staged by a professional before the photoshoot.

A note for pet owners

Make arrangements, so your pets aren’t around during the shoot. This will make it easier for the photographer to work. Store bedding, toys, and other supplies out of view. Pick up droppings in the backyard as needed.