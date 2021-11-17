Distracted driving and the use of electronic devices

There are many ways for drivers to become distracted. However, using a handheld electronic device is probably the most common. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans are severely injured or killed in collisions involving a distracted driver. To protect yourself and other motorists, it’s important to respect the rules of the road.

Distracted driving laws

Many states have enacted laws to help prevent distracted driving. Common regulations include the banning of texting while driving and limiting the use of hands-free devices by young and newly licensed drivers.

If you’re convicted of distracted driving, you could face hefty fines, higher insurance premiums, or a suspension of your driving privileges.

Permitted devices

It’s permissible for fully licensed drivers to use hands-free devices such as Bluetooth headsets. In addition, provided they’re securely mounted to your vehicle’s dashboard or windshield, GPS display screens are also allowed. It’s likewise acceptable to view screens that display information related to the status of your vehicle.

However, it’s important to remember that even though hands-free devices are legal, they’re not entirely safe. There are risks involved any time a driver isn’t fully concentrated on the road.

More often than not, distracted driving collisions are preventable. The next time you get behind the wheel, think twice before you try to multitask.