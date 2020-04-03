Distracted driving by the numbers

Distracted driving remains a serious issue. While fatalities caused by inattention at the wheel are down, there’s more to do in order to ensure America’s roads are safe. Here are some numbers about distracted driving.

3: the number of seconds within which 80 percent of accidents occur.

9: the estimated number of people who die every day because of a crash caused by distracted driving.

20: the percentage of teens who admit to having long, multi-message text conversations while driving. Ten percent of parents report that they do the same.

27: the number of seconds you’re still distracted after using a hands-free device. Switching between tasks is demanding and increases your risk of crashing.

43: the number of states that have enacted a ban on texting and driving for all drivers, along with the District of Columbia.

55: the percentage of teens who think they can manage texting while driving. Only one out of five teens believe using a phone behind the wheel impacts their driving performance.

90: The percentage of road accidents that could have been prevented.

94: the percentage of teens who recognize that texting while driving is dangerous. Thirty-five percent of them admit to doing it regardless.

2,841: the number of people killed in motor vehicle accidents caused by distracted driving in 2018.

21,000: the approximate number of accidents caused by cellphone use in 2018.