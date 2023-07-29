Connect with us

Dive Into a Dreamy Summer Dessert With Our Semifreddo with Raspberries and Pistachios!

7 hours ago

Looking for a refreshing summer dessert that’ll blow your mind? Get ready to dazzle your guests with this fruity Italian recipe.

Servings: 6 to 8

Ingredients

• 14 ounces frozen raspberries, thawed
• 12 ounces heavy whipping cream
• 3 eggs, separated
• 1/2 cup white sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 cup pistachios, coarsely chopped
• 1 cup whole pistachios for garnish
• 7 ounces fresh raspberries for garnish
• 1 tablespoon icing sugar for garnish
• A few mint leaves for garnish

Directions
1. Place a standard-size loaf pan in the freezer.
2. In a large bowl, whip the cream until it forms soft peaks using a mixer or whisk.
3. In another bowl, whisk the egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla until pale yellow and smooth.
4. In another bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form.
5. Pour and gently mix the egg yolk mixture and the whipped egg whites into the large bowl containing the whipped cream.
6. Remove the loaf pan from the freezer and pour in the mixture.
7. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight.
8. Remove from the freezer 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
9. Spread the thawed raspberries over the mixture. Cover the thawed raspberries with the chopped pistachios. Carefully invert onto a serving plate. Garnish the top with whole pistachios, fresh raspberries, icing sugar, and a few mint leaves and serve.

1 week ago

This summer is sure to be a blast if you serve your guests a big, ice-cold pitcher of this delicious sangria.

Servings: 6 to 8

Ingredients

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice
• 1.5 ounces brandy (optional)
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1.5 ounces orange liqueur
• 25-ounce bottle of dry rosé wine
• 1 lemon, thinly sliced
• 1 pound of strawberries, sliced
• 7 ounces raspberries
• 8.5 ounces sparkling water

Directions
1. Pour the lemon juice, brandy, sugar, and orange liqueur into a large jug. Stir well to dissolve the sugar completely.
2. Add the rosé, lemon and strawberry slices, and raspberries. Place the pitcher in the refrigerator.
3. When ready to serve, pour the sangria into glasses and add a splash of sparkling water to each.

2 weeks ago

Do you have a barbecue or casual dinner coming up? Here’s a colorful, easy-to-prepare recipe that’s sure to please your guests.

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 2 cups corn kernels
• 1 large tomato, seeded and diced
• 1 red onion, chopped
• 1 red pepper, diced
• 1 avocado, peeled and diced
• 2 tablespoons parsley or cilantro, chopped
• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions
1. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lime juice, honey, and paprika.
2. In a large bowl, toss together the corn, tomato, onion, red pepper, avocado, and parsley.
3. Pour the oil mixture over the vegetables and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

What type of corn is best?

Grilled and lightly boiled corn are fine, as is frozen corn cooked according to the package instructions. Canned corn isn’t recommended because it lacks crunch and is high in sodium.

 

2 weeks ago

As the weather warms up, family picnics become a popular way to enjoy meals in the great outdoors. To ensure these events are not only fun but also safe, understanding proper food handling practices is crucial. Here are some tips from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on keeping your food bacteria-free.

Poultry: As per statistics, more than 60 percent of raw poultry in the U.S. is a carrier of bacteria such as campylobacter and salmonella. A surefire way to eliminate these is thorough cooking until the poultry juices run clear and there is no pink flesh.

Stews, Soups, and Gravies: Rich in meat, poultry, or juices, these food items can be breeding grounds for several harmful bacteria. To reduce the risk, store these foods in small containers in the refrigerator to cool them faster. Always reheat to boiling temperatures.

Ground Beef: E. coli, a potentially harmful bacterium, can linger on the surface of beef. While cooking steak can effectively kill this bacteria, ground meat presents a different challenge as the surface gets mixed into the patty. Thorough cooking of ground meat is thus crucial to eliminate E. coli.

Deli Meats: For deli meats, the ideal storage temperature is just above freezing. To prevent growth of Listeria bacteria, consume or freeze deli meats within five days of purchase.

Leftovers: As a rule of thumb, any leftovers unrefrigerated for two hours should be discarded. Always reheat leftovers to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or more to ensure food safety.

Potato Salad: To prevent bacterial growth, cool down potatoes before making the salad, and maintain the salad’s temperature at about 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Any potato salad left unrefrigerated for four hours or longer should be discarded.

Planning a family picnic needn’t be a food safety minefield. With these practical tips, you can enjoy your outdoor feast while ensuring that your family stays safe from foodborne illnesses. Remember, the key is in handling and storing food correctly, and when in doubt, it’s always safer to discard than to risk consuming unsafe food.

3 weeks ago

Craving a deliciously spicy summer meal? No one can resist these grilled meat skewers.

Servings: 4

Ingredients

• 4 cloves of garlic
• 1/2 cup parsley, chopped
• 1 small sweet onion, chopped
• 1/4 cup mint, chopped
• 1 pound lean ground lamb or beef
• 1 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 lemon, cut into quarters
• 1 red onion, sliced
• Pita or naan bread
• Hot sauce

Directions
1. Set aside a few parsley leaves for garnish. In a food processor or blender, coarsely puree the garlic, parsley, onion, and mint.
2. Transfer to a large bowl and add the meat, coriander, cumin, and ginger. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Using your hands, knead the mixture until you reach a smooth consistency.
4. Form about 18 to 20 balls slightly larger than a golf ball. Place the meatballs on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Flatten slightly and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to overnight.
5. Thread the meatballs onto skewers. Ideally, use metal ones for cooking and small wooden ones for serving. Cook on a hot grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Make sure the meat is cooked through without drying out.
6. Garnish with parsley and serve with lemon wedges, sliced red onion, pita or naan bread, and hot sauce.

If you don’t have a barbecue, koftas are just as tasty cooked in a cast iron pan.

4 weeks ago

That potato salad at the Fourth of July picnic might be better for you than you think. Research indicates that cold potatoes can be helpful for weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, and improve insulin sensitivity. That’s because cold potatoes contain “resistant starch,” according to the American Dietetic Association.

Many carbohydrates, such as sugar and most starches found in hot potatoes, are rapidly digested and absorbed through the small intestine. Resistant starch, on the other hand, travels undigested from the stomach to the small intestine and acts as a soluble fiber. It works like the starches found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

The following recipe is great for an Independence Day picnic in that it contains a little red, a little white, and a little blue … with the kick of a firecracker added for good measure.
Besides containing resistant starch in its cold potatoes, it has additional fiber in the horseradish.
Independence Day Potato Salad
Ingredients
2 cups boiled red potatoes with the skin left on
2 cups of boiled small white potatoes with the skin left on
2 hard-boiled eggs cut into small pieces
1 tablespoon celery seed
1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles
3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
1/2 cup natural yogurt
1 tablespoon sugar
5 tablespoons horseradish
6 tablespoons chipotle mustard
1 tablespoon of white vinegar
1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1/2 teaspoon of salt
1/2 cup chives or bacon bits for garnish.
Mix together and enjoy.
1 month ago

The heat of summer and all its pleasant activities often put you in the mood for refreshing desserts. Want to try your hand at making some delicious homemade desserts to help you survive the hot weather? Here are some ideas to inspire you.

Ice cream sundaes
Use local or exotic fruits to create fresh ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt. Mango, raspberries, lemon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and blueberries are great options. You can also opt for classic flavors, such as chocolate and vanilla, or get creative by using edible flowers and fragrant herbs like lavender and mint. Top it all off with granola, chocolate shavings, nuts, fruit coulis, caramel sauce, or maple syrup.

Fruity delights
Let your imagination run wild, and have fun concocting fruity pies that pair perfectly with a dollop of ice cream. Layer jam, custard, whipped cream, and chopped fruit on a delicious, sweet pastry. Mousse cakes, pavlovas, and panna cottas are other tasty options you can make with the fruit of your choice.

Unique treats
Enjoy ice cream in a new way by making a bite-sized Japanese dessert called mochi or assembling a cake roll. You could also make oversized ice cream sandwiches by placing your favorite flavor of ice cream between two giant chocolate chip cookies. When it comes to dessert drinks, slushies, and milkshakes are also irresistible options.

Many restaurants, snack bars, and creameries offer a wide variety of frozen and refreshing desserts. Indulge your appetite this summer!

