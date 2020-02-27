DIY or don’t: tips for your next home renovation

While a number of home projects can be completed by the average DIYer, others should be left to the professionals. When deciding whether you should do it yourself or delegate, ask yourself these questions:

Do I have the skills?

If you can’t confidently say that you know what you’re doing, hire a professional.

Do I have the tools?

If the job requires special gear, think twice. Purchasing equipment is expensive and certain power tools and machines may not be easy to use for a novice.

Do I have the time?

You may be capable of completing the renovation, but if it takes too much of your personal time, it may not be worth it.

In general, cosmetic upgrades can be successfully completed by those without much experience. However, any renovation that involves plumbing, electrical work or the structure of your home, should be left to the professionals.