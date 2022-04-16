Local News
DL Farmer’s Community Market doubles vendors on second opening day
The DL Farmer’s Community Market opened on April 2nd at the Dynamic Life Church at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal.
April 16th marks the second time the market has opened, with plans to open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday Each Month – April thru November, from 8 am to 4 pm (The month of May, events will be held on the 1st and 4th Saturday due to a previously scheduled event at the venue.)
The market will benefit our community by providing a place to meet and provide support for local farmers and crafters. Buy local and fresh, made by people you know, or will soon get to know.
To sign up as a vendor of the DL Community Market, apply today at www.dlcommunitymarket.com/vendors.
Our publisher, Mike McCool (along with grandson Connor Clark) was back to check on the veteran vendors and to welcome the first-timers. On opening day there were only three vendors, but on the second there were seven. Many local farmers are busy getting the growing season ready and will be out later in May.
The first three vendors visited were Happy Creek Cheeses, Runway Farms, and Moon Gap Acres.
The next four vendors include Pure Puppy Bakery, DH Farms, Gracie’s Candy, Catering & Gifts, and The Farm at Clover Hill.
Local News
Mountain View Music keeps its promise
When Mountain View Music planned its free concert to raise money to set up a scholarship fund, it assumed that all the proceeds would go to that purpose. “But then war broke out in Ukraine, so we pivoted,” said Karena Tapsak, co-founder and teacher. In the announcements for the silent auction and concert on April 2, the music school promised to share whatever they raised with Ukraine.
The concert was a success: it reached the goal of what Mountain View sought. Those funds will be used for need-based scholarships for music lessons in the fall, and to support the Shenandoah Valley Home School Choir.
And last week, Mountain View Music kept its word, and donated $1,000 to Saints Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal, which is sending 100% of the money to Caritas International. Caritas is a confederation of relief and development organizations working in country all over the world. Two Caritas workers were killed in the recent shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Mountain View Music has a full program of summer music appreciation courses for children; check out their Facebook page. The Shenandoah Valley Homeschool Choir is giving a performance on May 7 at 2 pm at the New Hope Bible Church – all are welcome to attend.
Local News
Sting operation nets charges for local businesses that sold alcohol and vape products to minors
Citing citizen complaints about sales of alcohol and vape products to minors, Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler’s Office implemented compliance checks on two separate days last month. A press release from Butler states that deputies from the School Resource Division coordinated the plainclothes operations with the aid of a reliable and trusted young adult.
On March 21st and March 23rd, 2022, WCSO Deputies A. Ulibarri, C. Wigington, H. Molina, O. Fuentes, and W. Atwood, led by Sergeant C. Burke conducted compliance checks at 12 local businesses. Of those 12, the release states, only three passed, properly checking the customer’s state identification and disallowing the sale. The release states that “those businesses were thanked for their diligence and proper adherence to the sales of products not approved for our youth.”
The following businesses failed the compliance check on March 21st and sold either alcoholic beverages or THC Vape products to the underage customer; the clerk was issued a summons.
- Linden Seven Eleven (sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor)
- Tobacco Hut Front Royal #2 (sale of Vape product to minor)
- Circle K 6th Street (sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor)
- Liberty Gas 5th Street (sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor)
The following businesses failed the compliance check on March 23rd and sold either alcoholic beverages or THC Vape products to the underage customer; the clerk was issued a summons.
- Tobacco Hut Front Royal #1 (sale of THC Vape to a minor)
- Roy’s Express (sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor)
- BP Gas Station, South Street (sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor)
- Rivermont Grocery Store (sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor)
- 619 Market (sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor)
Sheriff Butler stated in the release, “It is the goal of the Sheriff’s Office to conduct a balanced approach to keeping our children and young people safe through education and enforcement; however, there will be a zero-tolerance approach taken in the event of sales to underage persons.”
According to the release, undercover checks at businesses will continue over the next several months.
The ramifications of allowing such a sale are considerable. Allowing an underage sale is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia, carrying up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
Community Events
National Park Week kicks off Saturday, Old Rag visits require a $1 day-use ticket
As spring gives way to milder temperatures, many folks spend more time on outdoor activities. In Warren County, residents and visitors alike flock to Shenandoah National Park. (SNP) This Saturday, entrance fees to SNP and all 400 national parks, will be waived.
Beginning Saturday, April 16, the presidentially proclaimed National Park Week 2022 kicks off, running through April 24. All national parks in the U.S. will waive entrance fees on Saturday and offer special programs, events and digital experiences throughout the week.
This year’s National Park Week theme is “sPark Connections”. With over 400 national parks and National Park Service programs and partnerships in communities across America, there is something to pique everyone’s interest.
Those planning to hike SNP’s Old Rag Mountain, including hikers on the Saddle, Ridge, and Ridge Access trails, need to obtain an Old Rag day-use ticket in advance, as well as a park entrance pass. Because of severe crowding on the über-popular trail destination, the NPS implemented a pilot project, running from March 1 through November 30 of 2022 that requires hikers to obtain a $1 ticket in advance.
The project is “intended to improve the visitor experience and address public safety concerns, while also better protecting the rare ecological communities found on Old Rag,” a Shenandoah National Park news release stated.
SNP spokesperson Claire Comer said Park management will evaluate the results at the end of the pilot project and use the information to possibly adapt to a permanent system. She said the information gathered from the project will be shared with the public as well.
A recent visitor-use and expectations study showed significant crowding and congestion at Old Rag, especially during certain times of the year. Most visitors participating in the study agreed that limiting visitors would improve their experience and safety, as well as better, protect the ecological communities found on Old Rag.
Hikers must purchase their tickets in advance at www.recreation.gov. Comer stated that tickets will NOT be available at the Old Rag fee station and noted that there is very little cell phone coverage in the area. Tickets may be purchased up to 30 days in advance and are valid for the day of arrival only.
A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day, with 400 released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 released five days in advance. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot.
For more information on Shenandoah National Park or National Park Week 2022, visit National Park Week – NPS Celebrates! (U.S. National Park Service).
Local News
‘War Dogs Garden of Remembrance’ opens at Front Royal’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter
In an April 14 press release from the Humane Society of Warren County, the Memorial Day weekend dedication of a “War Dogs Garden of Remembrance” at the society’s county animal shelter on Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road was announced. The ceremony will compliment, but be separate from other Memorial Day events. As noted below, the dedication of the War Dogs Garden of Remembrance will take place on the Wagner Shelter grounds at noon, Saturday, May 28. Local law enforcement K-9 handlers, those with family connections to war dog service, along with all the county’s dog and animal lovers, are invited to attend.
As noted in the release, local canine lover, advocate, former HSWC Board of Directors President, and Royal Examiner contributing writer Malcolm Barr Sr. was instrumental in establishing the war dog memorial on the shelter grounds. Read the full HSWC release on the “War Dogs Garden of Remembrance” and its dedication below:
After some 10 years saluting the memory of military dogs lost in action in the wars since
World War II, this year the dogs will be recognized in a separate ceremony in a newly-sculptured garden at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter in Front Royal.
As in the past, the Front Royal ceremony will be held on Memorial Day weekend but separate from the annual Monday (May 30) salute to the dead of all wars: Saturday, May 28 at noon is the date set to honor the dogs of war at their own site at the shelter.
Said Malcolm Barr Sr., a past president of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC): “We felt it appropriate for the dogs to have their own memorial particularly since Front Royal was the first town in the country to train dogs for World War II before the U.S. Army took over the responsibility.”
Barr provided the funding for the modest garden which was carved from the shelter grounds last fall to await a life-size German Shepherd statue. The statue marks the spot that ultimately will also be a quiet area for contemplation and rest for dog-loving individuals and others who visit the shelter.
Michael Williams, whose father was a dog handler in the Vietnam War, will conduct the Saturday ceremony and offer the blessing of the dogs of war, past and present, including the more recent introduction of dogs to assist in law enforcement on the home front, including those in Warren County.
HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers explains: “I just love to have such an important memorial to the bravery, companionship and accomplishment of dogs here at the shelter. There is nothing as special as the dedication and love of a dog or cat, and we are so proud have such a beautiful reminder to see every day.”
Veterans have returned from war zones with high praise for the dogs used in increasing numbers on the battlefield and by local law enforcement. Most dogs, once regarded as mere “equipment”, in recent years have been treated as soldiers, with rank usually above their handlers. They retire from battle usually with their handler and funds to help with their veterinary care.
While many dogs, specifically Belgian Malinois or Dutch or German Shepherds, come in from abroad, the U.S. Air Force now trains thousands of potential inductees at its Texas base near San Antonio. Back in May 2010, a small group of military and civilian advocates began raising money and lobbying for the nation’s first dog memorial which in 2012 was placed in the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, NC, near Fort Bragg.
Among individual canine soldiers, which train between 6 and 12 months before going into the field, early recognition was afforded a dog named Remco who charged an insurgent’s hideout in Afghanistan, thus saving many soldiers’ lives. Two years later, in 2011, a Belgian Malinois named Cairo participated in the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden. During Vietnam, our war dogs were so successful in their jobs that, according to author Betty Frankel, bounties of up to $20,000 were placed on them by the North Vietnamese.
Persons interested, particularly those whose family members may have served with dogs during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq wars, or local police officers whose duties involve dogs and wish to take part in the ceremony, please contact the shelter (540-635-4734) or call Malcolm Barr (540-636-7407).
Local News
Humane Society of Warren County president bows out after nine years in office
This week a smiling Ellen Aders retired after serving three consecutive three-year terms as president of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC). She bid goodbye to her HSWC Board of Director colleagues at the HSWC’s annual meeting Tuesday, April 12, where about 40 members and animal shelter staff provided a standing ovation.
Her final report highlighted some $323,454 in fundraising over the past year, including $124,677 from some 50 donors to establish the community’s first spay/neuter clinic in downtown Front Royal.
Aders listed six major fundraisers, thanking all contributors for their support of “Save the Paws Alliance” ($79,877); the animal “banks” on local stores counters ($3,717); grants ($8,500); and $98,807 from fundraising events such as the annual Polar Plunge ($26,861), Yard Sale ($3,107), holiday appeal ($21,000), and the popular Barks and Bags ($16,106) and Tails and Ales ($17,841).
Aders also recognized some 30 corporate sponsors.
A total income of $691,084, including a rise in Warren County contributions, was reported by Board Treasurer Michelle Kosiorek. She said operating expenses for the shelter amounted to $683,447, leaving $7,637 “in the black” while the downtown clinic sustained a small net loss, in its first few months of operation.
Executive Director Meghan Bowers, who with Shelter Manager Kayla Wines, set up the downtown clinic last July, reported 715 surgeries were recorded by the clinic, also 157 rabies vaccinations.
She said 81 needy families received free food for their pets, a total of 7,880 pounds. She praised the shelter volunteers, including 17 foster families who took in 88 cats and three dogs. The shelter’s 103 volunteers contributed 1,220 hours of service.
Among statistical data being reported, there were 643 animals adopted from the shelter during the past year.
As Aders stepped down from the podium for the last time, Sara Bates and Tom Yager stepped up, both elected to the board of directors for the first time. The new board of directors will name its president at its first meeting later this month.
Local News
The Early Act Club at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School received their club t-shirts
On April 7, 2022, The Early Act Club at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School received their club t-shirts. These students have collected trash throughout the school all year to help our custodians, raised over $500.00 to sponsor a veteran and their family for Christmas, rang the bell for the Salvation Army and collected close to one thousand pounds of canned goods for our local food pantries during the holidays!
The E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School Early Act Club is sponsored by The Rotary Club of Warren County, VA.
