DL Farmer’s Community Market opens in Front Royal

The DL Farmer’s Community Market opened on April 2nd at the Dynamic Life Church at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal. The market will be open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday Each Month – April thru November, from 8 am to 4 pm (The month of May, events will be held on the 1st and 4th Saturday due to a previously scheduled event at the venue.)

The market will benefit our community by providing a place to meet and provide support for local farmers and crafters. Buy local and fresh, made by people you know, or will soon get to know.

To sign up as a vendor of the DL Community Market, apply today at www.dlcommunitymarket.com/vendors.

Our publisher, Mike McCool (along with grandson Connor Clark) spoke with several vendors on opening day. First was Cameron and Emily Sewell from Runaway Farms in Star Tannery, Virginia.

They provide organic poultry (non-GMO & soy-free), pastured pork, farm eggs, sourdough loaves, sourdough starter (dry and active), sourdough starter kits, and a few sewed goods.

Next, he spoke with Amy Davidson from The Farm at Clover Hill in Warren County. Amy has a flower farm. It’s located in “historic” Rockland, just north of Front Royal, and focuses on a “no-dig” gardening methodology and provides educational classes for children and adults. The Farm provides primarily cut flowers including hand-tied bouquets and flower arrangements in jars and vases. Limited metal art items, homemade soaps, paintings, notecards, and other locally made items.

And last, he spoke with Happy Creek Cheeses. They have your favorite goat cheeses, local honey, honey sticks, and other handmade items.

Watch and learn about our local farmers.