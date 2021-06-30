Local News
DMV announces new laws of interest to customers effective July 1
A number of bills passed by the 2021 General Assembly and signed by Governor Ralph Northam will be of interest to customers of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The bills take effect July 1.
• Expansion of Voluntary Disability Indicator on Vehicle Registrations
House Bill 1960/Senate Bill 1470, introduced by Delegate Robert Bell and Senator George Barker, allows vehicle owners whose vehicle is regularly occupied by a person who has a communication impairment, such as autism, to voluntarily indicate so on their vehicle registration. Currently, this indicator only applies to vehicle owners who have a disability. This indication on the registration alerts law enforcement officers there may be someone in the vehicle with a communication impairment before approaching a stopped vehicle.
• Removal of Issuance Fees for Active Members and Retirees of the Virginia National Guard
Two separate bills remove the fee for the issuance of a special license plate for retired and active members of the Virginia National Guard. Patroned by Delegate Wendell Walker, House Bill 1796 removes the issuance fee for the retired National Guard license plate for retired members of the Virginia National Guard. House Bill 2261, patroned by Delegate Scott Wyatt, removes the issuance fee for one set of National Guard plates for those currently serving in the Virginia National Guard.
• Special License Plates for Recipients of Military Decorations
House Bill 2069, patroned by Delegate Delores McQuinn, allows persons who are recipients of certain military medals in honor of their service beyond the normal call of duty to obtain special license plates corresponding to their medal from the DMV upon showing proof they are the recipient of such a medal. In addition, the bill establishes a uniform fee structure for the cost of special license plates for recipients of a military decoration based on the order of precedence of such military decoration as determined by the federal Department of Defense or other relevant federal agencies. Unremarried surviving spouses can also obtain these plates upon proof their spouse was a recipient of one of these medals.
• Ducks Unlimited License Plate Becomes Revenue Sharing
Patroned by Senator Richard Stuart, Senate Bill 1229 changes the current Ducks Unlimited license plate to a revenue-sharing special license plate. Currently, holders of this license plate pay a $10 annual fee. This bill increases the annual fee to $25. As a revenue-sharing plate, $15 of the $25 fee will be transferred to Ducks Unlimited, Inc. to support its wetlands and waterfowl habitat programs in Virginia.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Gartersnake
This Snake had a Slim Chance of Recovery
This Eastern Gartersnake is one of over 90 cat attacked patients that have come to us in the past month and our second cat attacked gartersnake in a week. Luckily, it has recovered well from multiple punctures and was recently released!
Cat attack victims make up approximately 20% of our patients in the spring. On average, across multiple wildlife hospitals, less than 25% of cat attacked patients survive which is why we are so glad this gartersnake recovered.
Though the majority of these cat-attacked patients are songbirds and infant cottontails, we get in multiple snakes, lizards, and frogs each year. There are an estimated 258-822 million reptiles, 1.3-4 billion birds, and 6.3-22.3 billion mammals killed by outdoor cats each year in the U.S.
Cats are domestic animals and we are responsible for providing them with appropriate care. This is especially true of owned cats. If you have a pet cat, please keep it safe by keeping it indoors and providing it with safe outdoor time in a catio or on a leash, as seen here, with this wonderful kitty, Neo! (Thanks to Neo’s owners, who allowed us permission to post his photo here!).
Cats are hunters and are only doing what comes naturally to them. However, they are non-native domestic animals that have no place in our ecosystem. Allowing cats to roam is just one of many ways that humans are harming wildlife. Luckily, there are plenty of great resources on this anthropogenic cause of wildlife deaths and helpful information on transitioning your cat to an indoor pet with safe outdoor time!
Safe Solutions for pet cats from American Bird Conservancy
The impact of free-ranging domestic cats on wildlife from Nature Communications
https://www.blueridgewildlifectr.org/
Local News
LFCC holding covid vaccine clinic for students, employees and families July 9
Just in time for the start of a new school year, LFCC is hosting a vaccination clinic at the Middletown Campus next week.
The first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be given Friday, July 9, with the follow-up shot provided four weeks later, Friday, Aug. 6. Second shots will be available July 9 for those who have received their first dose at least 21 days prior and who have brought their vaccination record card with them.
Rotz Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy located at 1338 Amherst Street in Winchester, is providing the vaccines.
Free vaccinations are being offered to LFCC employees and students and their families. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to anyone age 12 and up.
Earlier this year, LFCC and Rotz Pharmacy teamed up to provide more than 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to members of the community. LFCC nursing students checked in those getting vaccinated, administered shots, and then monitored individuals post-vaccine.
“Getting our students and staff safely back on campus is a high priority for us, and these clinics have been instrumental in helping to make that happen,” LFCC Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services Craig Short said. “The vaccination clinics we’ve been having with Rotz Pharmacy embody the LFCC values of teamwork and service to our students and service region. Next week’s clinic is a continuation of those efforts as we come through the other side of the pandemic and a full return to campus this fall.”
To register for the vaccine clinic – you must be available to come both days if you have not yet received the first dose – go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/rph070921-lfcc. If not enough registrations are received, the shots will be administered at Rotz Pharmacy.
Anyone ages 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the pharmacy, between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is necessary.
Local News
Valley Health System welcomes new Vice President
Jennifer A. Coello, MHA, FACHE, joined the Valley Health administrative team on June 28, 2021, as Vice President of Operations and Administrator for Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH); she will serve as Valley Health’s lead executive in Front Royal, Va. She assumes a new position that will evolve as WMH President Floyd Heater transitions to retirement in the coming months.
Coello was selected to lead the WMH team following a national search process. She brings rich healthcare experience including work at a national health quality association, a regional health planning agency, and in the management of hospitals ranging in size from 140 to 758 beds in Virginia, Georgia, and Ohio. Coello most recently served as Administrator for East Ohio Regional Hospital where during her tenure, the hospital grew its clinical service lines, achieved a significant decrease in its overall readmission rate, and attained the 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award by Healthgrades.
A graduate of the University of Virginia, Coello earned a Master of Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is board certified in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and was the recipient of the 2013 ACHE Regent’s Award, which recognizes healthcare executives who have made significant contributions to the advancement of healthcare management. Coello is community-minded, having served on the boards of Chambers of Commerce, Kiwanis, and other local health and arts organizations.
“We were impressed with Jennifer’s healthcare background and her commitment to her community, and selected her based on her skills and fit for our team,” said Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III, Senior Vice President, Acute Care Hospitals, Valley Health. “We welcome her leadership in serving our community by improving health at the new Warren Memorial Hospital. We expect she will inspire the WMH team to excellence in employee and provider engagement, patient experience, and clinical program growth and outcomes, in service to the residents of Front Royal and the surrounding communities.”
Local News
Valley Health System and Front Royal Family Practice partner to enhance patient care
Valley Health System and Front Royal Family Practice have formed a partnership to support the continued growth and accessibility of high-quality medical care in the region.
On June 25, Front Royal Family Practice moved to the new Warren Memorial Hospital campus off Leach Run Parkway and re-opened at its new location this morning. The practice name has changed slightly to reflect its alignment with a team of Valley Health specialty care providers: Front Royal Family Practice and Multispecialty Clinic Valley Health.
The new partnership brings FRFP’s primary care providers together with specialists in cardiology, general surgery, orthopedics, pulmonary medicine, urology, and vascular surgery. The family medicine providers now occupy Level Three of the new medical building adjoining the hospital at 351 Valley Health Way. The specialty care offices will be on Level Two.
“Front Royal Family Practice has cared for generations of area families for more than 40 years and is well-respected in our region,” said Warren Memorial Hospital President Floyd Heater. “This partnership reflects our commitment to working collaboratively with physicians in our community to expand services and improve access to care for patients in Front Royal and Warren County.”
“This partnership builds on our decades-long collaboration with Warren Memorial Hospital and Valley Health,” said Thomas Ball, MD. “We pride ourselves on delivering the best care for our patients, and are excited to work together to accelerate innovation and strengthen coordination of care.”
Front Royal Family Practice includes nine board-certified family medicine physicians, four certified nurse practitioners, and dozens of other staff:
• Tommy Ball, MD
• Jennifer Barron, MD
• Francis X. Dennehy, MD
• Jeffery Groesbeck, DO
• Ellis Johns, MD
• J. William Kerns, MD
• Tamara Spriggs, MD
• Jonathan Winter, MD
• Candace Wise, DO
• Sara Lombardy, CFNP
• Eilene O’Neill, NP-C
• Sharon Rice, CFNP
• Katherine Winter, CFNP
For more information or to make an appointment, call Front Royal Family Practice and Multispecialty Clinic at 540-631-3700.
The Multispecialty Clinic on Level Two includes cardiology, general surgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and vascular surgery. The main number is 540-636-0600.
Local News
Rotary Club of Warren County names Rotarian of the Year
The Rotary Club of Warren County is proud to announce that Debbie Grove is the recipient of this year’s Rotarian of the Year award. A charter member of the Warren County club, Grove is an active member of the Service Committee and has participated in numerous local service projects including, donating food for Blessing Boxes and books for Book Boxes, Tuesday’s Table, Community Shred Day, greeting cards for local nursing home residents, coordinating efforts for specific holidays, and teacher & school staff appreciation project.
She rolled her sleeves up to help in the planting for the Community Garden project (CHEO), Blue Ridge Opportunities projects, and school supplies for E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
Grove received the Rotarian of the Year award from 2020-2021 Club President Melanie Barber at the club’s June 23 meeting.
Originally sponsored by the Rotary Club of Front Royal, the Rotary Club of Warren County was chartered in April 2005. For more information, visit warrencountyrotary.org.
Local News
New law takes effect July 1st: Motorists will be required to change lanes to pass bicyclists
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants residents to be aware of a new law, effective July 1, that requires motorists to change lanes when passing a bicyclist if the lane of travel is not wide enough to accommodate three feet in distance between the motor vehicle and the bicycle.
Current law allows but does not require, a motorist to move into the other lane when passing a bicyclist in order to ensure at least three feet of distance between the bicyclist and the overtaking vehicle. In addition to bicycles, this provision also applies to people riding on an electric personal assistive mobility device, moped, animal, or animal-drawn vehicle.
“This law increases safety for bicyclists by providing more space between them and much larger vehicles when motorists pass on our roadways,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We all share our roads, and we all share the responsibility to look out for each other.”
The new law also removes restrictions on bicyclists riding two abreast. This provision applies to people riding on electric personal assistive mobility devices or motorized skateboards or scooters.
Wind: 9mph WNW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 0
77/57°F
75/59°F