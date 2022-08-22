Local News
DMV launches new seat belt safety campaign dedicated to deterring the ding
Most vehicles are equipped with an annoying little feature.
If you don’t buckle up, they’re going to ding.
And ding.
And ding and ding – until you finally put on your seat belt.
Turns out, studies show that ding is actually what motivates some folks to wear their seat belt when nothing else will do the trick.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched a little fun campaign with that concept – urging the 18% of Virginians who still don’t wear their seat belt to buckle up.
“Vehicles have this feature, and it’s annoying for a reason,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “It dings and dings, willing you to put on your seat belt. And it might just save your life.”
In 2021, 334 people who weren’t wearing their seat belts were killed in crashes in Virginia.
For more highway safety information, visit dmvNOW.com/safety.
Ressie Jeffries Elementary School placed in lockdown
Late in the school day on August 22, 2022, the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School was placed on lockdown while Front Royal Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual that had an altercation in the proximity of Rural King and allegedly displayed a handgun. The white male, wearing grey sweatpants, was last seen running towards Criser Road; out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, Ressie Jeffries Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracking canine (K9) followed the suspect, and the track indicated he had entered Samuel’s Public Library. The library was searched by Law Enforcement, and the suspect was not found to be inside. The canine (K9) then picked up the track, which led out of the area, and away from the school and library. Once the school was secure, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Administration’s efforts to safely release students to their parents.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for their assistance and especially thank the administration and staff at Ressie Jeffries Elementary, along with the parents of the students, for the way they responded and cooperated with authorities.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, and Warren County Fire and Rescue Services recently completed joint training with the Warren County School Senior Leadership, where such a coordinated response was discussed. Major Jeffrey Driskill Sr. described this ongoing collaboration as being very successful and wanted to thank School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger and his staff for emphasizing school safety. Major Driskill also wants to recognize the staff at the Samuels Public Library for their cooperation during this incident. The Samuels Public Library has become very active with the Sheriff’s Office this year. The public should feel comforted that they are also involved with higher-level emergency management planning in conjunction with the Warren County Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC).
Any information about the initial incident involving the alleged suspect should be referred to the Front Royal Police Department at 540 635-2111.
Front Royal Police respond to brandishing incident at Royal Plaza
On August 22, 2022, at approximately 2:07 pm, Front Royal Police Department officers responded to the Royal Plaza Shopping Center, located on South Street, for a report of a white male brandishing a firearm. Witnesses in the area advised that a group of people was attempting to fight when one of the individuals pulled out a light tan gun.
When this incident occurred, an off-duty Front Royal police officer was alerted of the altercation while in Fitness Evolution. The off-duty officer ran in the suspect’s direction but could not locate him. The suspect ran south on the walking trail behind Fitness Evolution and Rural King heading towards E. Criser Road.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer was called to assist in tracking the alleged suspect, while additional calls were made to lock-down Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and Samuels Public Library. The K-9 was able to track the suspect into the wooded area in the Shenandoah
National Park. The suspect is described as being a white male with short brown hair, wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt. The suspect did not have any shoes on.
Anyone with information regarding this case should not hesitate to contact the Front Royal Police Department at (540) 635-2111.
Bank robbery suspect arrested
On 08/18/2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money.
The suspect was wearing a red long sleeved hoodie with a distinct pattern design, gray cargo shorts and black tennis shoes with a white “N” (NewBalance) logo on the sides. He was described as approximately 6′ in height and of average build. The subject left the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash in a large white trash bag and was observed heading south towards the Round Hill Road area. The suspect then entered a gray\charcoal smaller size SUV, possibly a Ford Eco Sport, displaying no state license plates and was last seen westbound on Round Hill Road at a high rate of speed.
On August 21st, an adult male was brought to the Sheriff’s Office after his father determined the son had been involved in the robbery on August 18th. Based on the information provided, Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the family’s home and executed a search warrant where evidence believed to be related to this crime was obtained and secured.
With the evidence collected, including the suspect vehicle, Ethan Smith of Fromans Road in Frederick County has been arrested and charged with Robbery, Entering a Bank with Intent to Rob, Possession of Firearm in Commission of Felony, Grand Larceny, and Brandishing a Firearm. At the time of this release, Smith remains incarcerated at the regional adult detention facility.
Front Royal slugger Carleigh Baugher headed to National Little League Home Run Derby
Skyline Middle School’s Carleigh Baugher is going places! In fact, she’s headed to Williamsport, PA, next week as one of the top eight girls in America who will compete in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby. The event takes place during the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 25, and will be televised on ESPN the next day.
Communities all over America hold local homerun derby events, which T-Mobile began sponsoring in 2019. Local winners go on to compete until the top four from the Eastern and Western divisions compete during the Little League series. This was the first year that the Front Royal Little League organization held the derby. “Since it launched in 2019, the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby has been an incredible opportunity for children across the United States to step out onto the field and swing just like their heroes. Thanks to this great opportunity, children now get to experience the Little League program in a unique and different way,” said Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener.
After winning the local competition, Carleigh and her family flew to Arlington, TX, where she competed against ten girls on July 17th at the Globe Life Field in the Texas Rangers Stadium. She made it to the top two after she and another girl went into overtime twice before Carleigh won. T-Mobile paid for Carleigh and her mom to fly to Texas; the family bought airline tickets for the trip so her dad and brother could cheer Carleigh on.
Robert Look, President of the Warren County Little League Softball Association (WCLLSA), said in a phone interview Friday that he is proud of Carleigh’s achievement and knows she will inspire other girls. He pointed out that she won the derby with 50 home runs; the second-place winner had 34. “It’s very exciting! I think Carleigh will be a role model for others. I hope we can get other nearby communities to hold the event next year. “
Look said the WCLLSA is a smaller organization and that he hoped the success of this year’s derby would encourage others to participate next year. He’s quite proud of the fact that Carleigh was able to compete in the Eastern Finals in Texas and earn a spot at the final competition in Williamsport next week. He said he would attend the Maryland event and cheer Carleigh on.
Ms. Baugher,13, began playing ball at nine, with the Front Royal Little League softball team, which is open to boys and girls between the ages of 9-12. Her mom, Ashton Long, says Carleigh “has a drive like no one I have ever known, she just loves softball.” Ashton says her daughter “fell in love with the sport” and has never looked back.
Dedication to her sport is time-consuming, but the family takes it all in stride. Carleigh is a member of the ShenVal Swarm travel team, which has a two-hour practice three nights a week. Additionally, her Warren County Parks and Rec team, the Orioles, holds practice twice a week, typically 90-minutes to two hours. Carleigh also works with a batting coach for one hour each week. Carleigh’s younger brother Chance,8, also plays Little League ball.
Long says it takes organization and help from family members, including her partner, Josh Baugher. She says, “Family is key. You need someone you can count on, whether it be friends or actual family, we tag-team. While one of us is at practice or driving, the other is at home making dinner. We want to give her and Chance every opportunity possible.”
In addition to the time Carleigh devotes to her sport, she does well in school, making the A-B honor roll last year; she is shooting for all A’s this year, her mom added. Though Carleigh’s top priority is playing the sport she loves, she finds time for other activities. She was recently named Junior Miss Warren County.
Softball is something Carleigh intends to continue in college, hopefully at an NCAA Division-1 school. She currently has her eye on Clemson, though Oklahoma and L.S.U. are schools she would consider attending. “With her drive, I really think that she could go all the way,” Long says. Her hope is that there will be a professional team for which her daughter can play.
The T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby will air on ESPN Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
To ramp up teacher pipeline, school division joins partners to create pathway for teacher licensure
The Warren County School Board during its August 17 meeting voted unanimously to allow Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to enter a partnership with James Madison University and Laurel Ridge Community College to provide its paraprofessional employees with the opportunity to become licensed teachers.
“Providing every student in Warren County Public Schools with an exceptional teacher is imperative,” said WCPS Director of Personnel Shane Goodwin in justifying the proposal to board members. “To accomplish this mission, we need to develop a local pool of licensed teachers.”
Specifically, WCPS will partner with James Madison University (JMU) and Laurel Ridge Community College (LRCC) to provide WCPS paraprofessionals with a chance to become licensed teachers in the areas of early childhood education, elementary education, or special education, Goodwin told School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins.
JMU will fund the so-called Grow Your Own program, which includes a scholarship for service loan forgiveness when a paraprofessional earns licensure and commits to teach for two years in the Grow Your Own school division where he or she was employed as a paraprofessional, said Goodwin, and JMU will pay the LRCC tuition and fees according to the same agreement of loan forgiveness for service where they are employed.
“The Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] will enable us to create a pathway to licensure for all currently employed paraprofessionals who wish to become early childhood, elementary education, or special education teachers,” Goodwin said. “We see the MOU as a great partnership opportunity for our employees and ultimately for our students.”
The MOU is contingent upon JMU’s receipt of sufficient Commonwealth of Virginia Budget Appropriations for the Grow Your Own program. The MOU term is August 15, 2022, to August 14, 2023. Goodwin said the opportunity has been advertised to WCPS paraprofessionals and currently six employees are ready to begin work at JMU and 14 WCPS employees are ready to begin work at LRCC.
The board also unanimously approved a new Clerk of the Warren County School Board and a new Deputy Clerk of the School Board.
Due to the resignation of board clerk Robert Ballentine, who continues in his position as WCPS finance director, Timothy Grant will take on those duties. Grant is also the technology director for WCPS.
At the same time, Douglas Stefnoski has been approved to be appointed as the Deputy Clerk of the Board in a term that runs this month and expires on December 31. Stefnoski is also the WCPS instructional technology coordinator.
Board Chair Pence thanked Ballentine “for all the years that he served as Clerk of the Board.” Ballentine, who was present for the work session, received a round of applause.
In other action, the board unanimously approved a recommendation made by WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith to make October 10 a Parent-Teacher Conference Day that will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The change replaces the scheduled Professional Workday that was scheduled for October 10.
“The current 2022-23 school calendar does not include an in-person Parent/Teacher Conference,” Smith explained. “With the importance of increasing Family Engagement, an in-person Parent-Teacher Conference is recommended.”
Smith also requested approval from the School Board to purchase the point-of-sale software and hardware support package from Data Business Systems Inc. in the amount of $18,370.28 for the Food and Nutrition Program. He said the system is used in all WCPS cafeterias. The program automates sales activity, meal and eligibility counts, and provides data for state and federal reports, while the software processes cafeteria sales, tracks items sold, generates reports, and provides information on meals purchased, Smith said.
“This system also allows parents to put money on students’ lunch accounts through a secure Internet connection,” he added, “and parents are able to monitor their child’s purchases for breakfast or lunch using the online portion of the program.”
The board unanimously approved the recommendation to purchase the point-of-sale software and hardware package from Data Business Systems.
The School Board also voted to hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on August 24 to act on which bid to accept for the planned renovation project at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School. The bid opening for the LFK renovations project was held on August 10 and two bids were received from LCW Construction and Taft Construction.
Additionally, the School Board unanimously approved the WCPS 2022-2023 Crisis Management Plan, which aims to provide staff with guidelines and pre-planned responses to various emergencies or crisis situations.
WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch outlined the Crisis Management Plan, pointing out that it is essentially a living document that gets updated as needed. “It’s not a once-a-year thing to plan for crises,” he said. “A crisis can impact a single building or the entire school division. The most crucial consideration in dealing with a crisis is our students’ and staff’s health, safety, and welfare.”
The plan includes: school division procedures, responsibilities and contacts, as well as currently trained staff in first aid and CPR; guidelines for various emergency situations such as lockdown, bomb threat, fire and death; a Medical Emergency Response Plan that includes sample procedures for a variety of incidents, such as diabetes, seizures, bee stings, and allergies; and school-based plans and procedures such as contact lists, building blueprints, and evacuation procedures for non-ambulatory students.
Four new additions to the Crisis Management Plan are the Safety Audit Committee, an Incident Command Structure Training and Roster, “Secure the Building” or “Soft Lock-down” procedures, and a standing order with the Virginia Health Department to provide stocked albuterol at each school—WCPS currently has epinephrine stocked in all schools, Hirsch said.
Work Session
The work session portion of the meeting included reports from Smith on Facilities, Child Nutrition, and Transportation operations, as well as an instructional update from WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Heather Bragg.
WCPS Director of Transportation Aaron Mitchell also took School Board members outside to view one of the school division’s newly purchased (with federal grant funds) state-of-the-art vans, which will be used to transport students with disabilities who are in a wheelchair in a safer way.
Hirsch also told the board that he intends to request during a September board meeting that a $5,000 stipend be approved for each WCPS Instructional Assistant who is a certified nursing assistant (CNA).
Currently, there are three such CNAs in WCPS, Hirsch said, and they serve students with a variety of academic, behavioral, and medical needs.
“Our school nurses and classroom staff work with parents and community-based professionals to implement student health care plans on a daily basis,” he said. “In some cases, students require support all day and an instructional assistant is assigned to carry out these assigned duties, which can include toilet etiquette, specialized feeding, stretching and exercise, and much more.”
With the ability to be reimbursed by the state through Medicaid billing, Hirsch plans to propose the stipend for an Instructional Assistant who has an active CNA certification and is assigned to one of these roles. There will be no local cost, he said.
In his personnel report, Goodwin told the School Board that the Virginia Department of Education has officially listed critical shortage positions at the state level, including those for Prek-6 teachers, Career & Technical Education teachers, and teachers in 6-12 math, secondary science, secondary English, and Health and PE, among others.
The state list means that localities like WCPS now may hire retirees to fill such positions without them losing their state retirement benefits, said Goodwin, who noted that WCPS last year had almost 120 resignations.
Goodwin said he’s currently compiling data on why they exited in an electronic format to present to board members and noted that WCPS “are not the only folks facing an exodus from the profession.”
WCPS this year still has 19 open positions as of August 17 — six are IA positions; 11 are teacher positions; two are maintenance positions.
Among other information, Ballenger also pointed out that the school division will make a future budget transfer request to the Warren County Board of Supervisors to provide the five percent salary increase and the $1,000 bonus to all WCPS employees. He said some of these funds will need to be transferred from the Instruction category to other categories.
Prior to adjournment, the School Board convened a closed meeting to discuss an employee personnel issue.
Click here to watch the Warren County School Board Work Session on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local bank robbed at gunpoint, public’s assistance requested
On August 18, 2022, at approximately 1pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money.
The subject left the bank on foot with a undetermined amount of cash, in a large white trash bag, and was observed heading south towards the Round Hill Road area. It is believed the suspect then entered a smaller size SUV, displaying no state license plates, and was last seen westbound on Round Hill Road at a high rate of speed.
If you were in this area on August 18th, and believe you observed this suspect or the vehicle, and have any information or possible home surveillance video that might help in identifying the suspect, please contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162, or Winchester Frederick Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS, or the P3app.
