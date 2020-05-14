DMV reopening plan: by appointment only – Front Royal office by mid-summer

Beginning May 18, 2020, DMV locations will open in phases through mid-summer. An office can only reopen once it has been prepared to provide adequate social distancing and clear plastic partitions have been installed on front counters creating a safe separation between customers and employees.

In determining the order in which offices will reopen, DMV is taking into consideration the following factors:

Historical volumes of customers served,

Geography/statewide service coverage,

Availability of staff,

Office preparedness, including installation of clear plastic partitions at service windows, and

Local health and safety considerations.

Upon reopening, DMV will focus on the following services:

Original driver’s licenses

Original commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs)

Replacement driver’s licenses for a name change

Driver’s license renewals, including CDLs

Original and renewal ID cards

ID card replacements for a name change

Original and replacement disabled parking placards

HAZMAT fingerprinting

Original and substitute titles

Original and transfer of vehicle registrations (no title)

Vital records

Compliance/Reinstatement of driving privileges, to include insurance payment plan set-up

Payment plan: monthly installment payment

Knowledge testing for learner’s permits and business partners (No road testing for passenger vehicles and motorcycles can be offered at this time.)

Customers who need to conduct other transactions should do so via dmvNOW.com or by mail.

This chart shows you how to do your transaction from the comfort and protection of your own home.

Appointments



With health and safety in mind, DMV is offering service by appointment only. Appointments will limit the number of people in an office at one time to ensure social distancing and efficient service.

For customers who need in-person service for one of the transactions listed above, click here “Book Your Appointment Now” to schedule an appointment for May 18, 2020, or later. Customers are limited to one appointment per person; multiple appointments made by the same person will be canceled. Customers who arrive late may need to reschedule. Please do not bring other people with you to your appointment unless you need them to conduct your transaction or for personal assistance; DMV can only allow a limited number of people in an office at one time.

Appointments will be available on Monday through Saturday at the following customer service centers during these expanded hours:

Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211-7466), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911-3540), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236-3949), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407-2601), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605-1637), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801-7600), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock,VA 23417-1920), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592-2141), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453-5101), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Appointments at more locations will be available in the coming weeks. Please do not visit DMV unless you have an appointment. Thank you for your patience.

Health and Safety

When you arrive at DMV, you will notice offices look a little different. Customer service representatives will be spread out, working every other service window, and maybe wearing face coverings and gloves; counters will have clear plastic partitions like bank teller windows, and fewer chairs are spaced out in the lobbies.

DMV is increasing the frequency and scope of janitorial service. Health and safety of customers and employees are taken very seriously and are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health guidance as they gradually welcome customers back to DMV offices. Customers should not come for an appointment if they are feeling ill or have any reason to believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Customers are asked to wear face coverings while in the office. (Coverings must be removed while a photo is being taken.)

Customers and employees are asked to conduct personal health assessments, asking themselves the following questions before reporting to an appointment or to work:

Today, or in the past 24 hours, have I had any of the following:

A new dry, persistent cough?

Fever greater than 100.3? (If you have a thermometer at home, consider checking your temperature.)

Shortness of breath, even at rest?

Difficulty breathing?

Very sore throat?

Sudden onset of extreme fatigue?

Chills?

Repeated shaking with chills?

Muscle aches all over (not just pain in a specific area)?

Sudden onset of a headache?

New loss of taste or smell?

Am I awaiting COVID-19 test results?

In the past 14 days, have I had close contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 or who is awaiting COVID-19 test results? Close Contact means being physically close (less than 6 feet) to a person infected with COVID-19 for a minimum of 10 minutes OR having been coughed on by a person infected with COVID-19.

If customers or employees respond “yes” to any question or subpart of a question, they are to remain home.