Local News
DMV to expand appointment opportunities, now able to open additional windows
Here is an update from the Commissioner of the DMV:
• In line with Governor Northam’s announcement last Friday (May 14) to ease current COVID-19 restrictions, DMV will open more windows and testing stations in its customer service centers beginning June 1. As of Monday, customers can now schedule these new appointments. Additional windows and testing stations will open in stages June 15 and into July as DMV continues to hire and train new employees. In all, these changes will create 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth and add to the more than 530,000 appointments Virginians have already scheduled over the next three months. DMV customer service centers and mobile operations teams will continue to operate by appointment only for specific services which generally necessitate an in-person visit. Appointment opportunities are currently available for a 90-day period. Customers can schedule an appointment by visiting dmvNOW.com/appt
• On September 15, 2020, DMV began offering customers the option to renew their identification card or driver’s license online or by mail for two years instead of coming to a customer service center in person to renew. As of May 17, 191,188 people have taken advantage of this option, including 36,707 customers 75 years of age or older using the authority granted DMV by the General Assembly during the 2020 Special Session I
• On November 11, 2020, DMV began offering online commercial driver’s license (CDL) renewals. As of May 17, 3,437 customers have renewed their CDL online, avoiding a trip into a DMV customer service center.
• On February 23, 2021, DMV began offering online replacement of certain credentials, including a CDL, a driver’s license learner’s permit, a driver privilege card, a limited duration driver’s license learner’s permit, and a limited duration driver’s license. As of May 17, 2,095 customers have requested a duplicate credential online.
• A transaction that does require an appointment for an in-person visit is REAL ID. As you may know, earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) once again extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline – this time to May 3, 2023. On this date, Virginians will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, or another federally acceptable form of identification, in order to board a domestic flight or enter the most secure federal facilities.
Community Events
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has a special guest on their Wildlife Walk – Today and tomorrow only!
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has many wildlife ambassadors – animals that cannot be released back to the wild – who now help us educate the public on native wildlife, human-wildlife conflicts, habitat protection, and overall environmental stewardship. Our unique Wildlife Walk guides the visitor around the enclosures of our ambassadors so that you can see them up-close and learn their stories.
The Wildlife Walk is open to visitors, but reservations are required. Today and tomorrow only, we have a special guest, Vega, a Turkey Vulture!
Vega was admitted to BRWC in 2019 suffering from a gunshot wound, most likely from a shotgun. One pellet had fractured her right wing; several others remained in the body, some in the digestive tract, causing lead-poisoning. Another pellet has become lodged in her skull, near the brainstem, damaging the nerves from her right eye; the eye was later removed for her comfort. The loss of her eye and the lingering effects of the lead poisoning make her non-releasable.
Reserve your spot and come visit us today!
Groups will be spaced out in 10 minute increments to ensure proper social distancing. Your tour will begin exactly at the time you select. If you have not arrived by your tour time we will allow another group to go. Group size not to exceed 10 people. Masks required. No pets, drinking, or smoking.
Jenspiration
Meet May’s business sponsored pet of the month, Scarlett
Scarlett is a 5-year-old, we are thinking Shar Pei mix, who is ready for some love! Scarlett would really thrive as the only dog in the family, but would be okay with cats and children! Watch this video to see how she is friendly and not overly energetic. Age 5 sometimes brings a little extra calm to a pooch.
The Humane Society has adjusted their appointment requirements. Feel free to stop out during the week to visit with the animals. Appointments are just required on the weekends. Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application. Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application: humanesocietywarrencounty.com
Are you a business and would like to sponsor a pet of the month? OR would you be interested in learning more about a Business Partner Membership? Let’s talk! (540) 635-4734
Adoption fees sponsored by:
- Maria Martinez / Bill Powers
Powers Insurance Agency, Inc.
135 North Royal Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630-2613
(540) 635-2825
billpowersagency.com
Adoption & video sponsored by:
- Jennifer Avery, REALTOR ®
“Your Happy Home Expert!”
CRUM REALTY, INC.
318 S Loudoun Street, Winchester VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
Call today to schedule a chat about your real estate options: 540-683-0790
Local News
UPDATE: Democrats to hold assembled caucus to select 29th District House of Delegate candidate
Date Change:
The 29th District House of Delegates Nominating Committee will hold an assembled caucus on Monday, June 7th, 2021 from 5:00-6:00 pm at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester, VA for the purpose of selecting the Democratic Candidate for the 29th District.
Candidates who seek the nomination as the 29th District Democrat Candidate must file the ELECT-511 with The 29th District House of Delegates Nominating Committee postmarked not later than 5 pm, June 8, 2021, at H29 Delegate Selection, P.O. Box 2215, Winchester, VA 22604.
Filing forms may be found at the State Board of Elections website at https://www.elections.virginia.gov.
Local News
Blake & Co. is celebrating 13 years in business!
Blake & Co. is celebrating 13 years in business! They’ve recently remodeled the salon and are ready to welcome the community in to see what they’ve done.
Blake & Company is a full-service hair salon in Front Royal, Virginia. What sets them apart from the average salon is their commitment to the entire customer experience. They pride themselves in their comfortable and relaxing atmosphere, making sure you are pampered during your stay (including complimentary stress-relieving head massages!) and concluding every visit with a blow-dry and styling lesson. They also offer free consultations. Whether you’re looking to change your everyday style or will be needing an “up-do” for an important event, They can help you look your best.
Click here to find out more about Blake & Co.
Local News
LFCC recognizes 125 registered nursing graduates in pinning ceremony
LFCC honored 125 newly-minted registered nurses during a virtual pinning ceremony on Saturday. There were 97 RN graduates on the Middletown Campus and 28 on the Fauquier Campus.
For the second straight year, the Covid-19 pandemic meant the ceremony could not take place in person on each campus. However, nursing graduates who took part in drive-thru diploma walks last week were able to be pinned in person at that time.
During the virtual celebration, LFCC President Kim Blosser told the graduating nurses the college is proud of them.
“You have persevered, you have completed this program, you have done things no other nursing student has probably ever done in their program,” she said. “Many of you have been part of our vaccination clinics. You have treated covid patients on your clinicals. You have done things that will serve you well in your nursing career. We are so, so proud of all that you have been able to accomplish.”
Teena Stevic was the class speaker for the Fauquier Campus cohort of RN students.
“Little did we know that halfway through our first year, the world around us would be greatly impacted by a pandemic and our education would change [to] an almost immediate transition into online schooling,” she said. “Labs, clinicals, were canceled. Again, [we were] wondering, ‘what have we signed up for? Will we be able to do this? How are we going to learn to care for patients when we’re learning online?’”
Thankfully, LFCC’s nursing professors reassured their students, “You can do this,” Stevic said.
“We found ourselves at the frontline of the pandemic, working with contact tracing and later, when vaccines became available, we administered vaccines at the hospital, first to health care workers and later, to residents in our community,” she said.
Rather than discouraging them from their calling, the pandemic highlighted “the determination, the courage and the adaptability” of the nursing students, faculty and hospital partners, said Chad Godfrey, who was the class speaker for the Middletown Campus’s nursing program.
“For some of you, this is your first college experience; others, like myself, took a bit longer to discover nursing,” said Godfrey, a U.S. Army veteran. “Regardless of our backgrounds or the paths that we traveled getting here, it is our calling to care for others that unites us.”
The pinning ceremony was also a chance to present awards, including the Outstanding Graduate for each campus.
Fauquier Campus nursing program lead Amanda Brooks said the award goes to the student with the highest grade-point average for nursing courses only. This year, the campus had three students who graduated with a 4.0 GPA: Stephanie Hoshauer, Colleen Manfre and Tyler Willis.
“These students have been mentors to their classmates, have juggled families, school, work and volunteer time, and are always willing to lend a hand to their fellow classmates,” said Dr. Brooks.
Four Outstanding Graduates, all with 4.0 GPAs, were named on the Middletown Campus: Donna Kelly, Francis Atangan, Emma Delaney and Christopher Williams.
“They have demonstrated professionalism, conscientiousness, critical thinking, and above all, determination to overcome obstacles,” said Kristina Simpson, nursing lead in Middletown and the director of health professions at LFCC. “They have been leaders and have gone above and beyond to ensure their success both in the classroom and in clinical settings.”
The following awards were also presented during the pinning ceremony:
- Spirit of Nursing Award, Fauquier: Michael Williams
- Spirit of Nursing Award, Middletown: Chad Godfrey, Francis Atangan
- Transcendence Award, Fauquier: Irene Mburu
- Transcendence Award, Middletown: Gabby Piteira and Shandi Stanford
To watch the pinning ceremony, visit www.lfcc.edu/commencement.
Local News
Governor Northam urges Virginians to participate in “It’s Our Shot, Virginia Statewide Day of Action”
Only May 17, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam reminded Virginians about the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action” taking place tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18 to help Virginia residents make a plan to get vaccinated. Virginians are encouraged to get involved in their communities by serving as trusted messengers and amplifying the Commonwealth’s vaccination efforts.
“I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members, and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
To participate in the It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action, Virginians are invited to:
Get your shot and help others make a plan to get vaccinated. Getting a shot has never been easier—vaccines are readily available at many supermarket pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices, local health department clinics, and state-run Community Vaccination Centers. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov, call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), or text your zip code to GETVAX (428829). Call center representatives are available from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All Virginia residents ages 12 and over are eligible to get vaccinated.
Share your vaccination story on social media. Add a Facebook profile photo frame, upload a backdrop to your next virtual meeting, and record a short 30-60 second video highlighting why you chose to get vaccinated using the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia.
Become a COVID Community Ambassador. Ambassadors will help share COVID-19 updates and materials from top experts and sources with their networks and in their local community. Sign up to become a COVID Community Ambassador here.
Fight misinformation. Do you want to get the facts and counter common vaccine myths? Do you want to better understand COVID-19 vaccines, how they are made, and why they work? Do you need help talking to your employees, loved ones, or family members about the vaccines? Even if you aren’t a COVID Community Ambassador, you can still share important information with your community by visiting the resource library and downloading the mythbusters toolkit here.
Virginians also are encouraged to visit any of the Commonwealth’s Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. to get vaccinated. CVCs will offer both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and all sites are now taking walk-ups, so no appointment is required. Virginia’s CVCs include:
Prince William County: former Gander Mountain, 14041 Worth Avenue, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Sportsplex, 1610 Summit Avenue Recreation Center, Portsmouth, Virginia 23704
Suffolk: Hilton Garden Inn Suffolk Riverfront, 100 East Constance Road, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Petersburg: Virginia State University (Multi-Purpose Center), 20809 2nd Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803
Hampton: Hampton Coliseum, 1000 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, Virginia 23666
Fairfax: former Lord & Taylor, 7950 Tysons Corner Center, McLean, Virginia 22102
Virginia Beach: Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Newport News: 13785 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23602
Since March, the Commonwealth has deployed Educate Vaccinate organizers to provide culturally competent vaccination information and ensure equitable, easy access to vaccines in many communities hit hard by the pandemic. Educate Vaccinate organizers are on the ground in the cities of Richmond, Hampton, Roanoke, and Danville, and Prince William County, Henrico County, Nottoway County, Buckingham County, Prince Edward County, Bland County, and Wythe County.
If you are interested in joining the Educate Vaccinate team, apply online here or email employment@educatevaccinate.com to learn more about paid opportunities to serve your community.
Virginia has administered over 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 4 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, representing over 63 percent of Virginia’s adult population. Governor Northam remains confident the Commonwealth will meet President Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4.
Additional information about COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia is available here.
Wind: 4mph SE
Humidity: 29%
Pressure: 30.36"Hg
UV index: 6
91/66°F
90/66°F