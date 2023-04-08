Do LED face masks really work?

LED face masks are growing in popularity and have been advertised as miracle workers by celebrities on social media. Are the benefits real? Here’s what you need to know.

Based on science

LED stands for light-emitting diode. NASA scientists first developed this technology in the early 1990s for plant growth experiments in space. Later, it was used to boost astronauts’ wound healing. The technology used in modern LED face masks is based on this proven science.

Type of light

There are several types of LED face masks on the market. Each emits a different light spectrum to deliver specific benefits and target certain skin cells. For example:

• Blue light eliminates acne-causing bacteria

• Red light increases collagen and elastin production

• Green light targets irregular pigmentation and skin discoloration

You can also find LED masks with purple, yellow and cyan lights that combine many of the above benefits.

It takes at least four to six weeks of consistent use for most people to notice a difference in their skin. Although LED masks don’t generally provide drastic results, they’ve been proven to boost the skin’s radiance noticeably.

At-home vs. in-office treatment

At-home masks are less effective than in-office treatments because they aren’t as high-powered. However, the convenience and affordability often make them an attractive option.

Talk to a dermatologist to determine if an LED mask suits you.