Jenspiration
Do you have a favorite author? Adopt-An-Author Program is for you!
Samuels Library has a new program launching called Adopt-An-Author! Watch this video to learn more from Melody Hotek, President of Friends of Samuels Library.
Do you have an author that you LOVE and want to be the first to read all new publications? February is a special month at the library for a few other reasons too. Check it out!!
Samuels Public Library
(540)635-3153
samuelslibrary.net/adopt-an-author
www.tasteforbooks.net
FRWRC Center Stage: Kimberly Hancock with Code Ninjas
FRWRC Center Stage with Kimberly Hancock (Dare to Dream Grant Recipient) and a new Main Street business called Code Ninjas. Do you have children at home who consider themselves “gamers?” Let’s put these gamers to work and learn how to code interactively! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Code Ninjas.
Follow Code Ninjas on Facebook or their website. Visit these sites for business hours and events.
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called Center Stage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
The community reads to our children – Samuels Public Library
Phoenix Project has started a new program. The community is invited to prerecord a book reading and submit to the Phoenix Project to be used as a social media post each Friday!
For those who might need a little extra technical help, please feel free to reach out to the Phoenix Project directly, or Jen Avery (540-683-0790 or jenspirationmarketing@gmail.com) who has volunteered her assistance in capturing your video and submitting on your behalf.
Samuels Public Library reads Grumpy Pants by Claire Messer
Penguin is having a grumpy pants kind of day. Join us to learn how he finds a good mood after all!
House of Hope continues to serve thanks to community support
The House of Hope continues to serve our local homeless men even through the pandemic, currently at 76% capacity. We are so proud to announce the House itself has experienced a series of improvements. We are so thankful for the community support and volunteer efforts that have grown throughout the past several months.
HOUSE
The home now has brand new wood flooring! It looks absolutely amazing. The men also now have a new door installed in the shower stall/bathroom space. If you look at the before and after pictures you will see how necessary these improvements were. Drywall work, kitchen storage solutions and paint, have created a much cozier vibe in the House of Hope.
GRADUATE
Recently, there has been new community support helping a House of Hope graduate set up his new apartment space. The search started on Facebook looking for just a microwave and day bed. The donations grew resulting in linens, special basket of household necessities, blanket, very generous Walmart gift card, pots & pans, Dutch oven, huge box of food, futon, and TV. The donations were made by EVERYONE in the community including churches, businesses, and individuals.
A Special Note: As we have been helping find donations for his apartment, our House of Hope graduate has been thinking about how he might be able to help two other gentlemen in need. The ripple effect. Isn’t this what we want to see in this world these days? Those who have been helped now helping others.
As you read this article, is the House of Hope new to you? Wondering what is the House of Hope? Well….
The House of Hope is a program we have available in Warren County for local homeless men. The program requires the men to be ready to make a permanent change to get back on their feet. The House is a place they can live while saving money, creating a budget, learning new life skills, and more! The men live together very much like how a family would operate. During the day the men are out at work. There are volunteers who help organize house chores, cook meals, organize donations, and work with the Executive Director.
What happens AFTER the gentlemen graduate? It became obvious that the community was very interested in donating to help set up new independent living space for graduates. Jennifer Avery will help continue this enthusiasm and momentum. Watch for future donation requests as more graduates prepare for independent housing. We have storage space! If other non profits discover a need for household items as they transition their own participants into independent living, let’s talk!
Jennifer Avery
540-683-0790
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
The community reads to our children – Jen
Week 4: Jen reads “You’re Here For a Reason” by Nancy Tillmany
The community reads to our children – Nina Huck
Week 4: Nina Huck reads The Cajun Night Before Christmas by Trosclair
www.phoenix-project.org
Office: 540-635-2302
HOTLINE: 540-635-2300 — The hotline is answered 24/7
The community reads to our children – Officer Bradley Pennington
Week 3: Officer Bradley Pennington reads The Book With No Pictures by B.J. Novak
