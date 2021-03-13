Do you have what it takes to be a powerline technician?

Are you looking for a rewarding career that allows you to work outdoors and develop specialized skills in the electric power industry? If you’re physically fit and have good hearing and vision, manual dexterity, and problem-solving skills, you may be well suited to the role of power line technician.

The apprenticeship

While power line technician apprenticeship programs vary across the country, they generally take about four years to complete. Through a combination of in-class instruction and on-the-job training, you’ll develop the knowledge and skills to construct, maintain and repair overhead and underground electrical power transmission and distribution systems. Among other things, you’ll learn how to:

• Erect and maintain steel, wood, or concrete poles, towers, and guy lines

• Install, maintain and repair overhead and underground power lines and cables

• Work with various types of heavy equipment (boom lifts, backhoes, etc.)

• Splice, solder, and insulate conductors and related wiring

• Test and troubleshoot electrical circuits, components, and systems

• Install, maintain and remove transformers and other hardware

Alternatively, many technical colleges offer pre-apprentice power line technician programs that provide students with the fundamentals they need to begin working in the industry. These programs generally last 10 to 20 weeks.

Keep in mind that a career as a power line technician is physically demanding. You need to be comfortable with heights and willing to be on the job during unconventional hours. Fortunately, this type of work is in high demand and, with the right training, you’ll be able to find employment with utility companies, equipment suppliers, engineering firms, and more.