Connect with us

Job Market

Do you have what it takes to be a sprinkler fitter?

Published

15 hours ago

on

The field of fire prevention has many exciting job opportunities. Do you care about safety and have a good work ethic? If so, sprinkler fitting could be the right job for you.

Tasks
Here are some of the main tasks performed by a sprinkler fitter:

• Inspect and maintain various sprinkler systems
• Connect pipes to water lines
• Hook up pump systems
• Measure and cut pipes
• Install valves, conduits, and supports
• Create openings in walls, floors, and ceilings

Qualifications
If you want to be a sprinkler fitter, you must be:

• Comfortable working at heights
• Resourceful
• Meticulous
• Physically fit
• Enjoy teamwork

Locations
Sprinkler fitters work indoors and outdoors in various locations, including factories, rental buildings, hospitals, and commercial buildings.

Are you interested in this fast-growing occupation? If so, find out about the training courses offered in your area.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Job Market

Career change: Why you should consult a career counselor

Published

1 week ago

on

July 6, 2022

By

The pandemic prompted thousands of people to reflect on their priorities in all areas of their lives. As a result, many people decided to start new careers that more closely aligned with their values or were in a less vulnerable sector. If this sounds like you, find out why it’s important to carefully plan your career transition by consulting a career counselor.

An essential reflection
In theory, changing careers when your job no longer suits you can be a good idea. However, choosing a completely different field isn’t something you can do overnight. In fact, decisions made on the spur of the moment can have unfortunate consequences.

If you want to better understand your professional strengths, weaknesses, and priorities, it’s advisable to meet with a career counselor. A career counselor can speak with you and give you various questionnaires and tests to help you make a targeted career plan.

A range of possibilities
A career counselor can help guide you towards a career that’s consistent with your current living situation, including your family status. These professionals have experience with several types of clients and may help you uncover career options you never knew existed.

Are you on a limited budget and unable to afford a private career counselor? If so, many community organizations offer free or low-cost career counseling services. Contact one in your local area to find out more.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Job Market

How to get more responses to your job ads

Published

4 weeks ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

You must have a well-written employment listing to attract the best candidates. Therefore, you must carefully distribute it to reach the type of talent you’re looking for while optimizing your recruiting budget. Here are a handful of ways to publicize your employment opportunities.

• Networks of colleagues and acquaintances. You or your employees may already know the ideal person.

• Government employment agencies. Their employment services can match you with suitable job seekers.

• Job fairs or employment expos. These events put you in direct contact with a variety of potential candidates.

• College or university placement services. Be the first to recruit new graduates.

• Recruiting agencies. Professional recruiters can provide you with a pool of preselected candidates that meet your requirements.

• Employment websites. These platforms provide high visibility and enable you to receive applications quickly and at any time of day.

• Publications. Consider posting in your local newspaper, especially if you’d prefer to hire from within your community.

• Your company’s website. Create a careers page on your website.

• Professional organizations. This resource helps talent within a specific discipline.

• Social media. Let the information circulate among your networks of followers and acquaintances.

Finally, don’t forget to advertise your employment opportunities internally.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Job Market

7 jobs for people who like to work outdoors

Published

1 month ago

on

June 11, 2022

By

Do you find the idea of spending your entire workday within the confines of four walls unthinkable? Here are some of the many jobs that could satisfy your need to work outside in the fresh air.

1. Roofer. If you like hands-on work, are in good physical shape, and aren’t afraid of heights, you could make a good living installing and repairing roofs.

2. Land surveyor. Are you interested in mathematics, geography, and the law? This career combines these three fields of study with fieldwork and office work.

3. Horticulturist. Do you love nature and have an artistic side? You can put these qualities to work, creating and maintaining spectacular gardens. This service is in demand for domestic properties and businesses like golf clubs.

4. Game warden. If you love animals, why not contribute to their protection and conservation? In this line of work, you’ll enforce regulations that protect wildlife and conduct investigations.

5. Farmer. This occupation is essential for keeping the population fed. Although it can be demanding, it’s also rewarding. Whether working the land, raising livestock, or combining the two, farming offers a wide range of possibilities

6. Adventure tour guide. If you feel the call of the great outdoors, enjoy human interaction, and are a good leader, this job may be for you. Share your passion with others by leading kayak expeditions or wilderness hikes.

7. Geologist. If you’re fascinated by natural phenomena like cliff erosion, you can observe this process firsthand and study its impacts. Bear in mind that some of your work will have to be done in an office.

Contact an employment service agency in your area to find out about other exciting job opportunities.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Job Market

Best practices for emailing your CV

Published

1 month ago

on

June 4, 2022

By

Do you have to respond to an employment offer by email? If so, adopt the following best practices to improve your chance of success.

• Use a professional email address. An email address that starts with chocolate137 doesn’t project a professional image. Instead, use your first and last names.

• Be specific in the subject line. If you don’t want your message to go directly to the junk folder, include the precise title of the job and the listing number if applicable. Your subject line should look like this: Application for Press Relations Officer position.

• Pay attention to your writing. If the body of the email serves as your official cover letter, include an overview of your experience and skills and why you think the recruiter should look at your CV. If you attach your cover letter, opt for a concise email message inviting the reader to look at the attachments. In any case, your email message must be error-free and end with an appropriately polite closing.

• Send your documents in PDF format. Using PDF format will ensure the recruiter won’t have to deal with corrupted formatting or, worse, attachments they can’t open at all. Moreover, give your attachments clear filenames, like CV_firstname_surname_position.

Finally, check your inbox regularly, including your spam folder, so you can reply promptly to any responses you receive. Best of luck with your job search.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Job Market

Career focus: survey technician

Published

2 months ago

on

May 29, 2022

By

Are you looking for a job where you can work with mathematics and be an essential part of construction projects of all sizes? If so, a career as a land survey technician may be right for you.

Job description
Survey technicians work alongside land surveyors, measuring land and buildings to delineate property construction. This work includes private homes, businesses, and public interests like roads and bridges. Moreover, survey technicians use various tools to determine precise geographic coordinates, analyze latitude and longitude and measure elevation and contours.

Survey technicians can specialize in specific disciplines, such as geodetic, topographic, legal, or engineering surveys.

Necessary skills
If you’re interested in a career as a survey technician, you must enjoy working on a team and spending time outdoors. You must also have a knack for math and geometry, as well as a good eye for detail. Physical dexterity and spatial awareness are equally essential qualities.

Work environment
Survey technicians often work for consulting firms, government agencies, and state-owned enterprises. They also work for private organizations in the forestry, mining, and construction industries.

Does this kind of work appeal to you? If so, check out the training programs offered in your area to learn more.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Job Market

4 tips for recruiting during a labor shortage

Published

2 months ago

on

May 20, 2022

By

Are you looking for one or two candidates to round out your team, but the scant labor market is making it difficult? Here are four tips to help you land new employees in a challenging time.

1. Pay attention to your brand
Harness the potential of your social networks to publicize your company’s successes, the causes you support, or other information that reflects your organization’s values. Moreover, don’t forget to let people know about the company culture and working conditions.

2. Be flexible
Be open and adaptable with your selection criteria. For example, be prepared to hire someone who may not tick all the boxes but who has the potential to develop within your organization.

3. Make your offer quickly
The labor shortage allows candidates to choose from several employment opportunities. Therefore, if a candidate stands out, move quickly through the recruiting process to avoid missing your chance.

4. Call on the experts
Use a recruitment agency to help you find suitable candidates. For instance, recruiters can help you position your company as an appealing employer.

These are some of the many strategies that can help you make your company shine and attract new talent. Don’t hesitate to seek the services of professionals who can help you find a winning formula.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
68°
Clear
5:59 am8:38 pm EDT
Feels like: 68°F
Wind: 1mph SSE
Humidity: 83%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
82/64°F
84/66°F
86/68°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
15
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 15 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
7:00 pm Adoption Benefit Concert @ Blue Ridge Arts Council
Adoption Benefit Concert @ Blue Ridge Arts Council
Jul 15 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Adoption Benefit Concert @ Blue Ridge Arts Council
Please join husband and wife duo Trevor (piano/harpsichord) and Bébhinn (violin) as they raise funds to adopt a sibling for Chloe (loud talking/toddler dance moves). The evening will include music by Biber, Corelli, Mozart, Beethoven,[...]
Jul
16
Sat
8:00 am Garage Sale
Garage Sale
Jul 16 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Garage Sale
Garage Sale & Lemonade Stand: 3T-5T girls clothes household items toys new curtains and lots more!
10:00 am Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 16 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
Jul
17
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 17 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
Jul
20
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 20 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
21
Thu
8:00 pm Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Jul 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Relay For Life of Front Royal, Warren @ ONLINE
Ask your team to gather together on this evening to Relay Celebrate Survivors! We will be holding a virtual Relay For Life event. A link will be sent in an email. Please register: www.relayforlife.org/warrenva Registered[...]
Jul
22
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
23
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 23 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about what flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join on an adventure of our Botany and Bloom Series with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia[...]
Jul
27
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]