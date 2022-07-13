Do you have what it takes to be a sprinkler fitter?

The field of fire prevention has many exciting job opportunities. Do you care about safety and have a good work ethic? If so, sprinkler fitting could be the right job for you.

Tasks

Here are some of the main tasks performed by a sprinkler fitter:

• Inspect and maintain various sprinkler systems

• Connect pipes to water lines

• Hook up pump systems

• Measure and cut pipes

• Install valves, conduits, and supports

• Create openings in walls, floors, and ceilings

Qualifications

If you want to be a sprinkler fitter, you must be:

• Comfortable working at heights

• Resourceful

• Meticulous

• Physically fit

• Enjoy teamwork

Locations

Sprinkler fitters work indoors and outdoors in various locations, including factories, rental buildings, hospitals, and commercial buildings.

Are you interested in this fast-growing occupation? If so, find out about the training courses offered in your area.