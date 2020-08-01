Do you have what it takes to be an air traffic controller?

Air traffic controllers are typically responsible for monitoring and directing the movement of aircraft on the ground and in the air. This includes establishing flight plans and updating crews on weather conditions. If you’re fascinated by aviation and thrive in a fast-paced work environment, this might be the job for you.

Necessary qualifications

Air traffic controllers have a number of responsibilities that have to be carried out under considerable pressure. You must be able to keep your cool in all circumstances, as people’s lives may depend on your decisions. You also need to be adept at working independently and as part of a team. Self-confidence, good judgment, an analytical mind, and a keen eye are required traits.

As an air traffic controller, you need to remain alert and be able to adapt rapidly to changing circumstances. It’s essential that you possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills as well as good vision and a willingness to work unconventional hours.

Access to the profession

In order to get a job as an air traffic controller, you must have patience and perseverance. The training program, which must be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, is lengthy and arduous. However, once you have the necessary qualifications, there’s no shortage of positions available. And you’ll actively use the knowledge you acquired during your training for the entirety of your career.