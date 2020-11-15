Do you have what it takes to be an entrepreneur?

Global Entrepreneurship Week, which runs from November 16 to 22, consists of a collection of events hosted around the world to inspire people to launch or grow their own business. If you want to be an entrepreneur, here are some indicators you might have what it takes.

• You’re always eager to learn. If you want your company to grow, you must be willing to constantly learn more about the industry and how your business can adapt. This means listening to your customers, seeking mentors you can learn from, and networking with other aspiring entrepreneurs.

• You’re passionate about the work. It could be years before your startup makes a profit, and you’ll have to work long hours in the meantime. You need to truly care about the product or service your company offers in order to maintain your motivation. A love for the work you do will also help you deal with challenges, stress, and setbacks.

• You’re willing to take risks. Even if low startup costs allow you to launch a business with few risks, eventually you’ll need to take a few leaps. This might involve purchasing an expensive patent or piece of equipment, investing your personal savings to grow the business, or leaving a stable job to become a full-time entrepreneur.

• You’re not discouraged by failure. Few companies find success on the first try, and it might take several attempts to get your business off the ground. Setbacks are inevitable, so you need the tenacity and resilience to bounce back. If you want to grow your business, you must be willing to learn from your mistakes, embrace changes, and seize new opportunities.

To find out how you can participate in Global Entrepreneurship Week or plan your own event, visit genglobal.org/gew.