Do you have what it takes to become an arborist?

If you enjoy an active lifestyle, love being outdoors, and care about the natural environment, you may be suited to becoming an arborist. These tree experts work for private landscaping companies or agencies that manage public green spaces and forests.

Duties of an arborist

As an arborist, you might research local soil and climate to identify which trees best suit the conditions. You may also inspect and treat trees and soil for disease, parasites, and unhealthy growth patterns. Moreover, being called upon to remove diseased or fallen trees is common.

Work conditions

Arborists work with hand tools and heavy machinery, sometimes providing emergency services after a storm or if a tree poses a safety risk. Other aspects of the work include consulting with clients, keeping paperwork up to date, processing lab samples, and conducting research. To be successful and satisfied in this multi-faceted career, you must be physically strong, good with your hands, comfortable with heights, and able to work well on a team.

Education and training

Arborists typically have a technical diploma that includes training in tree and plant care, risk assessment, heavy machinery operation, and workplace safety standards. If you’re doing coursework towards a career as an arborist, opt for courses in botany, forestry, biology, environmental studies, ecology, horticulture, and soil science.

Consult your local college for suitable courses or training programs.