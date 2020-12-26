Do you have what it takes to work in IT?

There’s no shortage of employment opportunities in the field of information technology (IT). However, there’s also lots of competition for positions, with numerous candidates who possess the baseline qualifications. If you’re looking to land a great job in IT, here are some qualities that will help you stand out from the crowd.

• Analytical skills. The ability to interpret data effectively and see the big picture is essential to solving the sort of complex problems involved in IT work.

• Communication skills. It’s likely you’ll work in a team setting alongside people who aren’t as tech-savvy as you. To have productive exchanges with co-workers and clients, it’s important to be able to communicate technical concepts in terms anyone can understand.

• Organizational skills. In the IT field, it’s common to work on several projects at once, and co-workers and clients will depend on you to meet deadlines. You’ll need to have the ability to prioritize and effectively manage your time.

• Learning skills. The IT field is constantly evolving. To have a successful career in this industry, you need to be willing to update your skills and knowledge on a continual basis. Moreover, there’s often overlap between the worlds of IT and business, so you may be called on to develop your corporate skills.

If you possess these qualities and have a degree in information technology, then the digital world is your oyster.