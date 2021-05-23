Do you have what it takes to work in the funeral industry?

For some people, the prospect of working at a funeral home, crematorium, or cemetery can seem daunting or depressing. However, companies that offer funeral services play an important role in their community and provide diverse employment opportunities. If you’re considering a career in this industry, here are a few things you should know.

Potential positions

The funeral industry encompasses a wide range of products and services. Depending on your education, interests, and experience, you may be well-suited to one of the following roles:

• Pallbearer

• Grief counselor

• Funeral director

• Pre-planning adviser

• Cemetarian

• Hearse driver

• Receptionist

• Groundskeeper

• Mortician

These are just some positions available in an industry that’s constantly adapting to today’s realities.

Qualifications

Given the diversity of roles within the funeral industry, many of the skills you need will depend on the role that interests you. However, since most positions require you to interact with clients, traits such as empathy, discretion, and courtesy are all a must.

Additionally, to thrive in this unique work environment, you must be disciplined, capable of collaborating with a team, and comfortable with death. This isn’t an industry for the faint of heart, but it does require compassion. What’s more, you should be prepared to have a flexible schedule as there’s a possibility you’ll need to work evenings and weekends.

Are you looking for a rewarding job that allows you to offer support to others? If so, consider starting a career in the funeral industry. You can begin by finding out what training programs and employment opportunities are available in your area.