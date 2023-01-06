Home
Do you hear something? When to investigate strange household noises
Houses can talk. Not with words but with the soft rumble of a furnace, the tapping of pipes as they expand and contract, or the creak of floorboards under your feet. Most of these household noises are benign; in older homes, they might add some character. But there are a handful of sounds that might spell trouble.
* Clanking when you turn on the heat.
Groaning pipes are normal when you switch on the heat for the first time each fall, as are taps and clinks if you have baseboard heat. But knocking or clanking sounds could signify that your circulator pump is about to fail. Call a licensed HVAC technician right away.
* Whistling windows.
Sub-par installation, wear and tear, or temperature changes can create whistling sounds around your windows and might signify wasted energy. If you’re very handy, you might be able to find the problem and fix it yourself — otherwise, call a professional. Repair costs are likely cheaper than increased energy bills over time.
* Hissing sounds.
If you hear a hiss every time your HVAC system switches on, you may have a leak at the compressor, radiators, or air ducts, which a licensed technician can identify and repair. If your home has natural gas, you may have a leak. If you hear the hiss and smell gas, evacuate the house immediately and call the gas company — don’t try to shut off the gas yourself.
* Bubbling noises in the water heater.
Bubbling or cracking noises in a gas-fired water heater comes from sediment in the bottom of the tank, which builds up over time and bubbles in the heat. If you already hear the noises, your tank might be nearing the end of its lifespan. Draining the tank may help it last longer, but it won’t reverse the damage. Make sure to drain any gas-fired water heater every few months to prevent sediment buildup and extend its lifespan.
What to consider when replacing your kitchen cabinets
Are your kitchen cabinets 20 or 30 years old? Are they showing signs of deterioration? Replacing them is a significant project that requires careful planning. Here are a few things to consider for the best results.
Choose a style and material
Consult an interior designer to help you choose new cabinets that complement your home. They’ll create mock-ups using 3D design software to show you various cabinets that fit your space, style, and budget.
Cabinet materials include medium-density fiberboard (MDF), hardwood, melamine, and acrylic. Each has its advantages and disadvantages. Browse several samples to find your preference. On top of how the material looks, consider how easy it is to clean and maintain.
Once you know which cabinets you want to buy, place your order and determine when you can install them, whether you’re hiring a professional or doing it yourself.
Remove the old cabinets
First, empty your old cabinets and remove them from the walls. To avoid injuring yourself, entrust this task to a professional. They’ll also dispose of unusable materials correctly.
Install the new cabinets
Before installing your new kitchen cabinets, prepare the room. For example, clear and protect the floor, remove your appliances and disconnect the plumbing. Depending on the project’s complexity, you may need to find an alternative space to prepare your meals.
Replacing the cabinets is a sure way to make your kitchen look great and increase the value of your home. Visit your local kitchen design store for more ideas.
Trendy parents are picking neutral colors
Candy pink and baby blue will never be out of fashion for new babies. Still, some style-conscious parents are ditching gendered pastels and ruffles and choosing neutral colors and minimalist designs instead. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and big-name influencers have taken to social media to show off impeccably decorated minimalist nurseries in shades of cream, beige, camel, and cocoa, with toys or books providing the only splashes of bright color.
One trendy mother of two explains that her entire house is decorated with neutrals, and she wanted her kids’ rooms to match the aesthetic. She combats stains on unforgiving beige fabrics with outdoor rugs and couches that are easy to wipe clean.
Neutrals are also having a moment in children’s clothing, with retailers like Baby Gap and Walmart covering racks and walls with mix-and-match pieces in gender-neutral beiges and browns.
Not everyone loves the neutral trend. Pediatric psychologist Ann-Louise Lockhart points out that bright colors help babies develop visual perception. And one California grandmother expresses her opinion in blunter terms: All of her granddaughter’s hair bows and clothes, she says, look exactly the same.
Long-term planning for long-term care
It’s a new year, and for many Americans, it’s smart to consider expanding or modifying insurance plans to suit your needs better.
One thing folks should consider is long-term care (LTC). These plans typically help cover services like in-home care, stays at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and adult daycare programs. Traditional insurance plans and Medicare/Medicaid often cover only limited aspects of LTC and may prove inadequate.
People need care over time because they’re seriously ill, recovering from an operation, or have an impairment. It’s smart to prepare for such hardships by enrolling in an LTC health insurance program. Yet, as of 2020, only 7.5 million Americans had LTC coverage.
Without LTC insurance, people have to pay out of pocket for care. That can cost more than $50,000 a year in an assisted living facility or more than $100,000 in a nursing home. Medicare covers only short-term stays. Long-term care insurance can protect your nest egg.
How about costs? An LTC plan will cost a 55-year-old male about $950 a year and a female about $1,500. For a 65-year-old, the plan would cost $1,700 and $2,700, respectively. If you select a plan with inflation adjustments, costs go up.
Keep in mind these are only averages. Like traditional insurance plans, you can select more basic LTC plans that offer more affordable premiums. Likewise, you may be able to add LTC coverage to existing health insurance plans and save money.
Usher in the New Year with a game of cards
The weather outside is guaranteed to be frightful, but what better way to socialize for the New Year than by following the example of the Greeks: Cards.
The fact is that cards on New Year’s Eve are nearly mandatory in Greece, and games can last from early morning until late at night.
Of course, the games are usually punctuated with a little wine (or a lot), a few sweets, and a modest wager — usually very small since the games are friendly and casual.
In Greece, as is true across the world, New Year’s is considered a lucky time, or at least a time to toast the future and hope for luck and better days. Which makes it an obvious opportunity to test your luck at cards.
Which game you play is up to you.
The old standard rummy is a favorite among players everywhere. It’s easy to learn and fun to play.
Regionally, especially in the upper Midwest and north, euchre is popular. This trick-taking game requires partners
For games with odd numbers of players, hearts might work since it requires no partners and can be played with three to six players.
But if you don’t know how to play cards, the easiest game to learn is Go Fish, which can be just as good for a lively conversation as the more complicated bridge. Add a nice tray of crackers and cheese, and you are set.
Crazy Eights is easy and fun, or Uno, which is a commercial game with similar rules. The idea is to get rid of all your cards before anyone else. Eights are wild.
Put on your funny hats and break out the deck. It doesn’t have to be complicated!
Wear proper gear for cold weather work
When temperatures drop, the clothes you wear for work and play make all the difference.
Generally, here are guidelines for winter work clothes:
- Keep clothing loose to allow blood to reach arms and legs.
- Wear loose-fitting layers for better insulation. Inner layers of wool, silk, or synthetic fabrics help trap your body’s natural warmth.
- Coats should be insulated.
- Gloves should be insulated.
- Always cover your head. A proper hat for outdoor work covers both the head and ears. For some outdoor work, you may also need a mask to cover your face. The neck should be covered as well.
- Use waterproof and insulated boots. Consider slip-resistant footwear for some jobs. Always consider steel-toed boots for heavy work.
Heated socks and gloves
With the advent of lithium-ion batteries, plus ubiquitous USB charging availability, heated gloves and socks have gained a huge new following.
You can get rechargeable battery-powered gloves and socks that stay warm for up to six to eight hours. Both socks and gloves have battery pockets. You charge your battery, then connect it inside a pocket.
With gloves, some key considerations are flexibility, durability, and waterproofing. Working hands might also benefit from glove-knuckle guards. Many offer touchscreen compatibility.
They can be expensive. The best gloves with the longest warming periods cost more than $100.
The lowest-priced choice for heated gloves isn’t the battery-powered kind. It’s chemical power. Lightweight fleece gloves and mittens with chemical heating packs run about $25. You put your chemical pack into the glove for long-lasting warmth. However, the packs are single-use only. While the mitten-glove combos are insulated with a good leather palm for grip, they might not hold up to wind, according to Bob Vila.
Soothing bedroom ideas for your neurodivergent child
For children on the autism spectrum, sensory details like scents, sounds, and bright colors can be overwhelming. Experts recommend providing a space where they can retreat from the stimulation of everyday life. Here are some ideas to help create a calming bedroom for your child.
Lighting
Rather than harsh overhead lights, use soft lamps near work areas. You can reduce glare on the flooring by using materials like carpeting rather than wood or tiles. For sleeping, blackout curtains eliminate any light that might seep in from the outside.
Colors
For neurodivergent kids, yellow may cause eye strain and fatigue, and red can provoke strong emotions. You can promote tranquility by choosing shades of grey, violet, soft blues, or greens.
Bedding
Choose calming colors and avoid busy patterns when choosing bed sheets and blankets. Weighted blankets and heavy comforters provide a sensation like a soothing cuddle. Compression sheets also provide deep-touch sensory input.
The little extras
Include special features to make the room a pleasant place for your child to hang out. A sensory swing gives them a comfortable place to sit or move about safely. Drape a curtain like a tent to create a secluded space. A white noise machine helps offset disruptive noises from outside, and a sunrise-mimicking alarm eliminates the harsh waking noise in favor of a gradually brightening lamp.
Whether your child is neurodivergent or not, providing a bedroom that promotes peace and calm is always beneficial. Talk to a home decorator about your child’s needs and preferences for more great ideas to create a restful space.
