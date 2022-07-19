Connect with us

Kids' Corner

Do you know Louis Braille?

Published

9 hours ago

on

Louis Braille was a famous French inventor. Having become blind at the age of three, he later invented a system of writing to enable blind or visually impaired people to read.

The system is called “Braille code,” or simply “Braille,” after its inventor. It uses raised dots, or little bumps, arranged in different combinations. Each combination represents a letter of the alphabet, a punctuation mark, a numeral, a mathematical symbol, or a music note.

So, when a sight-impaired person slides their fingertip over these bumps, they recognize the different arrangements. That’s how they know that they’re touching an “A” or a “4,” for example. Isn’t it amazing?

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Kids' Corner

5 tips for camping in your backyard

Published

1 week ago

on

July 12, 2022

By

Do you love camping but can’t wait for your family to go on vacation? It’s easy to recreate the experience at home with a little help from your parents. Here are five tips for making it happen.

1. Pack your luggage as if you were leaving. Pack your sleeping bag, pillow, sketchbook, headphones, and whatever else you need for a camping trip. Think about what you’ll need to eat too, and fill a cooler with sandwiches, juices, and snacks for the whole family.

2. Pitch a tent or build one out of blankets and tarps. If the weather isn’t cooperating, move your campsite indoors.

3. Install lanterns or hang strings of lights. This will help create a magical, starry-night atmosphere.

4. Set up folding chairs to watch the sunset. If you can’t hear woodland noises in your backyard, search for nature sounds online to give you the feeling of being in the great outdoors.

5. Entertain yourself. You can play games by the light of the lantern or gather around a fire to tell stories.

Happy camping!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

3 ways to have fun with soap bubbles

Published

1 week ago

on

July 12, 2022

By

Are you looking for a way to make soap bubbles even more fun? Here are three things to try this summer.

1. Infinity serpents
Ask an adult to help you cut the bottom off a plastic water or soda bottle. Put a stocking on the bottle to cover the hole. Secure it with a rubber band and tape. Then, dip the stocking-covered bottom into soapy water. When you blow into the neck of the bottle, you’ll make bubbles shaped like long snakes. Just be careful not to inhale so you don’t swallow the soap.

2. Exploded art
Pour soapy water into several containers and add different food coloring shades to each. Blow bubbles onto a large sheet of paper. As the bubbles burst, they’ll leave unique and colorful patterns. Hang your artwork on the fridge or use the paper for gift wrap and other crafts.

3. Friendly competition
Hold a contest with your siblings or friends to see who can make the biggest bubble. You can also try creating a track on a piece of cardboard to see who can make their bubble go the farthest without bursting.

Blowing bubbles is a simple activity that can provide hours of fun!

If you want to make extra-large bubbles, pass a rope through two straws to create a square form. Blow soapy water through this form and watch what happens!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

How well do you know your summer sports?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 6, 2022

By

Do you love playing outside in the summer? There are so many fun ways to get active in the great outdoors. Take this quiz to test your knowledge of summer activities. You might even find a new one to try.

Complete the statements
1. In football, the player who makes the field goals is called a ____.
2. A dinghy allows you to practice ____.
3. ___ can be done on a trail.
4. Ultimate is played with a ____.
5. The ___ is the player between the second and third base in baseball.
6. If you’re an equestrian, your ___ must fit well.
7. If you’re a cyclist, your ___ is your best friend.
8. A nose clip is helpful for ____.
9. ___ are essential for climbers.
10. In tennis, the ___ is a serve that the opponent can’t return.
11. Shin guards do a great service for ____ players.
12. A golfer’s bag contains irons and ____.
13. Hiking is often done in the ____.
14. When ___, you must paddle to move forward.
15. Unlike the indoor version, ___ is played two against two.

Choice of answers
A. Shortstop
B. Ace
C. Woods
D. Helmet
E. Kicker
F. Running
G. Shorts
H. Frisbee
I. Harnesses
J. Kayaking
K. Mountains
L. Swimming
M. Soccer
N. Sailing
O. Beach Volleyball

Don’t look…

 

 

—————
Answers
1-E, 2-N, 3-F, 4-H, 5-A, 6-D, 7-G, 8-L, 9-I, 10-B, 11-M, 12-C, 13-K, 14-J, 15-O
—————

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

Nature quiz: find the odd one out

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 25, 2022

By

If you love nature, this fun quiz is for you. Try to find the odd one out in each of the following questions.

1. Which of these trees isn’t an evergreen?
A. Spruce
B. Yew
C. Poplar
D. Pine

2. Which of these mammals isn’t a rodent?
A. Beaver
B. Squirrel
C. Rabbit
D. Mouse

3. Which of these waterways isn’t a river?
A. The English Channel
B. The Seine
C. The Nile
D. The Mississippi

4. Which of these mushrooms isn’t edible?
A. Destroying angel
B. Porcini
C. Chanterelle
D. Shitake

5. Which of these constellations isn’t part of the zodiac?
A. Aries
B. Centaurus
C. Leo
D. Scorpius

6. Which of these mountain ranges isn’t in North America?
A. The Cascade Range
B. The Andes Mountains
C. The Appalachians
D. The Rockies

7. Which of these shrubs are thornless?
A. Sea buckthorn
B. Caper
C. Rhododendron
D. Rose

Answers
1-C, 2-C, 3-A, 4-A, 5-B, 6-B, 7-C

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

Morse code basics

Published

1 month ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

Before the telephone and satellite communication was invented, Morse code was used to transmit messages over long distances quickly. For example, ships often used Morse code to send distress signals. Additionally, in the past, if you wanted to tell your family when your train would arrive at the station, you could send them a letter in Morse code.

What’s Morse code?
Morse code was invented by Samuel Morse and is a means of communication that uses long and short signals to transmit messages. Morse code is often sent using sound or light signals. It can also be written. For example, short signals are represented as dots and long signals as dashes:

• A =
• E =
• R =
• T =

Therefore, to communicate the letter A in Morse code, you must transmit a short sound followed by a long sound. Each letter of the alphabet has its own code, so you can easily spell words and phrases using the right combination of signals.

It’s a bit complicated, isn’t it? Fortunately, today you can simply text, email, or phone your friends. However, the Morse code is still used in military emergencies.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

Why does helium change the sound of your voice?

Published

1 month ago

on

June 11, 2022

By

Have you ever inhaled helium from a balloon? If so, you may have noticed that your voice becomes higher than usual. This is a funny and intriguing side effect. Here’s why it happens.

Your vocal cords vibrate when you speak or sing, much like the strings on a guitar. How fast the air passes through your vocal cords determines the pitch of your voice. Slow-moving air makes low-pitched sounds, while fast-moving air makes high-pitched sounds.

Helium is lighter than air. Therefore, when you inhale helium, it travels much more quickly across your vocal cords than oxygen, making your voice sound higher than normal.

Be careful
Though it’s fun to alter the pitch of your voice by inhaling helium, don’t overdo it. If you inhale too much, you could deprive your body of oxygen and faint. It’s perfectly safe to inhale small quantities of helium, but doing so repeatedly can have dangerous consequences.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
88°
Partly Cloudy
6:02 am8:35 pm EDT
Feels like: 93°F
Wind: 5mph SSW
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 29.83"Hg
UV index: 3
WedThuFri
91/73°F
95/68°F
95/70°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
19
Tue
7:30 pm Combined Community Band Concert @ Armstrong Auditorium at Shenandoah University
Combined Community Band Concert @ Armstrong Auditorium at Shenandoah University
Jul 19 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Combined Community Band Concert @ Armstrong Auditorium at Shenandoah University
Front Royal American Legion Community Band and Clarke County Community Band combine to present a FREE concert. Tuesday evening, July 19, 7:30pm, in Armstrong Auditorium at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Jul
20
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 20 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
21
Thu
8:00 pm Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Jul 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Relay For Life of Front Royal, Warren @ ONLINE
Ask your team to gather together on this evening to Relay Celebrate Survivors! We will be holding a virtual Relay For Life event. A link will be sent in an email. Please register: www.relayforlife.org/warrenva Registered[...]
Jul
22
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
23
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 23 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about what flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join on an adventure of our Botany and Bloom Series with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia[...]
Jul
27
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
28
Thu
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 28 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
Jul
29
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 29 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 29 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
Jul
30
Sat
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 30 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]